Bozeman Ford Lincoln and RV Center
Customer Reviews of Bozeman Ford Lincoln and RV Center
Kendall Ford Service
by 02/08/2022on
Great customer service and attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Ford Service
by 02/08/2022on
Great customer service and attention to detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice locally owned dealership
by 08/17/2018on
Easy to do business with. Full disclosure no hidden fees or out-the-door costs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Subaru Crosstrek
by 10/16/2017on
I saw a car on line at cargurus.com that I liked and went to check it out. I test drove it and decided I wanted it. I only got them to come down a couple hundred dollars but then got charged a couple hundred for the paper work, so it ended up around the same. But since it was listed as a good deal already on cargurus.com I was happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good service!
by 07/11/2017on
Fast Lane service was great. John makes it even better with his good nature and exceptional attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Same day service.
by 06/12/2017on
They were kind enough to service my car when I walked in, without an appointment. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 02/25/2017on
I sort of lament how much I love getting my vehicles serviced at dealerships. The workers are super friendly, the technicians felt super trustworthy and Don was great. I felt very taken care of and the truck is now running great. I only wish I could get this level of service at my local neighborhood garage so I could walk there and back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service shop
by 12/12/2016on
As usual, everyone was professional, courteous and willing to get me in quickly. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Terry is number 1
by 11/04/2016on
Terry was a big influence on our purchase, he is very knowledgeable and was huge influence. He made us very comfortable and made the purchase process enjoyable. Thanks again Terry of Bozeman Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bozeman Ford to the Rescue !
by 09/30/2016on
I worked in some measure of customer service for 30 years, and thus know excellent customer service when I see it.....especially when I am the customer. I had a "throttle body" problem and my new 2015 F-150 quit me on the freeway 2 miles from Bozeman. I was stranded late on a Monday with a cooler full of freshly caught trout. Mr. Josh Skinner was super helpful. Got my truck computer checked after 4 pm, got me a ride to a motel for the evening, and got me back on the road by noon following day. Courtesy van driver even got some fresh ice for my cooler! Very frustrated with the mechanical failure of a new truck, but the customer service was simply outstanding. If Mr. Skinner is representative of all the customer service personnel, Bozeman Ford must be setting the gold star standard. Thank you very much !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bozeman Ford Service
by 07/12/2016on
2015 Ford F-150. Service was a routine oil change and tire rotation. The staff was very friendly and got my vehicle in and out as soon as they could, allowing for their schedule that day. I need to be in for a 15,000 mile recommended check-up and will certainly bring it in for that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job :)
by 07/08/2016on
Truck had a tricky sensor problem - took awhile to diagnose but runs great now
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford Service center I have been to
by 06/29/2016on
ON time, friendly and competent. Will return here in future even though it's twice the drive for me as the Butte Ford service was nothing short of terrible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge Still love my car!!
by 05/28/2016on
Service staff is always friendly and helpful. I dont feel like I am getting ripped off. They always give me cheaper options if available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service!
by 05/17/2016on
We were very pleased with the service and care we received when we bought our new Fusion! Gary Berg is an outstanding salesperson! He gave us a good deal on our trade for the new car. He spent a lot of time showing us how to operate the Sync system and other features of our new car. We have bought many vehicles from Gary over the years and we consider him the very best! Thanks Gary! Dick and Myrna
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good serviced
by 05/16/2016on
The service was good, they could use a few more mechanics, the service took longer than is should
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience in every way
by 04/11/2016on
It was a great experience. We started at Firestone and because we were scheduled incorrectly, therefore, we arrived late and they put us at the end of the line. So who knows when we would have received service. As we were on our way back to Seattle, I did not want to drive 700 miles with out an oil change so I called Bozeman Ford and they got me in as soon as we got there, they were dog friendly so we could come inside with our dog, the people were friendly the service was good and if I lived in Bozeman I would recommend with out fail. I live in Seattle so it would be hard to recommend that my friends go there regularly. I will ,however, go there without fail if I need help with my truck when I am in the Bozeman area. Thanks a ton, Christian Jacob
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Count on Quick Lane
by 04/05/2016on
Quick Lane service is always the best. John and Don provide a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Looking out for MY best interests...
by 04/05/2016on
Mark St. John was my salesman. He was excellent! Since I am an out of state buyer, he spent many hours on the phone discussing what I was looking for in a truck. He took that information and found me a truck that will perfectly meet my needs. He was very responsive to phone calls or texts and I truly felt like he was looking out for MY best interests, not just wanting to sell me something. My experience with Mark and Bozeman Ford has definitely been a positive one and I plan on recommending your dealership to anyone I know in Montana. Best Regards, Pat
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/07/2016on
This is my 3rd vehicle purchased from Gary Berg At Bozeman Ford. I highly recommend Gary to anyone and look forward to working with Gary in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly & helpful staff
by 10/16/2015on
Service was great! Counter personnel were very friendly and helpful with questions we had. Will definitely come back for future services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/06/2015on
It is always a pleasant experience to take our vehicles to Bozeman Ford Quick Lane for service. The personnel are always pleasant and easy to work with while we are there. Will always come back for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable