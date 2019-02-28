If you live anywhere near St. Charles and you are searching for a Buick or GMC vehicle, we are here at Suntrup Buick GMC in St. Peters, MO. We have a huge selection of GM vehicles. Your St. Louis Buick and GMC dealer alternative is open 6 days a week.
Suntrup Buick GMC in St. Peters, MO also has a great selection of used vehicles. Come and see why GM-certified used vehicles are the best kind of pre-owned vehicles. All of our used vehicles have gone through a complete vehicle inspection, and come with warranties and maintenance plans. Suntrup Buick GMC in St. Peters is your St. Charles, O'Fallon and St. Louis Buick and GMC dealer alternative, providing auto service and maintenance to all the surrounding cities.
Located at Highway 70 and the Cave Springs exit in St. Peters, our GM Certified Service Department is regionally recognized for customer satisfaction. Visit us online at http://suntrupbuickgmc.com/ or give us a call at (636) 939-0800.