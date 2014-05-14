Skip to main content
Butte's Mile High Kia

3547 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 KIA Sorento

by Sorento2015 on 05/14/2014

Got a 2015 KIA Sorento from the dealership last month. Happy with everything so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dishonest/Deceptive Dealer-Butte Mile High Kia

by montanakeith on 11/10/2011

My wife and I spent about 2 hours negotiating with the sales person, Jim Cote. We were adamant about the price we were willing to pay. There was a $1995.00 "penalty" charge on the invoice for the "honor" of buying this car from them. I refused to pay that amount. The dealer agreed. Then we were negotiating about the trade in price on my Toyota. Again, I was firm in the minimum that I was willing to take for my car. I made it clear to the sales person that I would not take less and was more than willing to walk away if I did not receive my price. He took my final offer, my price for the new car and my trade in price, to the sales manager. He came back and said that if he had my deal for me. When I got home I found that he had lowered my trade in price and then refused to honor our verbal agreement. He knew that I would not buy at the deal he was offering so he deceived us and lied to us to make his sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
