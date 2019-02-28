sales Rating

We had purchased our last vehicle at Suntrup Buick/GMC and Ive been very happy with my 13 Verano, but I figured it was time to trade it in because of the high miles I tend to put on a vehicle. While walking around out in the lot, Ryan Hove met me and introduced himself. I told him that I was not really sure what I was looking for. He asked if I had any questions, which I did. He answered them and then I asked if I could just wander about the lot looking. He said just to look around and see him when I was done, which I did. I picked the Buick Encore AWD premium model. Ryan got one out for me with all the options I wanted and I took it for a drive. I was impressed, but it was not that much different than my loaded Verano in size. I felt that I wanted a bit more size. My wife had told me to leave her out of the process, but its a good thing I eventually included her. We decided to go slightly larger and to get everything we wanted on the vehicle. We decided on a GMC Terrain Denali. Although it was quite a bit more than the Encore, it gives us more rear seat room for passengers without killing my front seat legroom. Ryan was glad to hear we had made a decision, but unfortunately, he had none on the lot with the exterior and interior color we wanted. Ryan offered to dealer trade for exactly what we wanted from another dealer they had traded with many times, so it should be a no brainer. The other dealer decided to not let it go, so on to plan B. A local St. Louis dealership had our second color choice and it showed available. Sorry, a pending deal forced us to plan C. Ryan was trying very hard for us and I thought he might get upset with us, but he persevered on with the third trade option. About a half hour later he called and said that the first dealership had decided that they would do a trade. So we ended up with our first choice and we were happy campers, for sure. If Ryan got frustrated with our purchase, he didnt show it and remained positive throughout the entire dealing process. He was very quick to respond to any question and keep us in the loop on the trade. We are now driving our new Terrain Denali and enjoying every minute of it. I would recommend Suntrup Buick/GMC to any of my friends looking to buy new, or used. I would definitely tell them to see Ryan Hove for the best deal and service. I think he deserves more than 5 stars. Thanks Suntrup for a great deal and excellent service during our purchase! Read more