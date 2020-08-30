Awarded 2020

Don Wessel Honda

Don Wessel Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2020
3520 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
(855) 407-6836
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Don Wessel Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(691)
Recommend: Yes (690) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

I love my new Honda

by Marci on 08/30/2020

Baylee was great and worked to get us a deal we felt good about

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
756 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service Department

by Lukas on 09/02/2020

Professional quality

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

oil change

by Sarahjustice7 on 09/02/2020

Service tech was thorough about what was needed and gave me the option to agree to extra services instead of just stating it has to be done (filters). They were efficient and got done in less time than stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Annual Maintenance and Winterization

by Timothy on 09/01/2020

The Maintenance Representative was interested and efficient. My Pilot was the absolute center of all of his concerns and he led me to the proper resolution of my car's problems. There was a demonstrable improvement in the performance of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I love my new Honda

by Marci on 08/30/2020

Baylee was great and worked to get us a deal we felt good about

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

?????

by Ken on 08/28/2020

Brad Bacon did a great job assessing our Pilot and discussed everything with us. He communicated well and we are extremely confident in his advise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great, Fast Service

by Gerald on 08/28/2020

The service was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Patricia on 08/27/2020

Brad is professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Honda team for making this a great experience and we love our CRV

by James on 08/27/2020

They we are very knowledgeable about the The SUV that we were looking at. I made sure we knew how to operate the vehicle and said if we had any problems to just call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Don Wessel Honda

by Felix on 08/25/2020

Everyone was really helpful and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by RW on 08/23/2020

Very courteous and professional staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honest and competent work

by Marc on 08/20/2020

Thorough and efficient. Repairs we have needed were done quickly. Vehicle is inspected, any other needs are pointed out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mr

by William on 08/19/2020

Friendly, prompt and affordable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Debra on 08/19/2020

It was very easy to make an appointment and the whole process was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Routine service on 8/10/20

by Sally on 08/18/2020

Joshua Lagua, the service advisor, understood what my needs were, gave me a time estimate, and got my car in for service very quickly. He called to advise me that my car was ready in less than the estimated time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Out of town first time purchase

by Lewis on 08/18/2020

Well first off being from another state I didn't know what dealership to trust. My son who lives in Springfield strongly recommended Don Wessel Honda. The sales person I dealt with, Randy Thomas was very help full. Randy walked me through all my questions concerning purchasing a used car and led me the one we did purchase. The second reason I like Don Wessel Honda is Doug Harwell one of the Business Managers. Doug walked me through all of the paper work and helped me understand the process and helped me with my banker from another state to purchase my car in his office. One last comment, I called my AAA insurance agent to get insurance on my newly purchased car. My agent lives in Jackson, Mississippi and when I told him I was in Springfield, MO at Don Wessel Honda he told me Springfield was his hometown and I was at one of the most trusted dealership in Springfield. He said they really take care of their customers, you can trust them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Justin-Don Wessel

by Brooke on 08/18/2020

Justin is always great! Going the extra mile to get what we want:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First time Honda owners

by Matthew on 08/17/2020

Tom was great. There was no haggling, we were given a fair trade in and the process was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Gregory on 08/16/2020

Felt like I was talking with a friend. No pressure just great knowledge. Great to work with a salesperson that cares.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service at Wessel Honda

by Shay on 08/15/2020

Service was prompt, people were very helpful. Complimentary water was a nice touch while waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Easy experience

by Aaron on 08/15/2020

Helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love this place

by Kathleen on 08/13/2020

I was not pressured. I was treated with courtesy and warmth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
269 cars in stock
192 new52 used25 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Welcome to Don Wessel Honda, home of Legendary Service. We're the premiere Honda dealer providing service to Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Rogersville, Joplin, Lebanon, Fayetteville, Branson, Bolivar, Marshfield, Bentonville, Mt Vernon, Camdenton, Clinton, Osceola and the surrounding areas. Our employees do their very best to ensure that your experience in every department exceeds your expectations. Legendary Service is not simply a slogan, it's how we've been doing business since 1966. Come in today and let us show you how easy car buying or repair can be.

Our professional and courteous staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory and then schedule a test drive. You can also request more information about a particular vehicle using our online form or by calling us.

If you'd like to see a vehicle in person, we are located at 3520 S Campbell St, Springfield, MO 65807. We look forward to seeing you!

what sets us apart
Honda President's Award winner 2016/2017
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes