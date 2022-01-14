1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Without a doubt the worst car buying experience I have ever had in over 40 years of buying cars. It took 3 months to drive home a used car that wasn't ready to be sold. Took that long to order an oil pan due to an oil leak that still existed shortly after I finally took ownership. Cost me 600.00 to fix what I waited 3 months for. They charged me to come back to the dealership to set up the key pad entry. Constantly had to change loaner cars that they left me less fuel than I gave them. I was paying insurance and car payments on I car I didn't have possession of. As I was leaving with the vehicle I got an 'oh by the way' there is rust build up on the brakes that will work itself off... of course I had to get new brakes shortly thereafter. I spent a grand on what they should have taken care of. They are a running joke in the area every time I took the car somewhere else to fix their mistakes. I will never go back, especially for service. Read more