I purchased a used SUV in March of 07 from Dave Littleton Ford. It was an older model sold as is. The following day it turned out to have sever problems. The intake manifold was leaking coolant badly, the fuel regulator was leaking, it had no heat, and the ball joints had excessive wear. None of these problems were disclosed to me, and did not surface during the test drive. I was told the "as is" was because of the vehicle age, not any defects. After contacting the sales person, I was informed that I would be taken care of, they would find me a replacement vehicle. After a week, I called back and found out that they were waiting for another customer to trade in a similar vehicle, and that I should be patient. After another week, I talked to the sales manager and again told to be patient. Being my primary transportation, I was unable to be patient, I need a reliable vehicle. I had no option but to begin repairs on my own. I communicated this to the sales person, and asked him how they could sell a vehicle in this condition, they had it on their lot for over FOUR MONTHS, did they not find these defects during inspection, if so, why not offer to fix them? The mechanic I took it to found all the problems without looking too hard, so what kind of work does their service department do?? All I got was more "be patient". I let the sales person know how completely unhappy and upset I was, and that I would be telling everyone I knew about the horrible experience. After that communication broke off, I never heard back from them. I saw a couple of months later that a similar SUV was listed on their website, and called to find out why I was not contacted. The sales person was no longer with them, and the sales manager Berry, was hard to get a hold of. He put me off for sometime, then accused me of telling them that they could go [violative content removed] themselves, which never happened, and tried to put the push the blame onto me for not "being patient". Was I to sit at home with a broken vehicle by the phone just waiting for a call??? Was I to keep driving the vehicle in hopes that I would not be stranded somewhere??? I have since fixed the problems with this SUV, and after many hours and many dollars, it's finally in the condition that I was led to believe it was when I bought it. There is a reason car salesmen have a bad reputation, and it's because of places like Dave Littleton Ford. I am quite mechanically capable, what if this was sold to someone who is not? The labor alone could have broken a lower income family. I would not recommend that anyone buy ANYTHING from Dave Littleton Ford Read more