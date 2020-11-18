1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2021 Toyota purchased 10/14/20 - Been waiting for a call back from Customer Relations B4 writing this but after 14 days of refusal to contact me -- here it goes. Everything was fine till the finance guy steps in. I m a believer in Extended Warranties so I guess that made me an easy target.. First thing I let him know is I have no interest in the paint protection. This gave the "expert in deception" heads up to know how to proceed. He concentrate's on the MPP (third party-not Toyota) Maintenance Plan which they have precisely packaged on a paper to include a "club" add on that will protect you from key loss, windshield damage, dings and tire repairs.. For only 3 years .. (not mentioned as you are being sold on a 96 month/100,000 mile warranty) AND it is not mentioned that the "club will be billed separately at the cost of $1536.00. Never did he mention that the paint protection was also to be billed separately at a cost of $1203.00. The third item of course is the real Extended Warranty at a cost of $3160.00. (I only found this cost breakdown later after the deal was signed - I know .. my bad.) When I ask him about the cost of this Extended Warranty prior to the many paper to be signed he says wait till we see what finance rate I can get for you .. When I see the offer from his "manager" on my best interest rate (and he throws in a rather odd 66 month payoff schedule) I feel ready to sign. I will accept any insults thrown at me now.. I should have read EVERY paper in front of me.. My bad. BUT when I did discover the ZAKTEK paint on the itemized paper I returned to let them know - I did not want that and it was not on the car (you could feel there was nothing on the fresh paint, and they did not have time to get it done.) They informed me that it must include all three items - no way to get just one or the other. LIES When I called the third party Warranty company (MPP) they inform me that of course you do not have to take all three. In fact you can get your money back on any one EXCEPT the paint protection (which I did - of course) But Although I am still waiting for that money to hit my Toyota Finance account I have been wondering if they really can force customers to take all three. That is the phone call I am waiting for. Lastly Buyer Beware! The (real) Toyota Extended Warranty for 8 years and 100,000 miles can be purchased from Midwest Toyota (Kansas) at around $1,100.00 DO NOT fall for that third party BS. And be advised they WILL lie to you and feel no pressure from any other Toyota Corporate entity to return your calls and work with you when confronted with a complaint. Read more