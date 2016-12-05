5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a Ford Expedition EL, used and in no way perfect and I had no expectations of perfection. It had the HD tow pkg I wanted ( and a myriad of things I never thought about) and the price was very competitive. I would have to travel over 7 hours to even look at it, I really had reservations about pursuing this. Tom addressed my concerns via emails and phone conversations, and finally I asked if there was anything that would disappoint me if and when I got there. In a very serious and assuring manner Tom tells me I will not be disappointed. I was not disappointed, in fact I cannot believe it was still there as Tom was efficient in making the deal, quick to respond to concerns and I never felt pressured even by the other members of the team. The easiest dealer I have ever worked with. My regret is they are not closer to be on my service team. Read more