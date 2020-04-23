Elliott walked all the way through my car buying experience without pressure. I told him what I saw, what I needed and he walked me through without any surprises. He explained everything every step of the way. He had patience for the elderly. I thank him so much.
I would like to express my appreciation for the excellent service that I received from the staff at Pundmann Ford. The SYNC system was not functioning properly and their excellent customer service fixed the problem. I would highly recommend Pundmann Ford to everyone for any future sales and service
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought a car from Pundmann and right off the bat it had issues. The brakes kept coming up. The salesman had us bring it back twice and it wasn’t fixed. We ended up having the brakes ick up in the middle of traffic in a busy intersection nearly causing a bad accident. We had it towed to the nearest shop and paid out of pocket to have repairs done. When we tried to speak to the sales manager at the dealership to get this huge mess figured out he was rude and accusatory. Basically we were trying to get something for nothing and it wasn’t their problem.
The owner wasn’t much better.
They have a huge Superman on the front of the building with “Pundmann people care!”
I’m sure they do care: about their bottom line. That’s it.
Great experience at Pundmann Ford! My 1st Ford purchase was an awesome experience! I fully recommend checking out their great dealership if you are looking to get a new or used car. My family just purchased 3 cars over the weekend and they did not dissappoint! Go see Eliot Starr!
If you’re tired of the same old run around with your experience at your local Dealership or there performance on repairs ! Look no farther than here with the Pundmann Family Dealership !!! It’s a great place and you’ll think that you’re part of their family !! Each and every time you leave ! I can’t say enough about this place !! There an outstanding company that has been around for a long time ! I promise you will not regret going there and seeing for yourself ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Just turned over 5000 miles on my new Ranger. Everything about this experience has just been amazing! My salesman, Eliot Star, was awesome! He was very knowledgeable, which I really appreciate, and very accommodating. I know I wasn’t his easiest customer but he never flinched the whole time we were working together. And the truck has been just perfect!
We have purchased multiple cars from Eliot Starr at Pundmann Ford. We cannot recommend Eliot at Pundmann enough for your next car purchase. It will be the simplest and most straightforward transaction you have ever had. They are ethical and we respect them very much plus you are getting Ford products which build terrific vehicles that will last years and years. Thank you Eliot and Mike in Finance as well who is just top notch and very classy gentlemen.
I have been a customer of Pundmann Ford for over 15 years and I have nothing but good things to say about them. Their service department is world class and I have never been to a more professional, thorough, capable, caring, trustworthy, fair, and friendly repair shop in my lifetime. They also have a great sales team. I have purchased two vehicles in the last 4 years from them and would not consider anyone else. They are also the only dealer I can find that offers an unlimited warranty on the powertrain as well as selling a third party unlimited bumper to bumper extended warranty. Try Pundmann ford and you won't be disappointed.
Couldn't have had a better experience with Pundmann Ford. From their receptionist to their sales force to their finance department, they were friendly, patient and knowledgeable while I made a decision about purchasing a car.
Went to Pundmann Ford thinking I would buy the cheapest car on the lot that suited my needs. The Focus and Taurus didn't have the headroom or legroom I was looking for. Am not an SUV person, but thought the Ecosport would do. They only had it in Black, Red and Silver, which are not colors I usually buy. After 'deciding' on a black EcoSport, Eliot Starr, my salesman heard me talking to my son about what I really preferred. He asked if I would try out an Escape that he thought I would be happier with. It was EXACTLY what I wanted and cost $1,500 less than what he knew I would have settle for. They really are more about you leaving happy than making the most money. Great Place!
