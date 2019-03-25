sales Rating

I was looking for 2 specific vehicles in a certain price range for months. I finally found what I was looking for at Frotenac Honda in STL. I called the dealership and inquired about the vehicle and started working with a sales person. I was already pre- approved for a loan with my credit union but then the dealer convinced me that they could and would more than likely get a better interest rate if I applied with my co-signer. I went ahead and applied and told them that they would have to wait on getting my co-signers information because we lived in Kansas City. The dealer then told me that I would need to pay a $250 deposit if I wanted to hold the vehicle so they couldn't sell it to another party who was actually test driving it. I told them I would wait and see if that party actually wanted it first because they didn't have my co- signers information yet. They called me back and said the other party ended up getting a different vehicle so the car was still available. I had my co-signer call the dealership several times that day trying to give them their info. We never got a call back it was Saturday so we had to wait until Monday to call the dealership to see what was going on. The person that I was orginally working with was in that morning so I talked to a different person. I explained the situation and said well since I'm already pre-approved can I go ahead and pay the deposit to hold the car? And then the original sales person can get the rest of the information this afternoon when he comes in. He went and talked to the manager that said holding the car would only hold it for 24 hours. I then explained that we live in KC and we wouldn't be able to come to get the car until Saturday. The [non-permissible content removed] on the other end said well we have too many interested parties and that car will be sold by the end of today or tomorrow. So here I am already pre-approved ready to purchase the car with or without the co-signer and you're telling me that you can't hold the car until Saturday when we live 4 hours away and I have to get the check from my credit union? He said no. So I waited until the end of the day to call the original sales person to see if that car had infact been sold yet.Surprise the car was still there. I then told the original salesperson what the other person had said that morning. Then this dude who I thought was cool tells me that the manager doesn't want to sell me the car cause they'll make more off of it at auction. Wait what? So you ran my credit put a hard inquiry on it, blew me off after we settled on the asking price, told me a $250 non refundable deposit would only hold the car for 24 hours even though we live in KC and couldn't come until Saturday, and that you had too many interested parties that the car would be sold at the end of the day and now you're telling me your manager is selling the car at auction so you can make more money off of it? Then why do you even have the car for sale at all on your website? I didn't appreciate the run around and having a hard inquiry ran on my credit when I was pre-approved to begin with. Needless to say I was pretty irate with how petty and difficult they were being. Your money isn't good enough there apparently. Look somewhere else. There are better business people in this world. Read more