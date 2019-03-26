sales Rating

My car started going downhill a lot faster than I was hoping for/anticipating. Although we personally were in a pinch trying to get a good, reliable car relatively quickly, Miles didn't rush us at all. This was only my second time buying a car, so I was extremely intimidated and anxious going into the situation, but Miles was so kind and very easy to work with. My fiance and I were both there to get a new vehicle and he didn't hesitate to pull a couple cars for us each to test drive. We both decided to go with the second car we had looked at, and Miles was just great throughout the whole experience. Armin did our financing, and he was just as easy going as Miles. We were offered different warranties and although we declined them, he didn't push us into anything. Todd assisted Miles and helped us negotiate some trade in values and lowered the price on a vehicle to match another dealership and was a gem to work with as well! The whole team was very easy going and a pleasure to work with. I'll definitely recommend them to anyone looking to buy. *Update: with the first warmer days upon us, I found out the AC isn't working correctly in my 2016 Civic, and Miles was very quick to respond to my worry, and even looked into the warranties and steered me in the right direction to get it taken care of. Extremely good customer service! Read more