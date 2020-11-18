Reliable Superstore
Customer Reviews of Reliable Superstore
They will lie to your face - with impunity.
by 11/18/2020on
2021 Toyota purchased 10/14/20 - Been waiting for a call back from Customer Relations B4 writing this but after 14 days of refusal to contact me -- here it goes. Everything was fine till the finance guy steps in. I m a believer in Extended Warranties so I guess that made me an easy target.. First thing I let him know is I have no interest in the paint protection. This gave the "expert in deception" heads up to know how to proceed. He concentrate's on the MPP (third party-not Toyota) Maintenance Plan which they have precisely packaged on a paper to include a "club" add on that will protect you from key loss, windshield damage, dings and tire repairs.. For only 3 years .. (not mentioned as you are being sold on a 96 month/100,000 mile warranty) AND it is not mentioned that the "club will be billed separately at the cost of $1536.00. Never did he mention that the paint protection was also to be billed separately at a cost of $1203.00. The third item of course is the real Extended Warranty at a cost of $3160.00. (I only found this cost breakdown later after the deal was signed - I know .. my bad.) When I ask him about the cost of this Extended Warranty prior to the many paper to be signed he says wait till we see what finance rate I can get for you .. When I see the offer from his "manager" on my best interest rate (and he throws in a rather odd 66 month payoff schedule) I feel ready to sign. I will accept any insults thrown at me now.. I should have read EVERY paper in front of me.. My bad. BUT when I did discover the ZAKTEK paint on the itemized paper I returned to let them know - I did not want that and it was not on the car (you could feel there was nothing on the fresh paint, and they did not have time to get it done.) They informed me that it must include all three items - no way to get just one or the other. LIES When I called the third party Warranty company (MPP) they inform me that of course you do not have to take all three. In fact you can get your money back on any one EXCEPT the paint protection (which I did - of course) But Although I am still waiting for that money to hit my Toyota Finance account I have been wondering if they really can force customers to take all three. That is the phone call I am waiting for. Lastly Buyer Beware! The (real) Toyota Extended Warranty for 8 years and 100,000 miles can be purchased from Midwest Toyota (Kansas) at around $1,100.00 DO NOT fall for that third party BS. And be advised they WILL lie to you and feel no pressure from any other Toyota Corporate entity to return your calls and work with you when confronted with a complaint.
Outstanding Experience
by 03/13/2018on
I worked with Leo in the Used car area and I could not have been happier with the experience! He was friendly, knowledgeable and answered all my questions thoroughly and without using "used car speak"! i never felt any pressure from him to purchase a vehicle! I HIGHLY recommend you using Leo if you are looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality all the way.
by 03/05/2018on
Everyone we dealt with on the purchase of our new RAV4 at the Reliable Superstore were friendly and knowledgeable. Special thanks for our new car training to Randy Tan Toyota Sales Consultant Reliable Toyota | Lexus | BMW | Scion 3521 E. Sunshine Springfield, MO 65809
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and Beyond Expectations
by 08/24/2017on
I had the best experience at Reliable Toyota with Jason Moon, highly recommend asking for him when you stop by. He was knowledgeable and took extra time when it was already late and they were closing to teach me how to use all of the different features/functions on my new (to me) car that I wasn't familiar with. I appreciated his thoroughness and that he called to follow-up and check on how everything was going with my car and see if I needed anything. At other times in the purchasing process I was helped by Matt Sibet and Frank Rippe and was equally impressed with how they do business and for their advice and help. Another wonderful experience at Reliable Superstore! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great time!
by 07/13/2017on
Stopped by the BMW dealership to have a front tire replaced. Ended up driving home in a new Audi! (The dealerships are right next to each other) Anyway, what happened??? Well, someone named Haley happened. Thank You Haley for being such an impeccable clint advisor. You were simply great!!!!
Ilvebmws!
by 06/30/2017on
I truly appreciate Haley at BMW. She was a joy to work with and I'm sure I will be in touch with her again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unleash Your Adrenaline
by 06/29/2017on
Wouldn't it be great to actually love the car you drive? Like you make up an excuse in your mind to take a cruise around town and feel good about yourself. So visit Client Advisor, Haley McKinney at BMW of Springfield. Whether you purchase a vehicle or not, Haley just enjoys educating individuals on the special qualities of the BMW lineup. And you know what else? Haley has no ego. She makes you feel special and is grateful for your time. It's about time to finally take that test drive in your dream car and feel the adrenaline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Casey is the best!!
by 05/24/2017on
Mike made my afternoon. He was knowledgeable, thorough, personable and high-energy. I've never been a big fan of the car buying experience, but Mike might change my mine. Mike Casey is a keeper!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 05/17/2017on
Excellent experience at Reliable Toyota. Randy Tan and Tom Gray made the process as easy and as pleasant as can be. In love with our new Toyota Corolla, and we are very pleased with the price! All the information we needed was covered and explained in a manner that was easy to understand. Upon arrival, we were greeted warmly, and the vehicles we were interested in were ready to test drive. To say that we had "great" customer service would still be an understatement. Again, we had an unbelievably excellent experience here at Reliable Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Prius
by 04/19/2017on
Very pleased with my new Prius, and with every step of the proces. Randy Tan & Alex Smith couldnât have made it any easier! I called and told Randy exactly what I wanted and made an appt next day to go in. When I did he had the exact car & colors I wanted ready to test drive. I traded in my 2009 Prius and feel I got a good price . I am pleased with the price of my new car as well. The buying process was quick ,but covered my questions and all information needed. I have purchased cars from Reliable Toyota since 1985 and have had all service done here. I never have any problems and everyone is exceptionally friendly and helpful. Thanks, Randy!
Great Experience
by 04/12/2017on
I really enjoyed my experience at Reliable. Ray did a great job at answering all my questions and making me feel comfortable with my choices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love it!
by 04/01/2017on
Everyone is so nice and helpful at Reliable Toyota. Mike Casey is a great salesman. He answered all my questions and didn't hesitate to go further into detail. His outstanding energy level and knowledge made the process of buying a vehicle actually easy, fun and the time went by quickly. Completely satisfied with my experience at Reliable Toyota, Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tacoma purchase
by 03/30/2017on
I had purchased a Tacoma a while back. I couldn't love the truck or the sales experience any better. My salesman was Randy Tan at Reliable Toyota. He made the purchase smooth and very enjoyable. Even after the sale, he still checks in from time to time to see if everything is going well with the service and if the truck is still meeting my expectations. The next time I am shopping, I will call Randy. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Corolla lease
by 03/02/2017on
Leased a new 2017 Toyota Corolla, couldn't be happier. Process was very easy. I did feel a little pressured into buying a car at first, but it all worked out in the end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car, great experience!
by 11/19/2016on
Forget the cliches about car dealers and salespeople! The folks at Reliable Lexus could not be more friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable, not at all like the tired stereotypes you see in movies. But then, they make buying a vehicle an enjoyable experience, and are not at all pushy. My husband and I were assisted by one of their younger salespeople, Brian Price, and we both can thoroughly recommend that you contact him if you are thinking of buying a Lexus, new or used. Go Brian! We loved your enthusiasm and appreciated your guiding us through the process of choosing and purchasing a great car.
Great Time
by 08/17/2016on
My sales person, Stuart Moore, was from the moment he so pleasantly said hello, very well met, warm mannered, straight forward in manner, an interested listener, made excellent eye contact & was forever willing to answer my many questions. I have no doubt Stuart will be accessible any time I need or wish to speak to him in the future.
Great experience with Stuart at Reliable Toyota
by 07/23/2016on
During my time with Stuart I learned a lot about the Prius and look forward to visiting them with my family to make our final selection. I do not look forward to car shopping and Stuart and the team at Reliable Toyota made my experience one I will be sure to tell all my friends and family about. Go see them the next time you need a new car!