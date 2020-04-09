Dave Sinclair Ford

7466 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63125
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dave Sinclair Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
(50)
Recommend: Yes (48) No (2)
sales Rating

2020 F250 Lariat

by Robjudd on 09/04/2020

Tommy, Justin, and J.R. were great to work with. Probably one of the easiest car purchases I have done. Everything was smooth and no bs. Highly recommend going there for your next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jeff Frosch of Dave Sinclair Ford

by Bradley on 08/21/2020

He was extremely easy to work with and easy to talk to. He laid everything out and went over all of my options. He was even super patient with me when I had to leave and come back the next day to purchase the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reverend Robert Dorhauer

by Toshiba on 08/03/2020

Excellent service by keeping me informed and taking care of matters in a timely fashion. I come to the dealership because I trust that nothing will be done without informing me and only if it is a necessary repair. A suggestion to consider: for several years I drove Buicks from Lou Fusz. They washed the car before returning it from service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Hounddog on 07/08/2020

Matt Hackney is the best in the service department he tries to get it done right as fast as he can but the way I see it the communications around there aren’t the best all the time or I am just unlucky!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience on my new Explorer

by DJVitale on 07/07/2020

I've owned 4 other Explorers over 35 years and enjoyed discovering the 2020 Platinum model. Dave Sinclair Ford made us feel like valued customers and helped us find the right vehicle for us. We shopped several other sources but found the best deal here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fantastic service

by T-Gielow on 07/06/2020

There is nothing better than to be treated like family. The respect of time, the understanding that repair costs can be expensive and stressful, and the compassion to help in any way possible is what you will get at this dealership. They go above and beyond because they know your experience matters, not only for return service but also for word of mouth to friends and family. This is how you treat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sinclair has great service

by Matt OB on 07/03/2020

I have been dealing with Matt Hackney for years and i could not ask for better service or a nicer person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Dave Sinclair Ford

by D Merritt on 06/29/2020

Great service and wonderful, friendly staff. I'm glad I chose Dave Sinclair Ford to buy my car. Always a pleasure visiting their dealership. I'd give them 10 stars if it was available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Dave Sin Clair Ford

by CharlotteS on 06/24/2020

Nick Crump was my salesman and I was very pleased with the service my family and I received from him. He put up with my father- in-law and dad. He was very patient with us, as I was very indecisive. He was kind and understanding. He showed me everything I wanted to see and everything I asked for. He was very knowledgeable, and answered all my questions. He was also very dedicated, staying late to make sure I was able to purchase my new 2020 Ford Escape and drive it home the night I looked at it. I would definitely recommend Dave Sin Clair Ford and Nick Crump! I got a great deal and I love my new car, thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service ALWAYS

by Phenselin on 06/09/2020

I have been patronizing Dave Sinclair Ford for many years now and have never been disappointed. The service department is fantastic, never tries to sell me anything I don’t need and is always friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend them!!! My vehicle is 8 years old and running perfectly, I am convinced it is because of the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Melrodgers on 06/02/2020

Aaron Jeffers our sales man was great! Very knowledgeable and helpful when it came time to go over the vehicles features ! Definitely will go back to buy our next car from Aaron!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dave Sinclair Ford- Saint Louis,MO

by STLSTRONG on 05/15/2020

Car detailed and sanitized for healthcare workers completed. They did a great job cleaning my car which helped me feel safer during Covid 19. Thank You Dave Sinclair for always being there for us! In August I suddenly needed a new car and I have been completely satisfied with my Ford Escape purchase and services at Dave Sinclair Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Got my Ford Raptor at Dave Sinclair Ford.

by Richard D. on 05/04/2020

My first experience buying a vehicle from Dave Sinclair Ford. Aaron Jeffers was a great salesman! Very helpful and attentive but not pushy or obnoxious. I highly recommend Aaron if you are looking for a new car/truck. The whole Dave Sinclair experience was pleasant .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

No problems

by mashamo on 04/04/2020

They got me in and out quickly and as far as I can tell no problems. Yes I would go back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr

by jjofsaints on 04/01/2020

Great Sales Team and Service Center! Always friendly staff and upfront delivery of services!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

poor comunication

by slow service on 03/22/2020

Brought the truck in for 2 simple operation had scheduled appointment for a Thursday brought truck in the night before for emission testing and the stop start feature quit working it took them the whole weekend and it wasn't ready till monday which is sad also did not keep me informed what was going on with the truck in that time frame poor comunication their only excuse I got from them that they where really busy if they were that busy they should have told me that when the appointment was made

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

7500 mile check

by Idonthaveone on 03/08/2020

I made a appointment and was taken in right away pat was my service adviser and he answered all my questions . I was in and out within a hour. Great job. Ty Robert Gladser

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service at Dave Sinclair

by Focus Owner on 02/18/2020

Matt did a great job on getting my Focus in and serviced in a timely fashion. I’ll be back when it due again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2018 Ford Escape

by Don Staten on 02/12/2020

I have purchased/leased upwards of 20 vehicles from Dave Sinclair since 1982 and I have been pleased with all, including the latest 2018 Ford Escape. I recently had to have some warranty work done (unusual for any of my Fords) and it went very well. They supplied a loaner vehicle while work was completed and it seems to be performing well so far. Staff are always pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mustang purchase at Sinclair Ford

by Happycustmer on 01/17/2020

Best vehicle purchase experience I’ve ever had. Without any haggling, got more than I wanted for my trade in, and the lowest price on a mustang I could find.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great pricing, bad sales staff

by MissouriGirl on 01/08/2020

Great pricing and product. Honestly, the sales staff was an issue that I saw as a means to an end because they had the vehicle I wanted at a good price. The sales staff kept on calling me "young lady" and told me I could "snapchat" my purchase. They asked if I had ever driven a truck before and why I didn't smile more. The manager seemed genuinely shocked that I would ask several questions about the vehicle itself and the purchase process. While I truly feel that the salesmen had no ill will or malintent, they are clearly woefully ignorant and have institutional, stereotypical roles about gender and age. Just because I am a 35 year old single woman, does not mean I need to be treated with that level of disrespect. My mother accompanied me on the second day and they started talking to her about their personal medical issues, simply because of her age. The staff needs training on diversity- specifically when it comes to gender and age. I felt uncomfortable and what should have been a celebratory experience about the second largest purchase you will make next to a house, was awkward and full of malaise. Additionally, when it came time to the loan part, we had to sit and wait for an hour and were not part of the process, which is unlike any other vehicle I have previously purchased. I want to be part of the experience, seeing what lenders they are using and the interest rates each one offered, rather than sitting in the front, where I had to ask for a bottle of water among the everyday chaos of people coming and going through the front doors. I feel like people could be taken advantage of in that scenario if they did not do research before hand about credit, interest rates, etc. I also was told the vehicle would be detailed and ready to go the next day. When we arrived at the agreed upon time, the vehicle had not even been washed yet, when they had several hours the day before to complete this, which is completely unacceptable. I honestly feel like because the dealer knows they have a product people want, they have forgotten the customer comes first.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
