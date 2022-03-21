1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had my worst experience ever with this dealer (admittedly I've only purchased 3 new vehicles - but my other dealer experiences have been positive). There were multiple issues with our purchase including what I believe to be incorrect statements on what the invoice price was: I made the poor assumption that since it was so easy to validate that the price they told me was accurate and that they would tell the truth.... I caught the difference between what they indicate and what online sites indicated the day after I bought). To some extent my fault for not validating what I could have. Then there was the billing issue where my credit card was charged months after our purchase without notification (yes you read that correctly!). All in all not a dealer I will ever do business with again (except for required recalls since there are no other Subaru dealers closer than Bozeman....) If you have to do business with this organization double check everything that they say and get it in writing. Read more