Well first off being from another state I didn't know what dealership to trust. My son who lives in Springfield strongly recommended Don Wessel Honda. The sales person I dealt with, Randy Thomas was very help full. Randy walked me through all my questions concerning purchasing a used car and led me the one we did purchase. The second reason I like Don Wessel Honda is Doug Harwell one of the Business Managers. Doug walked me through all of the paper work and helped me understand the process and helped me with my banker from another state to purchase my car in his office. One last comment, I called my AAA insurance agent to get insurance on my newly purchased car. My agent lives in Jackson, Mississippi and when I told him I was in Springfield, MO at Don Wessel Honda he told me Springfield was his hometown and I was at one of the most trusted dealership in Springfield. He said they really take care of their customers, you can trust them. Read more