We bought a car from Pundmann and right off the bat it had issues. The brakes kept coming up. The salesman had us bring it back twice and it wasn’t fixed. We ended up having the brakes ick up in the middle of traffic in a busy intersection nearly causing a bad accident. We had it towed to the nearest shop and paid out of pocket to have repairs done. When we tried to speak to the sales manager at the dealership to get this huge mess figured out he was rude and accusatory. Basically we were trying to get something for nothing and it wasn’t their problem. The owner wasn’t much better. They have a huge Superman on the front of the building with “Pundmann people care!” I’m sure they do care: about their bottom line. That’s it. Read more