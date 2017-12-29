1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I hardly ever write reviews, especially negative reviews, but I want to share my experience for those like me who automatically feel safer about buying from a dealer. St. Charles Nissan will make you feel exceedingly good about your purchase because of their thorough 30-point inspection. But when I took my newly purchased preowned vehicle to a mechanic, he sat me down because of the list of significant problems that will cost me well over $1,500 to repair. Im okay with catching up on maintenance for a used vehicle, but fluids are always checked with any inspection. Why then was my cars transmission fluid black? The transmission also has a leak. When my mechanic and I spoke to the sales manager at Nissan, he was big into protecting the dealership and not at all concerned about me, their customer. It was just past the 30-day lemon law, but he stated even before the 30 days they would have done nothing. Ask this nice man what exactly is checked in their vehicle inspection, and he doesnt know but will pass you off to their repair shop. Obviously it is not about doing right by the customer but creating an image so you will blindly buy. Either my vehicle was not checked or the dealer deliberately deceived me. Those are strong words, but you be the judge. Its up to me now to pay over $1,500 for the initial work to make my car safe for a road trip, and I may need a new transmission. Why? Because I trusted St. Charles Nissan to mean what they said. Please do not make the same mistake yourself. Read more