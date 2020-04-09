sales Rating

Great pricing and product. Honestly, the sales staff was an issue that I saw as a means to an end because they had the vehicle I wanted at a good price. The sales staff kept on calling me "young lady" and told me I could "snapchat" my purchase. They asked if I had ever driven a truck before and why I didn't smile more. The manager seemed genuinely shocked that I would ask several questions about the vehicle itself and the purchase process. While I truly feel that the salesmen had no ill will or malintent, they are clearly woefully ignorant and have institutional, stereotypical roles about gender and age. Just because I am a 35 year old single woman, does not mean I need to be treated with that level of disrespect. My mother accompanied me on the second day and they started talking to her about their personal medical issues, simply because of her age. The staff needs training on diversity- specifically when it comes to gender and age. I felt uncomfortable and what should have been a celebratory experience about the second largest purchase you will make next to a house, was awkward and full of malaise. Additionally, when it came time to the loan part, we had to sit and wait for an hour and were not part of the process, which is unlike any other vehicle I have previously purchased. I want to be part of the experience, seeing what lenders they are using and the interest rates each one offered, rather than sitting in the front, where I had to ask for a bottle of water among the everyday chaos of people coming and going through the front doors. I feel like people could be taken advantage of in that scenario if they did not do research before hand about credit, interest rates, etc. I also was told the vehicle would be detailed and ready to go the next day. When we arrived at the agreed upon time, the vehicle had not even been washed yet, when they had several hours the day before to complete this, which is completely unacceptable. I honestly feel like because the dealer knows they have a product people want, they have forgotten the customer comes first. Read more