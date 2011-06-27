Mercedes-Benz of St Louis

Mercedes-Benz of St Louis

Visit dealer’s website 
1048 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139
(844) 505-5502
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of St Louis

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
177 cars in stock
96 new41 used40 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

It all started in Alton, Illinois. In 1986 Tom Hennekes opened his first dealership and named it Alton European Imports. In less than a decade, the dealership grew and he moved it to Downtown St. Louis. In 1997 the company moved to Ellisville as Tri-Star Imports. Then with the resurgence and energy in our great city, we moved to our current location at the corner of Highway 40 and Hampton Avenue. We are now Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis. Our State of the Art facility is 54,000 square feet and encompasses 3 floors. Our showroom is stunning and showcases 20 Mercedes-Benz models. Our service department has 24 bays with a 4 lane climate controlled service drive to keep our customers comfortable.

We have 69 amazing employees that are dedicated and do great work in the community. We are also proud to support the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, St. Louis Fashion Fund, Life and Hope, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Adoption Exchange, Backstoppers, Friends of Kids with Cancer, and URBANAIRE.

what sets us apart
We are also proud to support the Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, St. Louis Fashion Fund, Life and Hope, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Adoption Exchange, Backstoppers, Friends of Kids with Cancer, and URBANAIRE.
At Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis we will not be undersold on any new car purchase. If you have received a lower price from a competitor, bring in their written offer and we will beat it by at least $500.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes