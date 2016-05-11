Lithia Toyota of Billings
Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Billings
Very Disappointed
by 11/05/2016on
I have purchased three cars from this dealership in the past and was treated well. I was considering trading in a recently purchased (3 months) 2016 luxury car for a truck. They offered nearly $6000 less than another dealership in the city based on KBB and Edmunds evaluations. They took 2 days to contact me after my initial visit and that was only after I called them. If they never intended to work with me, I wish they would have informed me from the beginning. I will likely never return to purchase another car from them. So much for loyalty.
While Tundra
by 09/24/2016on
Jason Joyner was a pure joy to work with, polite, professional and if he didn't have the answer to a question, he was willing to seek out the answer. Pat went out of his way to find me the perfect truck & financing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great byuing experience
by 09/08/2016on
We did a bunch of research before we got to the dealership and knew that we wanted to buy a new 4runner. When we got there we were not pounced on by salesmen. As we were walking across the lot we met Jason who showed us where the 4runners were and then went to grab a few keys so we could look them over. After a nice 10 mile test drive we went in to talk about the numbers. We ended up being there for about 3 hours and drove home in our new 4runner. I will purchase another in the future from them as the experience and knowledge of the staff was outstanding. The manager even looked up something to find out that he was incorrect on an aspect of the suspension and gave me the documentation to read up on it. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease trade in
by 09/03/2016on
I had great help and advice fromJake. He kept me current of the details as they were coming in and made the entire process run smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased
by 08/14/2016on
Greg found the only Tundra available in the whole country that fit my criteria when I had also tried all the other regional dealers. Nobody else wanted to bother digging around. I am super happy with my truck and with Lithia Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Tundra SR5 4x4 Double Cab
by 08/05/2016on
We traveled 250 miles one way to work Lithia Toyota of Billings. It was well worth the drive. They listened to us and were responsive to our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE
by 06/21/2016on
I purchased this car through long distance communication. I live in Pullman, Washington, and relied on Jason's communication to complete the purchase. The finance manager, Mike, played a key role to assist my financial needs and helped to close the deal. The sale manager is also very friendly. I have a pleasant experience with Lithia Toyota and will do more business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We love our Hilander!
by 06/20/2016on
The Toyota Hilander is an awesome vehicle. The ride is amazing and all the options are impressive. Really love the third seat option. We have purchased many vehicles from Lithia Toyota and highly recommend them and our salesperson James.
Not happy
by 05/05/2016on
I found a car listed on their web site. I contacted them and set up an appointment to look at the car. I gave them my home and cell number. Also my email address. I drove 150 miles only to hear them say that they no longer had that car. Also the salesperson I contacted wasn't even there. Thanks for wasting my day and gas money. Just a call to my cell would have been great.
Love my new car!
by 04/30/2016on
I recently purchased my 2016 Highlander from Lithia Toyota in Billings and love it. The sales people were very helpful and nice to work with. Everything went smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 01/24/2016on
Selected a used car to purchase. Sales staff, particularly the salesman we worked with were very professional in their attire and their language. I had shopped for interest rates before arriving and they matched it thru their sources. They had already set a very low price on the vehicle so there wasn't an opportunity to negotiate, but I was happy with the price so not an issue. The salesman pushed an extended warranty which I generally decline, however, our purchase was out of factory warranty and my research showed a potential mechanical issue with the car so I opted to go for the extended warranty. Overall, a pleasant experience.
Tundra 2016
by 12/05/2015on
Terrance Brake was our salesman and he went above and beyond to make sure we had everything we needed.
2015 scion fr-s
by 11/06/2015on
All of the staff was polite to me, asking if I wanted/needed anything and very friendly. They made conversation when they didn't have to and really make you feel like a part of the family. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4th Vehicle from Lithia in the past year
by 09/16/2015on
I got to deal with the general manager, finance manager, and a sales person. They all did fantastic and we will continue to buy our vehicles from Lithia. They have always taken very good care of us and worked hard to keep us in budget. We have recommended all of our friends and family to Lithia for there next vehicle purchase. They go above and beyond for their customers, and to me that means a lot. My only complaint would be with Toyotas quality in paint, which has nothing to do with Lithia as a dealership. The attitude black paint is very poor quality. After one wash with a very light touch you will get swirl marks in your paint. Those swirls have been on both of my black Tundras, and after one wash of my wifes they are on the 4Runner we bought as well. We are very careful when we wash and have owned black vehicles in the past and have never had this problem. Luckily we purchased our vehicles from an awesome dealership with Toyota (Lithia) who really takes care of us and is always willing to buff those scratches out for us. Thanks Keith, Pat, and the sales person who helped us for a great purchase experience and the wonderful customer service we have become accustomed to getting from you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 09/13/2015on
I knew the price and car I was looking for. I got a salesman that was easy to visit with, and they didn't quite get down to my price (I was hoping for a screaming deal, rather than just a good deal), they were friendly and easy to deal with.
About as painless as car buying gets
by 08/16/2015on
We were quite please with the salesman's knowledge of the product and the amount of time it took to make the transaction. Hate car shopping and this wasn't nearly as bad as it often is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/24/2015on
The service was wonderful which made the process easy. The internet sales ensured that we were in and out with speed and ease.
Sales and Closing Rating
by 06/05/2015on
The purchase of my new vehicle was truly an enjoyable experience for both my wife and myself. Don Speck was very enjoyable and knowledgeable to deal with. All questions were answered to our satisfaction. The closing which is normally a pain was also done very professionally by Phil Burwell. There was no high pressure and our options were explained very throughly. We were thanked by both professionals several times for our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1st Time Purchase
by 05/28/2015on
I give the folks at Lithia Toyota of Billings a perfect rating because they all had my best interests at heart as this was a first time buying experience. I want to recognize Aldo Rowe specifically. Having sons of his own he took me under his wing and made sure I ended up with something reliable and appealing for someone of my youth. Even though I originally had interests in a different model, he delivered a vehicle I love more and more each time I set foot behind the wheel. Overall it was a very humbling and awesome experience and one I'll never forget!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service!
by 05/21/2015on
Our experience at lithea Toyota was great! Our salesman was very knowledgeable in the vehicle we purchased! Very friendly! Fast service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/29/2015on
Helpful, Friendly staff. Thanks for your help and I will be a returning customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes