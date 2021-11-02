Lou Fusz Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lou Fusz Chevrolet
Obvious attempt to overbill
by 02/11/2021on
Ended up with a $2000 quote for repair. Given that it was almost DOUBLE what I expected we took the car to another repair shop. That mechanic fixed the problem for $135. It was literally all about some loose bolts and a rusty part. I'll never take my car back to the dealer for repair and for that matter I'll never buy another chevy. I noticed a handwritten sign posted at the dealer stating they were interested in buying my type of car for their inventory. I suspect the bloated repair quote was an attempt to entice me to sell them my car. Customer service was also lacking at the cashier when we arrived to pay for the diagnostic. She disappeared for almost 15 minutes and didn't return until another worker spotted us and asked if we had been helped. Magically the first cashier returned in 30 seconds.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service after the sale
by 05/03/2017on
Great to be treated like someone special again, have been buying vehicles from Lou Fusz Chevy for many years and one of the things that I have always been impressed with is the way I was treated by the service department after the sale, was talked in to buying from another Chevy dealer but after 2 visits to there service department they have lost my business for ever. Thanks Randy for the wonderful unstanding and taking care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience !
by 03/08/2017on
Wonderful experience ! The whole process from start to finish was a pleasure! Vehicle selection, purchase, finance, and delivery were all superb. Matthew Tonnsen and Kevin Robson were a pleasure to work with !
Service Above and Beyond
by 09/27/2016on
I took my car in for new tires, for which I had previously made an appointment and ordered tires. The dealership has 2 service locations, next door to each other. I was unaware my appointment was scheduled at the second location; but no problem to drive next door. They took care of me, gave me a loaner for the day, and sent me on my way. I got a call that once they installed the new tires, I needed a front-end alignment. I approved the additional work. Service at the location where I car was closes at 5:30p, which would be really tight from work considering I also needed to replace the gas I used in the loaner. The service rep said she would take my car back to the main location next door where service is open until 6:00p. I got there about 5:50p, turned in the loaner, paid for my service, and drove home happy. They were willing to work with me to get the job done, especially offering to drive my car back to the main service center next door so I wouldn't be so rushed to pick it up after work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good auto service, terrible customer service
by 04/12/2016on
Nothing bugs me more than pulling up to a service center and there's no one there to greet me. I sat outside the garage doors for about 5 minutes until a technician (I'm assuming) pulled out in a pick-up truck and parked it and walked back in the garage. I asked him if I should pull in the left side and I think he responded 'yes'. I could barely hear him but since the left stall had the door open and there wasn't anyone in there, I figured I should pull in. When I pulled in, still there was no one there to greet me until a lady peaked in from the room to the left and asked if I had an appointment. No 'hello'. No, 'I'm sorry to keep you waiting'. Nothing. If I wasn't getting free oil changes and tire rotations due to my newly leased company provided vehicle (from a Chevy dealership in Michigan) I doubt I would come back but since Fusz is the closest Chevy dealer to my home, I'll put up with the lousy service until I have to pay for it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful!
by 05/03/2015on
My service with Tammy and Jim was amazing. Tammy was courteous and made sure all of my questions were answered promptly. When I had to return my rental, Jim and the cashier graciously stayed a few minutes after closing, had everything prepared, and made sure I was completely satisfied. Thanks to the folks at quick express for being so accommodating!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lou Fusz
by 04/29/2015on
This is my 2nd auto I have purchased from Lou Fusz. I returned because of the great service Jason Johns gave me during my first experience.
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - 2014 Impala
by 04/25/2015on
Dave and Kevin were very thorough, professional, and easy to deal with. I never felt pressured at any point in the process. Also, other employees who were not part of the process were very friendly as my son and I walked around the showroom. Everyone had a smile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my appointment
by 04/12/2015on
I was 15 minutes late for my appointment due to traffic conditions and was worked right in. I really like the timely, professional experience I always experience at Lou Fusz. St. Peters.,I was 15 minutes late for my appointment due to traffic conditions and was worked right in. I really like the timely, professional experience I always experience at Lou Fusz. St. Peters.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleased
by 04/10/2015on
My wife and I had a very specific list of features we wanted in our new vehicle. Joe Redmond and Mark Theis worked hard for us and took the time to answer all of our questions completely and found us the perfect vehicle to fit our needs. They were easily accessible at all times, but also gave us space to make a decision without pressuring us. This was our first purchase at a Lou Fusz dealership and we will be back when my car needs to be replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SERVICE
by 04/02/2015on
Bill, the service man was excellent to work with. He communicated with us well. Appreciated everyone's time and effort to get my vehicle running while I was on vacation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Equinox
by 04/01/2015on
Joe Troia worked diligently an effectively in getting exactly what I wanted. We have always stuck with Lou Fusz and will continue to do so in the future. He went above and beyond to ensure I was well informed with everything every step of the way, including staying late and coming in on his day off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I will be a repeat buyer
by 03/31/2015on
I had a great experience at Lou Fusz with Joey Vassallo. I called him the day after I had a not too great experience with another Chevy dealership who didn't show 1 bit of interest in me(or any question I had about a vehicle) until he realized that I could actually purchase a vehicle & I wasn't just window shopping. I left the other dealership knowing as much about the car as I knew going in. Talking to Joey was a complete different story. He answered every question, wasn't pushy at all & I was even able to do a test drive. (LOL) Above everything I appreciated him as a person & the help that he provided me to get MY NEW CAR!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lou Fusz Experience was the BEST!
by 03/31/2015on
Everyone we have worked with through this experience has been great! Jeff in service let us know all the issues with our 2007 Saturn and connected us with Dave to buy our new car. Even the financing was easy and quick! I love my new car and had a great experience!
Happy customer
by 03/30/2015on
I am a third time customer and the group went out of their way to show it. Very well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
satisfaction guarantee
by 03/28/2015on
I have never had a bad experience with the dealership that is why I keep coming back. From the time I purchased my car over 5 years ago. ...from the receptionist to the service department to the cashier all are extremly professional and very personable.. Lou Fusz is #1....keep up the good work! !! Sandra D Walker
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 03/23/2015on
It was a great experience! My salesman Joe Redmond was enthusiastic, courteous and extremely knowledgeable. This made buying the right car for my daughter an easy process. I will be back at Lou Fusz Chevrolet in St. Peters, Missouri then next time I need to buy another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Job
by 03/20/2015on
Routine service was good. Jeff (service rep) was Excellent. Having a computer that glitches routinely but not enough to figure out the problem while it's in the service shop... frustrating. Understandable, but frustrating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Usage Test
by 03/13/2015on
The facility was very nice and had a number of accessories on display in the showroom for the vehicles sold there. THe people were knmowledgeable and friendly and it was a very good experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Maintenance
by 03/12/2015on
Took car in for an oil change and tire rotation. Did exactly what I needed done, found nail in tire and got that taken care of, as well, preventing me from getting a flat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales People
by 03/02/2015on
i have been purchasing vehicles from Lou Fusz for over 21 years and have had only one sales person Dave Mayer
