Great service
by 03/25/2019on
They have great service, be friendly and go through every little detail, I’m happy about this place I’ll definitely coming back again
Sliding Door Service
by 05/29/2018on
My Odyssey was taken to Honda of Frontenac to have the sliding door fixed. I informed them that the door would have difficulty opening and/or closing and at times it would not have any problem at all. I also informed them that one of the plastic wheels that it rolls on actually cracked and fell off. They called me about three hours later to tell me that the mechanic opened and closed the door with no problem. He cleaned and lubricated it, but had no problems with the door. However, he did inform me that I definitely needed a new battery and an oil change. They obviously did not bother to remove the door and check the wheels, but instead tried to convince me to have other work done. I did not agree to any other work as I just had an oil change three weeks before at another location. When I received the paperwork with the $89 charge to have them do absolutely nothing, it stated that my battery was in good condition. At best this dealership has great difficulty in listening to their customers, since if they had they would have known they needed to take the door off and replace the wheels. Worse case scenario, they are running a huge scam and trying to run up the cost for their customers. My spouse and I ended up buying the part we needed and doing the work ourselves. The door works just great now. I will not return to this delaership for repairs or to buy a new car.
Purchased 2018 Accord Touring 2.9
by 05/22/2018on
I highly recommend this dealership, Wendy James and Roy Ross. Wendy (Sr. Sales Consultant) is very knowledgeable about the Accord and provided great customer service throughout the process. Roy Ross (Finance Manager) walked me through various options with ease. I feel I was treated fairly and viewed as a valued customer. I look forward to working with the Frontenac team for future purchases and service.
Bad business and customer service
by 08/26/2016on
I was looking for 2 specific vehicles in a certain price range for months. I finally found what I was looking for at Frotenac Honda in STL. I called the dealership and inquired about the vehicle and started working with a sales person. I was already pre- approved for a loan with my credit union but then the dealer convinced me that they could and would more than likely get a better interest rate if I applied with my co-signer. I went ahead and applied and told them that they would have to wait on getting my co-signers information because we lived in Kansas City. The dealer then told me that I would need to pay a $250 deposit if I wanted to hold the vehicle so they couldn't sell it to another party who was actually test driving it. I told them I would wait and see if that party actually wanted it first because they didn't have my co- signers information yet. They called me back and said the other party ended up getting a different vehicle so the car was still available. I had my co-signer call the dealership several times that day trying to give them their info. We never got a call back it was Saturday so we had to wait until Monday to call the dealership to see what was going on. The person that I was orginally working with was in that morning so I talked to a different person. I explained the situation and said well since I'm already pre-approved can I go ahead and pay the deposit to hold the car? And then the original sales person can get the rest of the information this afternoon when he comes in. He went and talked to the manager that said holding the car would only hold it for 24 hours. I then explained that we live in KC and we wouldn't be able to come to get the car until Saturday. The [non-permissible content removed] on the other end said well we have too many interested parties and that car will be sold by the end of today or tomorrow. So here I am already pre-approved ready to purchase the car with or without the co-signer and you're telling me that you can't hold the car until Saturday when we live 4 hours away and I have to get the check from my credit union? He said no. So I waited until the end of the day to call the original sales person to see if that car had infact been sold yet.Surprise the car was still there. I then told the original salesperson what the other person had said that morning. Then this dude who I thought was cool tells me that the manager doesn't want to sell me the car cause they'll make more off of it at auction. Wait what? So you ran my credit put a hard inquiry on it, blew me off after we settled on the asking price, told me a $250 non refundable deposit would only hold the car for 24 hours even though we live in KC and couldn't come until Saturday, and that you had too many interested parties that the car would be sold at the end of the day and now you're telling me your manager is selling the car at auction so you can make more money off of it? Then why do you even have the car for sale at all on your website? I didn't appreciate the run around and having a hard inquiry ran on my credit when I was pre-approved to begin with. Needless to say I was pretty irate with how petty and difficult they were being. Your money isn't good enough there apparently. Look somewhere else. There are better business people in this world.
Shady beyond belief
by 01/25/2016on
Edmonds price promise was not honored, didn't even come close. I was lied to about MSRP of car, either that or they mark cars up more than ANY other local dealer, either way this is terrible business. Felt like we were getting ripped off the entire time...only got worse when working with Landry, the finance guy. That portion of the deal was a nightmare! I'm not sure how that guy can believe a word that comes out of his own mouth. This was such an insulting experience. I begged my husband not to buy the car, he went ahead and purchased only because he couldn't find it at any other dealers in the area and his car need to be replaced immediately. I will never go back.
A nightmare that you wont wake up from.
by 05/15/2014on
Since writing the above review the following has occurred: Thursday: Receive phone call from GM who seems friendly, personable, and genuinely apologetic and wanting to help the situation. He asks me if there is anything he can do to make the situation better. I don't know how to answer this, because this wasn't about "getting" anything from them. It was about reviewing bad service and being extremely upset. He says to think about it and he will call me back. Friday: The GM follows through and calls me back but I am unavailable to take the call and received his voicemail. Saturday: Someone comes up to my place of work to pick up the paperwork, which was an awesome gesture arranged by Randol in the finance department. Monday: I call the GM back and leave a voicemail. Tuesday: I havent heard back from the GM yet but I call the dealership as my plates are going to expire and I need my paperwork (the title). I leave a voicemail with Carla. Wednesday: My husband calls the GM and leaves a voicemail. I call the dealership and am directed to Carla again, where I leave a second voicemail. Later in the day I call again and tell the receptionist that I have not been able to talk to anyone yet and have just been leaving voicemails. She gets Carla on the phone, who informs me that she hasnt picked up her voicemails today or yesterday so she hasn't gotten my voicemails. She is friendly but says that I will need to talk to someone in financing and ask them about situation XYZ. I get sent to someones line where I get to leave yet another voicemail. As none of my voicemails have gotten returned by later in the day, my husband calls the dealership and talks with the receptionist. She puts us through to the manager, where my husband leaves another voicemail. This call was returned and the manager informs us that the person in department ABC has left for the day but he hasnt forgotten about us. Thursday: I write this addition to my review because my plates expire Saturday and while I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt after the friendly phone calls last week...... apparently they really dont care about making anything right. I have been advised to take this situation even higher to third parties and plan to do so. This is nuts.
no sales attention
by 01/12/2014on
I received an immediate price quote. However, it wasn't competitive. The internet sales manager did offer to beat other dealers' prices, however. I then received an email that contradicted information in the first. I went in to the dealer to test drive. I waited for 20 minutes for anyone to help me. Finally a used car salesman helped out. However, he never gave me a price quote and never followed up with me.
Don't return phone calls
by 02/24/2013on
I got a e price that was fair but when I tried to get details on a visit, he was not in the office that day. I never got a return call and wound up buying from another dealer who quickly matched his price. Don't know what that was about, I was all ready to buy.
Safety concern on purchase unaddressed
by 04/16/2011on
I wish I could recommend Honda of Frontenac but I can not. In April 2011, My wife and I began looking for a good used car for our 16 year old. He only has his learners licence and my wife wanted him to learn to drive in the car he will be driving. This was explained to the salesperson. He was very helpfull and located a nice little Saturn which my wife purchased. Overall the car was in good shape and the price was fair. We were treated well by the salesman Matt Chuiffe. He was professional and comes recommended. The car passed the dealership's safety inspection. Once the car was home, we noticed that the car has 4 different tires, all with different treads and one of the tires was not even the same size as the others. Knowing full well that mis-matched tire sizes have been a contributing factor in accidents, and that this car really should not have passed a safety inspection I called the salesperson back and explained in friendly terms what my concerns were. He agreed the situation should be rectified and asked me to talk to the sales manager, Jay Poplawski. I called his number and left a voice mail outlining my concerns about an inexperienced driver driving a car with mismatched tires. He did not call back. The next day, I called Matt again and asked him to have his manager call. I made no demands about how the situation should be rectified I also called Jay back again and again got his voice mail. I have never received a call back from management on the matter and it is clear they are simply avoiding talking to me. Mistakes can happen- I understand that. I can not, however, understand how any company that relies on customer service as much as the car industry does would simply refuse to even TALK about a safety issue. I'm not unreasonable- at no time did I express anger and I would not have expected the dealership to provide 4 brand new tires on a used car at that price point, but they will never know what I would have expected because, now that they have their money, they are not interested in discusing my concerns at all. I received the cars title and emissions report in the mail today. The safety inspection is conspicuosly absent. Go figure. Today, I will be buying new tires for the car and running it in for another required safety inspection for registration. My next car purchase this fall will NOT be from Honda of Frontenac although we had seriously discussed purchasing a pre-owned Honda Pilot from Matt this fall. A small purchase is indicative of the service I can expect from management with a larger purchase!
Love Our Van
by 10/07/2010on
We bought this van in April (2010) during a time a recall was put on the brakes. Our sales rep was very helpful and notified us once the van was available to test drive assuming we were still interested. We test drove it and were very pleased. We had our Edmunds (TMV) with us in hand and they met our pricing so we happy about the price. The tires were pretty worn and I was not excited about buying new ones right after buying the van - the used car manager worked out a deal with us to replace all 4 prior to taking ownership. The 2nd row was missing part of the jump seat. They kept in touch with us until they were able to get one. We could not have asked for better service and friendlier people to work with.
Frontenac Honda Dealer Poor Service Tactics
by 11/12/2009on
I took my 2004 Honda Element in for it's 60,000 mile required service to Frontenac Honda or Honda Frontenac at Lindbergh and 40 St.Louis.... The guy I spoke to by phone was at lunch when I came in, no big deal right ? Wrong...The problem was when the new guy quoted me a price almost double of the guy by phone charged and began giving me a lecture of why I should have these other things performed.. I felt like I was trying to be taken as a woman which really bothered me by the guy's reflection of tone of voice..Anyway needless to say I won't be going back to that dealer ..I tried contacting their manager/ owner Tom which to this date must still be in a meeting because he hasn't called me back yet... Even the receptionist said she couldn't understand why they have so many meetings...I hope I can maybe steer off any future problems for any other woman out there listening.. Julie Zumwalt Des Pere
Great Buying Experience
by 03/12/2009on
We bought a new 2008 Honda Civic on January 31, 2007. I figured I'd get a better deal on the last day of the year, so I started calling around. I called every Honda dealer in the St. Louis area, and most of them weren't willing to work on price. So far, the best offer I recieved was from Leta Honda. They had a 2007 Civic left over that they wanted to sell us for $500 over invoice. Then I called Huey's, and Beth Guard (awesome salesperson) offered us a 2008 for straight invoice! The loan was approved within a few hours. I went to the dealer, test-drove the car, and signed all the paperwork, in probably about an hour and a half! It was a great experience overall.
St. Louis' best kept secret for Hondas
by 07/10/2008on
After an exhaustive car search involving visiting showrooms, placing phone calls, taking test drives, and kicking tires, a last minute price quote request through Edmunds.com resulted in the purchase of a Honda Accord EX-L from Huey's. In short, Huey's was outstanding and I wish we had started out here because it would have saved a lot of time & stress. Huey's replied within 2 hours from our Edmunds.com internet price request with an actual quote, a summary of *all* costs we would be paying, and a solid outline of their value proposition. Other dealers responded with noncommittal "bring us the lowest offer & we'll beat it," which is a thoughtless baiting tactic by comparison. We appreciated Huey's comprehensive response, and gave them first crack at earning our business. Turns out that's the only crack we needed to give. Working with Beth Guard and the Finance Department was a refreshing change from all the "Let's Make a Deal" greasy salesmen we met on various lots. Our follow-up e-mail questions were answered quickly and comprehensively. Huey's had a good variety of Accords in stock, and also presented several other color and trim options they could secure within 48 hours. Beth gave us a lot of leeway to think, research, and explore throughout the sales process. There was not one iota of upselling -- no credit life insurance, no VIN etching, no scotchguarding, and no pressure tactics. It was almost eery to not have a single "gotcha" charge and to be in such control of the buying process. Huey's delivered value in 4 ways: First, the lowest cost in St. Louis. Second, a great inventory on the lot and fast access to an even bigger reserve inventory. Third, they have a sales team that's transparent, efficient, accommodating, responsive, straightforward, and very respectful of the buyers. Fourth, no surprises. None. Lastly, as a seasoned negotiator with sales experience myself, I am confident that this was the best price we could have gotten for an Accord. Other dealers were selling demo Accords for nearly the same price as our new one with a take-it-or-leave-it approach on pricing. It's hard to believe that the internet quoting process can be so fast yet give better pricing than a prolonged face-to-face negotiation in the showroom. Huey's is a great face for Honda to have for its customers, and they have a great value proposition for internet buyers.
Online car buying rules! I will never buy any other way again.
by 06/29/2008on
After going down auto row on the highway 70 service road and trying out all the cars in my price range and with my requirements (around $20,000, good pickup, 30+mpg), I settled on the Honda Accord, which, with the new body style for "08, was the best looking also. (I actually originally wanted the Chevy Malibu, but it had no pickup. From a dead stop, it just wouldn't accelerate quickly.) Once I decided on the Accord, I went online to KBB and chose 3 dealers to offer me bids. I did this twice, so I actually had 6 dealers offering me bids. Beth Guard at Huey's was the first to respond, and offered me a bid $2,000 cheaper than the offer I had on auto row. I also received bids from 4 other dealers, but only 1 was close (actually, a few hundred dollars lower than Huey's). I then requested an "Out-the Door" price from each dealer, because I was wary of hidden costs. This is where the proverbial wheat was separated from the chaff. Beth replied immediately, explaining that the costs quoted earlier were the only costs, and there would be no hidden charges. She also included free splash guards, door guards and wheel locking nuts, which were not an advertised feature for the LX-P. The other dealers who bothered to respond at all, would only say, "Whatever you are bid, we will beat it." I also got this from a dealer, "Due to the variables associated with written quotes from other dealerships, we do not provide quotes. However, we will work with any quotes you have received on in stock vehicles." I emailed them all again, asking about an "out-the-door" price, and got no response whatsoever. That told me what I needed to know. I emailed Beth, and told her that I was accepting her bid, and asked what I would need to make the sale easier on both of us. She suggested emailing me the loan application, which I agreed, filling it out and emailing it back the next day. When I went to Huey's to purchase the vehicle, all the paperwork was already done, the loan was approved, and I signed a few forms and out the door I went. Admittedly, I did have to go into a room with a manager who offered me extended warrantees, but I declined and there was no pressure to make any additional purchases. Beth Guard was awesome, and I would advise anyone to deal with her. She made the entire transaction go quickly and flawlessly, and was very sweet and polite also. When I noticed that there was a small coffee spill on the console, she personally got some spray cleaner and cleaned it up. All told, we were in and out of there in less than an hour, with most of that time spent with Beth describing details of the car that I didn't know about (how to use the telescoping steering, auto door locks, etc.).
Honday Odyssey 08
by 04/30/2008on
Very easy transaction and great follow both by email and voice mail by Beth Guard. Received a response everytime including at 5:40 am. Very enjoyable experience if one could say such a thing about buying a vehicle. The lot is a bit crowded but don't let the deter you from buying here.
Honest, straight forward, and kind
by 04/19/2008on
I completed an online request for quotes for a new 08 Odyssey. I received three responses via email. The first to respond was Beth Guard with Huey's. She immediately gave me a quote. Only St. Louis Honda gave the same quote. Everyone else, including a few places that I went to in person, gave higher prices. Beth was patient, kind, and did not pressure us. She stuck by her quote, and when we were ready to buy, she had everything ready. It was raining, so they put the car under cover, had it cleaned and ready to go, and had all the paperwork ready. Their finance person was also very kind and did not pressure us into extended warranties. I would definitely recommend Beth and Huey's.
Good Experience
by 04/15/2008on
Beth Guard is helpful from the let go and she did give a very competitive price over E-mail. She did not pressure me in to buying the car right away and gave us time to think about our options. I was surprised with the attitude of the internet dealers as there was absolutely no pressure in buying the car. I would sure recommend Beth.
Easy go at Hueys
by 11/30/2007on
I just bought an Odyssey from Hueys through Beth Guard and had a good experience. Beth was always upfront and never tried any of the typical cheesy sales ploys. All it took was one "no" to the finance manager about extended warranties. The next time I am in the market for a new honda, I will contact Beth first.
Excellent Experience
by 08/10/2007on
I leased my first Honda Accord over the internet. Huey's Honda internet sales department handled the transaction flawlessly. I knew what I wanted, they provided a fair price, located the color I'd chosen and had it ready for pick up as promised. Beth Guard is their internet sales manager and she is extremely professional and capable. I am considering another Honda at the moment, and my first impulse was to contact Beth Guard at Huey's Honda.
