2022 Crosstrek
by 03/21/2022on
It was a good experience despite there not being hardly any new vehicles available!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
starting issues
by 02/17/2021on
I had been having starting issues since just after Christmas. I finally brought it in and they found a bad battery??? Having been a mechanic most of my life I had a hunch there was more to the problem then just the battery. I asked the service dept. if they did a draw test on the system, I was told NO because Subaru warranty did not cover that?? Being that this was a brand new purchase in July 2020, and it only had 2100 miles on it I asked why Subaru didn't cover it???? It's new damn it. We came to an agreement and they did find a asymmetrical drive sensor out of adjustment which was drawing the battery done. Again I have to say my dealer did fine work, but this being my 5th Subaru, 4th new one I was very disappointed with Subaru's warranty on a new car with only 2100 miles on it. You asked!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good car. Super let down after sale.
by 07/10/2020on
I bought a used Outback from the dealership. The sales staff were great. Unfortunately, the company messed up my tag and title information sent to my home state. I had to jump through many loops trying to find anyone to fix it. After locating someone eventually, I was told that the title number was incorrect, as well as the wrong title application completed that was sent to my state. After finally getting this sorted out, my country tag office contacted the dealership to inquire about late fees owed due to the long delay for tag application. The dealership refused to pay this fee, even though it was 100% due to their error. Mistakes happen, but to have to jump through many loops just to get a problem fixed, then have to pay my own late fee that was not my fault rubbed me the wrong way. I never write reviews but I am seeking all options to let people know that they abandon you after the sale. To be fair, my salesman, Trey, was absolutely wonderful and did everything to help. The flaw is with the corporate office post-sale.
Love my Subie!
by 08/26/2019on
Best new vehicle buying experience! Sales and finance processes were excellent, Best new vehicle walk around, Brady explained everything about the vehicle and even programmed my seats, key fob and phone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impreza is a great car, dealership could improve
by 12/04/2018on
Love our car, however the dealership took three months to pay off our trade in. In. Return we were given three months of late payments put onto our credit report. This has had a negative influence on our credit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Happy
by 10/07/2015on
This is our third car we've bought from Rimrock Subaru, and every time we've went back to Chuck, he's a great salesman and is very helpful!
Best experience with the best salesman
by 12/17/2014on
We just purchased a new Subaru Forester today from Rimrock Subaru. We have been working with one of their sales professionals, Clay Green for the past couple of weeks. The quality of a Subaru, the dealership and the professionalism of Clay is why we purchased the car. Clay was very knowledgeable about the vehicles in the lot and took us on a test drive across town to make sure we were getting the best car to suit our needs. We went in looking at the Forester but Clay took the time to show us the other models Subaru offers being very cognizant to stay in our budget while insuring we got the car we wanted. Thank you Clay for making this a great experience. Brad and Patty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid
by 08/02/2013on
I had my worst experience ever with this dealer (admittedly I've only purchased 3 new vehicles - but my other dealer experiences have been positive). There were multiple issues with our purchase including what I believe to be incorrect statements on what the invoice price was: I made the poor assumption that since it was so easy to validate that the price they told me was accurate and that they would tell the truth.... I caught the difference between what they indicate and what online sites indicated the day after I bought). To some extent my fault for not validating what I could have. Then there was the billing issue where my credit card was charged months after our purchase without notification (yes you read that correctly!). All in all not a dealer I will ever do business with again (except for required recalls since there are no other Subaru dealers closer than Bozeman....) If you have to do business with this organization double check everything that they say and get it in writing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What an awesome bunch of people!
by 07/19/2009on
I was passing through Billings, on my way back home to Ennis. Bad weather started up and my car didn't seem to be running right. I stopped in and saw Craig in service, he got me a cup of copy and found out that my 1998 Legacy Wagon was done for the day.....or year. With 200,000 miles on it, I didn't want to invest any more money in her so I walked up and met Ernie Lee, general manager with Rimrock. He introduced me to Tammy Weisbeck, a 10 year veteran saleslady that talked to me the way I wanted, as if my vote was the only one that mattered. We settled on a new Forester and I just love it! It's only been a couple of months but I've got over 5000 miles on it already and I really thank Tammy and Rimrock Subaru for doing me right!