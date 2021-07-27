Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings
In a jam
by 07/27/2021on
My fuel pump went on my 2018 ram, Dean and his crew tackled the job and got me back on the road ! I was able to continue my trip back to Wisconsin with no issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/21/2020on
I was getting a flat tire coming down for the service and they repaired it, for free, and gave me a ride to work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stellar Service
by 11/28/2019on
We had a delightful experience with our sales person Jordan Betz, the credit manager and the sales manager. This is our second RAM pickup from Lithia in Billings, thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 11/20/2019on
I had a great buying experience with Bryan. I was shown multiple vehicles of my interest and finally found the right one to fit my needs and price range. 5 stars all day long!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my truck
by 10/17/2019on
Great experience, happy with my purchase and tyrell was great to work with
Love the Dodge Ram
by 10/02/2019on
Knowledgeable salesman, Charles Osborne. He answered all our questions. Finance guy Mark Rumph was very good at going through everything regarding the warranty and other details. Easy to understand. Very good buying experience! We love our Dodge Ram!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/26/2019on
Stopped by to get a replacement wiper blade for my 2019 Jeep Cherokee and staff decided it should be replaced under warranty. They took care of it immediately and I was out the door in 10 minutes, very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thanks again for great service
by 09/07/2019on
We are very happy with our new vehicle. We always work with Cameron Swift, and he goes above and beyond to help us. The personal care and attention we receive will always bring us back to Lithia and to Cameron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Our Dodge Ram 2500
by 07/30/2019on
This is our third Dodge Ram truck buying experience. The Lithia team went out of its way to accommodate our needs and the style we wanted from the moment we walked in the door until delivery of the truck. Great team and great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 06/23/2019on
We loved our experience so much, that we came back two days later to buy another!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram 1500 Limited
by 06/05/2019on
Alex was great to work with, we will be back to this dealership!
Kalen and Ben also justice
by 06/01/2019on
I am very pleased with kalen Ben and Justice. Lithia as a whole as I observe are a well oiled machine and you can not loose on getting what you want. It was a pleasure to work w lithia doge and their team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied
by 05/31/2019on
Very satisfied with all services performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Wrangler
by 05/17/2019on
I am very pleased with the service and staff at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Billings. There friendly staff was extremely helpful throughout the process
Great customer service & overall experience
by 05/14/2019on
Brynn was amazing to work with and that's why I keep coming back to her. She listens to what I want in a vehicle and helps me get there with integrity. She genuinely cares about the overall satisfaction of her guests and makes sure you want to come back when you are ready for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with the service
by 05/03/2019on
Happy with the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 big horn
by 05/02/2019on
Cam Swift is a very good salesman. Made my first dodge purchase easy and very painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good service and salesman.
by 04/30/2019on
Cam Swift was the salesman I dealt with. He was very helpful, did exactly what I asked of him, and was very straight forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 04/25/2019on
Quick, easy, and painless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/03/2019on
We went in to get a car for our daughter!! The wife got everything pre approved so it was a great experience., We worked with Burton and will do it again because everything was so smooth!!
Timely Repair
by 03/14/2019on
Daryl was great to work with. He was very helpful, explained things well, and kept me in the loop with what was going on with my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes