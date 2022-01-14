Sakelaris Ford of Versailles
Customer Reviews of Sakelaris Ford of Versailles
Worst car buying experience ever
by 01/14/2022on
Without a doubt the worst car buying experience I have ever had in over 40 years of buying cars. It took 3 months to drive home a used car that wasn't ready to be sold. Took that long to order an oil pan due to an oil leak that still existed shortly after I finally took ownership. Cost me 600.00 to fix what I waited 3 months for. They charged me to come back to the dealership to set up the key pad entry. Constantly had to change loaner cars that they left me less fuel than I gave them. I was paying insurance and car payments on I car I didn't have possession of. As I was leaving with the vehicle I got an 'oh by the way' there is rust build up on the brakes that will work itself off... of course I had to get new brakes shortly thereafter. I spent a grand on what they should have taken care of. They are a running joke in the area every time I took the car somewhere else to fix their mistakes. I will never go back, especially for service.
NO "Service after the Sale" as advertised
by 10/01/2014on
Salesman was not helpful in any way after the sale when the car had problems in the warranty period, and had me visit the shop without an appointment, so there is no record of my visit or the costly error when their technicians told me to keep driving the vehicle, that there wasn't any serious problem when the engine and car weren't even able to make it 5 weeks from purchase.