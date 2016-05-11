5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I got to deal with the general manager, finance manager, and a sales person. They all did fantastic and we will continue to buy our vehicles from Lithia. They have always taken very good care of us and worked hard to keep us in budget. We have recommended all of our friends and family to Lithia for there next vehicle purchase. They go above and beyond for their customers, and to me that means a lot. My only complaint would be with Toyotas quality in paint, which has nothing to do with Lithia as a dealership. The attitude black paint is very poor quality. After one wash with a very light touch you will get swirl marks in your paint. Those swirls have been on both of my black Tundras, and after one wash of my wifes they are on the 4Runner we bought as well. We are very careful when we wash and have owned black vehicles in the past and have never had this problem. Luckily we purchased our vehicles from an awesome dealership with Toyota (Lithia) who really takes care of us and is always willing to buff those scratches out for us. Thanks Keith, Pat, and the sales person who helped us for a great purchase experience and the wonderful customer service we have become accustomed to getting from you! Read more