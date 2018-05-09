I had a car run into my car. My insurance allowed me to get it fixed at Don Brown. The Body Shop was very good at taking care that I had a rental car and was well advised all along the way. When I picked it up the major damage in the rear had been beautifully restored. However there was an additional wound on the front bumper. Even though there was no mention of it the managèr at Don Brown let me know what steps I should take and what he could do next. I don’t like how the insurance company handled it but the D B manager handled it so well!!
Dr. Don Brown
I towed my car in the other day. The transmission needed work, and it was going to be expensive. They had no obligation to help me. They worked out an affordable fix. I didn’t tell them my situation. I do walk with a cane. I have MS (Multiple Sclerosis) It is debilitating and has no cure. It can cause many issues. My car helps me maintain my freedom and independence as long as I can. Glenda, I believe spearheaded this solution for me. I am appreciative to the service department for assisting me. I am stubborn and don’t like to rely on family and friends to help me. I will get to that point soon enough.
Thanks Don Brown for my freedom back.
Robert
We have been coming to Don Brown for years now and always request for Paul Deyoung! He is very personable and actually cares about getting you in the right car for the right price. He constantly asks questions and just knows customer service. I tell everyone if they are looking for a car to go to Don Brown and ask for Paul! Super happy!!
I bought my last two cars from Don Brown Chevrolet. They're fair-priced, found me a lender, and made the horrendous process of buying a car a little more comfortable. My last car was even an "as is," and I've had no trouble with it for years!
I purchased a new Chevrolet Equinox from Don Brown Chevrolet and so far A++++++++ service.
I found the vehicle I wanted online and send a price quote request to the dealer.
This was the first time I'd ever attempted to shop online for a car.
I was impressed by the professionalism of the internet salesperson.
He was able to answer all my questions and the response time was less than a hour!
I was given the best offer by Don Brown and when I got there nothing changed!
I will be buying all my vehicles from Don Brown Chevrolet!!!!!!!!!!!!
Paul G.
We are a 2nd generation family owned and operated dealership that has been serving the Eastern side of Missouri for 30 years. We have been committed to providing our customers with a comfortable, total ownership experience since the doors were opened by Don Brown, our founder, in 1984. Our customers are treated like family and will work as a team to make sure they leave satisfied every time. We call this the Don Brown Deal! Stop by today to experience the Don Brown Deal for yourself!