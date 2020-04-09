2020 F250 Lariat
by 09/04/2020on
Tommy, Justin, and J.R. were great to work with. Probably one of the easiest car purchases I have done. Everything was smooth and no bs. Highly recommend going there for your next purchase.
2020 F250 Lariat
by 09/04/2020on
Tommy, Justin, and J.R. were great to work with. Probably one of the easiest car purchases I have done. Everything was smooth and no bs. Highly recommend going there for your next purchase.
Jeff Frosch of Dave Sinclair Ford
by 08/21/2020on
He was extremely easy to work with and easy to talk to. He laid everything out and went over all of my options. He was even super patient with me when I had to leave and come back the next day to purchase the vehicle.
Reverend Robert Dorhauer
by 08/03/2020on
Excellent service by keeping me informed and taking care of matters in a timely fashion. I come to the dealership because I trust that nothing will be done without informing me and only if it is a necessary repair. A suggestion to consider: for several years I drove Buicks from Lou Fusz. They washed the car before returning it from service.
Service
by 07/08/2020on
Matt Hackney is the best in the service department he tries to get it done right as fast as he can but the way I see it the communications around there aren’t the best all the time or I am just unlucky!
Great buying experience on my new Explorer
by 07/07/2020on
I've owned 4 other Explorers over 35 years and enjoyed discovering the 2020 Platinum model. Dave Sinclair Ford made us feel like valued customers and helped us find the right vehicle for us. We shopped several other sources but found the best deal here.
1 Comments
Fantastic service
by 07/06/2020on
There is nothing better than to be treated like family. The respect of time, the understanding that repair costs can be expensive and stressful, and the compassion to help in any way possible is what you will get at this dealership. They go above and beyond because they know your experience matters, not only for return service but also for word of mouth to friends and family. This is how you treat customers.
1 Comments
Sinclair has great service
by 07/03/2020on
I have been dealing with Matt Hackney for years and i could not ask for better service or a nicer person to deal with.
1 Comments
Dave Sinclair Ford
by 06/29/2020on
Great service and wonderful, friendly staff. I'm glad I chose Dave Sinclair Ford to buy my car. Always a pleasure visiting their dealership. I'd give them 10 stars if it was available.
1 Comments
Dave Sin Clair Ford
by 06/24/2020on
Nick Crump was my salesman and I was very pleased with the service my family and I received from him. He put up with my father- in-law and dad. He was very patient with us, as I was very indecisive. He was kind and understanding. He showed me everything I wanted to see and everything I asked for. He was very knowledgeable, and answered all my questions. He was also very dedicated, staying late to make sure I was able to purchase my new 2020 Ford Escape and drive it home the night I looked at it. I would definitely recommend Dave Sin Clair Ford and Nick Crump! I got a great deal and I love my new car, thank you!
1 Comments
Excellent Service ALWAYS
by 06/09/2020on
I have been patronizing Dave Sinclair Ford for many years now and have never been disappointed. The service department is fantastic, never tries to sell me anything I don’t need and is always friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend them!!! My vehicle is 8 years old and running perfectly, I am convinced it is because of the service.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/02/2020on
Aaron Jeffers our sales man was great! Very knowledgeable and helpful when it came time to go over the vehicles features ! Definitely will go back to buy our next car from Aaron!
Dave Sinclair Ford- Saint Louis,MO
by 05/15/2020on
Car detailed and sanitized for healthcare workers completed. They did a great job cleaning my car which helped me feel safer during Covid 19. Thank You Dave Sinclair for always being there for us! In August I suddenly needed a new car and I have been completely satisfied with my Ford Escape purchase and services at Dave Sinclair Ford.
1 Comments
Got my Ford Raptor at Dave Sinclair Ford.
by 05/04/2020on
My first experience buying a vehicle from Dave Sinclair Ford. Aaron Jeffers was a great salesman! Very helpful and attentive but not pushy or obnoxious. I highly recommend Aaron if you are looking for a new car/truck. The whole Dave Sinclair experience was pleasant .
1 Comments
No problems
by 04/04/2020on
They got me in and out quickly and as far as I can tell no problems. Yes I would go back again.
1 Comments
Mr
by 04/01/2020on
Great Sales Team and Service Center! Always friendly staff and upfront delivery of services!
1 Comments
poor comunication
by 03/22/2020on
Brought the truck in for 2 simple operation had scheduled appointment for a Thursday brought truck in the night before for emission testing and the stop start feature quit working it took them the whole weekend and it wasn't ready till monday which is sad also did not keep me informed what was going on with the truck in that time frame poor comunication their only excuse I got from them that they where really busy if they were that busy they should have told me that when the appointment was made
1 Comments
7500 mile check
by 03/08/2020on
I made a appointment and was taken in right away pat was my service adviser and he answered all my questions . I was in and out within a hour. Great job. Ty Robert Gladser
1 Comments
Great service at Dave Sinclair
by 02/18/2020on
Matt did a great job on getting my Focus in and serviced in a timely fashion. I’ll be back when it due again.
1 Comments
2018 Ford Escape
by 02/12/2020on
I have purchased/leased upwards of 20 vehicles from Dave Sinclair since 1982 and I have been pleased with all, including the latest 2018 Ford Escape. I recently had to have some warranty work done (unusual for any of my Fords) and it went very well. They supplied a loaner vehicle while work was completed and it seems to be performing well so far. Staff are always pleasant.
1 Comments
Mustang purchase at Sinclair Ford
by 01/17/2020on
Best vehicle purchase experience I’ve ever had. Without any haggling, got more than I wanted for my trade in, and the lowest price on a mustang I could find.
1 Comments
Great pricing, bad sales staff
by 01/08/2020on
Great pricing and product. Honestly, the sales staff was an issue that I saw as a means to an end because they had the vehicle I wanted at a good price. The sales staff kept on calling me "young lady" and told me I could "snapchat" my purchase. They asked if I had ever driven a truck before and why I didn't smile more. The manager seemed genuinely shocked that I would ask several questions about the vehicle itself and the purchase process. While I truly feel that the salesmen had no ill will or malintent, they are clearly woefully ignorant and have institutional, stereotypical roles about gender and age. Just because I am a 35 year old single woman, does not mean I need to be treated with that level of disrespect. My mother accompanied me on the second day and they started talking to her about their personal medical issues, simply because of her age. The staff needs training on diversity- specifically when it comes to gender and age. I felt uncomfortable and what should have been a celebratory experience about the second largest purchase you will make next to a house, was awkward and full of malaise. Additionally, when it came time to the loan part, we had to sit and wait for an hour and were not part of the process, which is unlike any other vehicle I have previously purchased. I want to be part of the experience, seeing what lenders they are using and the interest rates each one offered, rather than sitting in the front, where I had to ask for a bottle of water among the everyday chaos of people coming and going through the front doors. I feel like people could be taken advantage of in that scenario if they did not do research before hand about credit, interest rates, etc. I also was told the vehicle would be detailed and ready to go the next day. When we arrived at the agreed upon time, the vehicle had not even been washed yet, when they had several hours the day before to complete this, which is completely unacceptable. I honestly feel like because the dealer knows they have a product people want, they have forgotten the customer comes first.
1 Comments