service Rating

Dr. Don Brown I towed my car in the other day. The transmission needed work, and it was going to be expensive. They had no obligation to help me. They worked out an affordable fix. I didn’t tell them my situation. I do walk with a cane. I have MS (Multiple Sclerosis) It is debilitating and has no cure. It can cause many issues. My car helps me maintain my freedom and independence as long as I can. Glenda, I believe spearheaded this solution for me. I am appreciative to the service department for assisting me. I am stubborn and don’t like to rely on family and friends to help me. I will get to that point soon enough. Thanks Don Brown for my freedom back. Robert Read more