Great Car Buying Experience
by 03/26/2019on
My car started going downhill a lot faster than I was hoping for/anticipating. Although we personally were in a pinch trying to get a good, reliable car relatively quickly, Miles didn't rush us at all. This was only my second time buying a car, so I was extremely intimidated and anxious going into the situation, but Miles was so kind and very easy to work with. My fiance and I were both there to get a new vehicle and he didn't hesitate to pull a couple cars for us each to test drive. We both decided to go with the second car we had looked at, and Miles was just great throughout the whole experience. Armin did our financing, and he was just as easy going as Miles. We were offered different warranties and although we declined them, he didn't push us into anything. Todd assisted Miles and helped us negotiate some trade in values and lowered the price on a vehicle to match another dealership and was a gem to work with as well! The whole team was very easy going and a pleasure to work with. I'll definitely recommend them to anyone looking to buy. *Update: with the first warmer days upon us, I found out the AC isn't working correctly in my 2016 Civic, and Miles was very quick to respond to my worry, and even looked into the warranties and steered me in the right direction to get it taken care of. Extremely good customer service!
Great Experience for a Female Buyer
by 11/26/2018on
As a single female buyer, I thoroughly appreciated the entire team at Suntrup Nissan - from finance to the sales team to everyone in between. Such a phenomenal experience. My sales guy, Staphen Mason, was about finding me the car that fit me and that I loved for a payment that I felt confident with. I came with an idea of a car that I wanted and after driving it, realized it wasn't the car for me. Stephan knew his product and made a recommendation that ended up being the car I bought. It was perfect.
Sales experience
by 10/24/2018on
Joe Dawidouski Our sales consultant went above and beyond helping us in the purchase of our new 2018 Frontier. His dedication and years of sales experience did not go unnoticed. Thank you again Joe for your great negotiation skills and patience. They did not go unnoticed.. Please ask for Joe Dawidouski at Suntrup if you are in the market for a Nissan.
Purchase of 2018 Nissan Pathfinder
by 04/23/2018on
I can't say enough about the sales experience! Our sales Rep Nadja was so wonderful! She is the BEST!
Joe dawidowski is the best!
by 03/29/2018on
I'm so happy I choose suntrip Nissan. Joe dawidowski took such good care of me and was so helpful throughout the entire process. He explained everything to me, He was patient, and I never felt like he was pushing me to buy. He went above and beyond to make sure I was as happy as I possibly could be while finance worked their magic and got me a great loan. I can't say enough how nice everyone at suntrip was. I'll definitely be back next time!
Loving my new Murano
by 03/14/2018on
Collin Costello was great to work with. He found the car with all the options and the price I was looking for. He followed up with a video email after purchase to make sure I was satisfied.
Great place to buy a new vehicle
by 03/05/2018on
Buying a new vehicle can be a stressful experience, especially when it's been a long time since you have done it. Daniel Linton was both friendly and professional as a salesman. He took the time to answer any questions I had about the trucks I was looking at and the financing process. If there was something he was unsure about, he was quick to double check instead of making something up to make it seem as if he knew everything. It was a good experience overall and I would definitely recommend Daniel at Suntrup if you are looking at a Nissan.
More Money...... LostCar
by 02/14/2018on
This experience was horrendous. I went into the dealer fully understanding my situation and had the mean to make the situation whole. I left a day an half later to go to another dealer because Suntrup was not able to get their stuff in order. They kept trying to finance me for a bigger car, and even after I said let move down to a little smaller SUV they continued to run me for the bigger. I finally had to say, take the path finder off the table, I was a rouge. All the while, they kept coming to me with a request for more money and more money. Almost to the point that all I was financing was the negative equity in my car. We finally found a car I liked, and lender willing to work with me, however Suntrup kept pushing me to sign papers before seeing the car. They had misplaced the car and spent over 2.5 hours trying to locate said car, they finally located it and then could not find keys. At no time did a member of management or the finance team come to talk to me. They just kept sending out the sales man, who was pushing me to sign for a car site unseen. Long story short, this dealer lost out on a $28K sale.
Seamless Transaction
by 02/02/2018on
My husband and I needed to trade in my previously leased vehicle. Even though we went over the mileage, Suntrup Nissan was still able to give us a great deal on a brand new SUV. We were treated with nothing but respect the moment we walked in the door. Our sales person, Amanda Wilkerson was great.. I highly recommend her.. she was determined to give us a great deal! It seems like this dealership really cares about customer satisfaction and it shows!
Awesome Preowned car purchase !
by 01/18/2018on
We love the Mini Cooper we purchased for my son. There was a slight mis communication after the sale but Steve in financing and his staff has gone above and beyond to make things Great! Highly recommend.
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/18/2018on
Great group enjoyed experience and service. Highly Recommend to everyone.
Best dealership in town!
by 01/16/2018on
I just bought my second new car in a year! Both from Suntrup Nissan. I was so impressed by Daniel Linton and the Suntrup team that I didn't even consider another dealership. The team actually remembered me. It is nice to receive that kind of customer service. They make the buying process easy. I am a very happy customer!
excellent service - worked with me when other local dealers left me cold
by 01/03/2018on
I had some credit challenges that other dealerships wouldn't work with but Suntrup got me a very fair deal on a great new car that we are very excited to drive home. Suntrup has a new customer in us!
Great service and even better deals
by 12/30/2017on
From the smiles on the employees faces to the smiley face stickers on the cars, our experience with Suntrup Nissan could not have been more enjoyable! Patrick provided excellent service by going out of his way to help us find the car we were dreaming of and making it work within our budget. His laid back yet professional demeanor made us feel very comfortable and it was truly a pleasure doing business with him. We look forward to working with Suntrup Nissan for our future vehicle purchases and maintenance services!
New Purchase
by 12/23/2017on
Mike and Adela are so awesome!!!! First car I have bought from this dealership and I will recommend all my friends and I will be back!!!
New vehicle
by 12/15/2017on
Have been wanting a new vehicle for sometime. When arriving at Suntrup Nate was very friendly and helpful. I wanted a certain vehicle but unsure if I would able to afford the one I wanted. Nate and Daniel were so good to work with me on getting what I wanted. Brian in the financing department was to work his magic and get the payment I needed and wanted. I would not be able to drive a brand new vehicle with all there help and support. I would recommend anyone to go in and see these guys they truly do care about getting what the person wants.
Love my new Rogue!
by 12/15/2017on
I just wanted to thank Suntrup Nissan for such a wonderful car buying experience. It all started with the salesman Joe Dawidouski. He listened to what I wanted and needed, and was courteous with my time. I will recommend Joe and Suntrup to all my friends and Family! Thanks again!
Katie Eason at Suntrip Nissan is the Best!
by 12/07/2017on
I just had one of my best car buying experiences buying a new car through Katie Eason at Suntrip! Katie was extremely knowledgeable, listened to me and addressed my concerns and needs. She quoted me a great price up front and when it came time to buy, it was the real price..no surprises! Katie also went out of her way to get the specific car I wanted and make the experience from start to finish a great one! If you are in the market for a car, and you want a pleasant experience, call Katie [contact info removed].
Super Experience!
by 12/02/2017on
We recently purchased a 2017 Rogue from Collin Costello with assistance from Owner Loyalty Manager Dan Linton. This was absolutely the best car buying experience I've ever had! I have purchased vehicles in a number of cities and states and nothing compares to Suntrup Nissan/Volkswagen. Collin and I communicated for several months prior to visiting with him on Black Friday. He listened carefully to what we were looking for and he made several suggestions. The conclusion was there was not a vehicle on the lot that paralleled what we were looking for. That was NO PROBLEM for Suntrup. Enter the Owner Loyalty Manager. With a person dedicated to Owner Loyalty, one should know that this was going to be good! Collin searched nationwide for what we were looking and "voila" he found it. Not only did he find the Rogue that met our expectations of color, interior, and accessories, the deal he presented was incredible. This guy knows how to make customers happy and loyal! Collin is the best!!! We purchased the Rogue on Black Friday and Suntrup provided us with a loaner Rogue until ours arrived a few days later. When we picked up the new vehicle, it was as it it had been detailed for the showroom. I cannot say enough amazing things about Collin, Dan, and the entire Suntrup experience. The location is not close to where we live and we passed by several Nissan dealerships on the way to Suntrup. Wherever you may live, Suntrup Nissan is not too far for the experience and deal you'll receive. I am now a Loyal Suntrup Vehicle Owner!!!
Two months after purchase I'm still AMAZED at the quality of my new Nissan
by 11/15/2017on
Suntrup Nissan was the best car dealership I've done business with in the past 10 years, and here's why: Speed and quality of the sale I wanted a Nissan Rogue I had already done my research and decided to go with Nissan Rogue instead of a Hyundai Tucson. There was no hassle or stress as to trying other cars, upgrading to options I didn't want. Dan Linton was AMAZING! He listened to us and made it happen. Nissan Financing Nissan financing beat the interest rate we already had approved from our local bank. Done deal. Rear hitch installation We spoke with Dan and said we need a rear hitch installed for a bike rack.. He included the cost of that operation with the Nissan Financing. No extra money out of our pockets. The parts were ordered, and hitch installed within 2 weeks. He let us use a rental car for the day of installation! It was a HIGH QUALITY HITCH NOT A CHEAP PIECE OF METAL!!! Free car washes Any time we stop by with our Nissan Rogue we can get the car washed for free as long as we own it. Two months after purchase I'm still AMAZED at the quality of my new Nissan Rogue, and the customer service at Suntrup Nissan. If I do get another car in the future, I'm definitely sticking with Suntrup!
Exelent sales team
by 11/13/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Titan XD from Suntrup Nissan in St. Louis, Missouri. Nathan Schwarzen was very knowledgably about the Titan and was able to get the deal done in the budget we had discussed. I would recommend this dealer ship to anyone looking for a new car. Brian
