Suntrup Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Suntrup Volkswagen
Skip online car buying call Blaze Schrieber
by 01/31/2022on
I have been looking for a new car for quite a while but couldn’t find the right salesman or reason the finally buy. I finally found this with Suntrup Volkswagen and Blaze Schrieber. Great experience with the whole process. I would recommend both the dealership and salesman to anyone looking for new or used.
Skip online car buying call Blaze Schrieber
by 01/31/2022on
I have been looking for a new car for quite a while but couldn’t find the right salesman or reason the finally buy. I finally found this with Suntrup Volkswagen and Blaze Schrieber. Great experience with the whole process. I would recommend both the dealership and salesman to anyone looking for new or used.
Trying to suck money out of the little guy
by 04/02/2020on
2012 Volkswagen Passat , Quoted 1 price at $700 to fix and 3 hrs later upping it to $1700 to fix , terrible service quotes ... Plan on picking up my car with original parts back in vehicle!!! Not A good Practice !!!! Terrible customer service .. I work for a living , not willing to just throw out money for frivolous repairs !!!! Couldn’t put a 0 review or would have
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible. Just Horrible.
by 12/29/2019on
The following is an email I have sent to Volkswagen corporate. It accounts for my very regrettable experience that I am still enduring with Suntrup Volkswagen. I am a Florida resident. I was in Missouri on business. I leased a Tiguan R-Line for my wife from Suntrup (salesperson Blaze Schrieber) because it was very difficult to find the specific configuration in Florida. I wanted to drive the truck back to Florida and surprise my wife. And surprise her I did. The vehicle lease was started on 16 SEP. When I left the dealership, I was under the impression that there were no problems with the lease contract and no problems getting me a Florida plate. It was explained to me that there was a separate company that handled out-of-state registration. The salesperson did not know if I would get a check cut to take care of the registration myself, or would receive the license plate. But assured me in any event, one or the other would happen. As time went on, I realized I still did not have a license plate. The temporary Missouri tags were expiring, thus leaving my wife’s gift of a car undrivable. I sent numerous emails, left multiple voicemails, and talked to a lot of operators on the phone. I did not get a single reply over the course of days. One of the issues at Suntrup is that they make it difficult to call the dealership directly. Instead, the calls go to a central call center so your calls can be efficiently ignored. The phone call is transferred, and then I get a machine. Every single time. A machine. Never a human. For hours and for days, never human on the other side of that transfer. I finally got the phone number for Sales Manager Beau Schwartz and left him at least five voicemails. He never returned my calls. Heck, it’s been more than 3 months since this happened (and it’s still going on) and I’ve still never had the chance to speak to Sales Manager Beau Schwartz. So it makes me wonder if he’s doing any managing at all. Alright so if you’re lost, it is now October (9th). I sent a text to the Salesperson’s personal phone. When he came back from vacation, he told me “it sounds like you’ve been through the wringer”. I mean by this point it had already been a month since I bought the car. He had dealership plates that expire at the end of December 2019 sent to me while they worked on the financing. He explained he needed to look into things to see what’s going on. On the 14th of October Blaze tells me the lease never went through and that they needed my pay stub. How am I supposed to know they need my pay stub if no one tells me? Where is the communication? Where is the continuity? Where is the desire to get the job done and make some gosh darn money? I mean tell me if I’m looking at this from the wrong angle, but if I’m a dealership and I give someone something that’s worth $30,000 dollars, I want the money for it. I want the financing wrapped up and good to-to-go ASAP. As the dealership, it’s my responsibility to tell the customer “he we need more info” instead of waiting until the car’s temporary registration expires. On December 18th after checking in with Blaze yet again, he tells me he’s reaching out to his titling clerk and is waiting to hear back from her. I don’t care if it’s the holidays, the titling clerk hasn’t gotten back yet, or any other excuses – I should have had a follow up by now and I have not. What do I have to do to get my car registered? I was told the registration is part of the lease (as far as my costs go), so I sure as heck am not going to spend the money twice. Why has it been 104 days since I bought my car and I still don’t have any more answers than I did the day I got the car? Why has not a single person with authority reached out to me? Why does Suntrup not communicate with their customers? Why would I ever want to buy another Volkswagen again?
Never at Suntrup
by 04/25/2015on
We purchased a 3 year old Bug convertible from this dealer. The car was delivered with two weather cracked tires (noticed one week after delivery) which were not apparent upon signing the deal. When this dealer was contacted, they stated that the car passed an internal inspection prior to delivery. I question either this occurrence or the ability of the inspector. The dealership agreed to pay $100 toward new tires, but only after I mentioned about turning over the issue to loval media investigative reporters.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No Pressure Sale
by 02/11/2014on
When you make a big purchase do you feel more comfortable buying from a stranger or a friend? If you said friend, this is the place to go. You might not know anyone walking in, but you'll know half the staff by the time you leave. And all these people care about is making sure you are comfortable with you purchase. Sure they want to make a buck, but they understand that you are a person too. Open to any question, the sales people are amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressive day at the dealer
by 02/12/2012on
Not usually an ideal place to spend a Saturday, but our trip to Suntrup to buy our new Passat ended up being a great experience. Thanks to JD and the staff, we go a great deal on the car we wanted. They even gave us an extended warranty for free. Great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Only one salesperson took time
by 07/12/2011on
Brian took the time to talk to us on our first visit. He was busy the second time we went by so another salesman said he'd help us. 20 minutes later, we see him outside with someone else. Never came back to us, so we left. 3rd time we went, we wanted to look at a Nissan. Same sales guy who left us in the parking lot sent us to talk to someone in Nissan, Nissan told us we had to go back to VW since we already talked to someone there. Poor sales service. If you go, ask for Brian and just wait to see him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
salesmanship
by 06/22/2011on
My salesperson was clearly knowledgeable and passionate about the cars. He listened to my needs and inputs. Overall, I'm pleased with the vehicle. But, I confess I was bushwhacked a bit on his quote of my trade in value...and remain unhappy with myself alot at being taken, and with my salesperson some as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Service
by 05/20/2011on
Dave Werkmann was great help with my EOS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jason is a no pressure informative salesman
by 01/31/2011on
I would highly recommend Jason at Suntrup VW. He made us feel comfortable. I am a salesman's daughter,and hate the "pushy salesman". If I feel at all that they are pushing something on me, I will walk away. Jason made this experience exciting and enjoyable as it should be. Just a "real" "genuine" person. He also knew everything about the vehicle we were looking at. We were able to make the decision on our own with out the feeling we were being sold on the car, instead of the car selling itself, and Jason informing us on the details. Thank you for making this exciting purchase pressure free and comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GAMES, GAMES AND MORE GAMES!
by 01/28/2011on
We were looking for a TDI Sportwagen. A very basic model and were notified by Suntrup Volkswagen that they had 6 base model in stock and a TDI at $23,3xx.00. I called and they were very nice on the phone. My wife and I drove to the dealership from southern MO. and were greeted and shown a TDI with almost $3,000 higher msrp. If that was not bad enough they were asking $29,XXX.00 for this car. around $3,000.00 over msrp and $6,000.00 over what they had told us on the phone. The salesman stated he had one TDI that was about $1,000.00 cheaper but these were the two most inexpensive ones they had. They tried to short us on our trade that had been figured correctly at other dealerships. There idea of Kelly Blue Book "Good" was over $2,000.00 below what other dealers figured on our car. We did talk some. We wanted the TDI but when the smoke cleared they were still about a $1,000.00 over msrp on their TDI and offering $2,000.00 below Kelly good on ours. They baited us in with a good price that they could not produce. They tried to short us on our trade by leaving off options even though we provided the window sticker and had our trade in there for them to see. They asked thousands over MSRP for the cars we looked at. We could have paid over retail and taken less for our trade than fair value. What dealer can't make a deal like that? The whole time we were there we felt we were looked upon as too stupid to know what was going on. Suntrup VW will say anything to get you in and try to confuse you. Pay attention or better yet find a dealer who treats you with a little respect. Mike and Mary Stuhr
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Suntrup VW Saint Louis, MO - Great Cars, Great Location, Not Trustworthy
by 12/03/2010on
We have all purchased cars in the past. Each of us having unique good and bad relationships and transactions at automotive dealers. At Suntrup VW, there is no doubt you will get a great car, a great service guaranty and be misled more than two or three times during the process. This dealership is small, somewhat friendly and has an absolute ton of great cars in stock. Honestly, none of you should be surprised with what I say here next. We found Suntrup via the Internet as they had advertised a vehicle that is in high demand and stated they had in stock. When we called on the car, it was obviously no longer in stock and once again you have a sales person stating that the Internet department hadn't updated their listing. So, that was the bait, here comes the switch. But, they stated, we do have these "other" VW's in stock. We were looking for a specific car and were not interested in what they "had in stock". After searching VW's sales site, the salesperson Beau found the car we wanted and had arranged a trade with a competing dealer in town. We worked out the financials, made a deposit over the phone and arranged for trade in and pick up. A couple days later I called in to find out how the dealer to dealer transaction had gone in regard to our car. Well, you guessed it, I no longer had the car I wanted. Supposedly it had been sold. Suntrup, still had my deposit. Beau began the question and answer process with me as if he was being told to "swing me into something on their lot" Most sales people are easy to figure out, Beau was no different. I even got the "the feature you want on that car is no different than what is on this other" car speech too. Didn't fall for that either. But, being a car sales person driven by commission, Beau and I found together a car in a far distant state that fit 80% of our needs. Suntrup went to pick up the vehicle on their own dime. Which I have to say is very commendable and what should of been done as they made so many mistakes along the way on this purchase. In the end, we got a great car, but really had to struggle to get it. So, be watchful and prepared for a fight.
If you measure a man by his word, leave this place off.
by 08/23/2010on
I spent about a week communicating with this dealer, who is located some 200 miles from where I live. We spoke at length about the availability of the VW I wanted, with the options I wanted. I was assured that the car I wanted, the one that was listed on the dealer website was on the lot, promised it would be ready for me when I came in, and could be done for a price that I was comfortable with. I also spoke to the dealer regarding financing, and went through a expansive pre-qualification to get a rate of 1.9%. Needless to say I was happy, looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of a VW. My wife and I drove the 200 miles to the dealer, were called by the dealer on the way to confirm our arrival -- when we got there we introduced ourselves and told to 'wait here' - after some ten minutes, the salesman Beau returned to tell us that the rate he gave us was for a 2010 model, not the 2011 that we had been communicating the previous six days but not to worry he didn't know what the rate would be but he'd get us the 'lowest he could'. Then he left us at his desk, he walked through the showroom a couple of times and went outside, came back inside, was harrassed by another customer, talked to the sales manager and came back to us (say another 20 minutes). Actually, he says, that car was sent to another dealer and has been sold. Explicits you say? So bare in mind, now I have a higher financing rate, the car I wanted was not on the lot as promised. I'm not sure someone can be this incompetent by accident. I was then led outside, to another car, was harrassed by the same other customer as before, showed me a perfectly nice VW -- but it had a sunroof, so each to their own, but I am not a fan of the sunroof -- he said I can have this one for a $1000 more than we agreed upon, said in front of the other people in the lot that a $1000 dollars was no big deal, oh my ego was so threatened, I felt so pressured... (sarcasm) -- I said no, I can do it for the price we agreed. He said he couldn't come down on the price, I said ok, thanks for your time. And proceeded to the exit. As I'm leaving he comes out after me, and says he can now do the car for $250 more than we agreed upon -- the price would've been fine but I'm thinking how can he just take $750 off, when a minute ago he couldn't budge and the price for the car I originally enquired about without the sunroof didn't account for the difference in price -- basically I think the already fragile trust that is extended to car salesmen was smashed, so we left and I got my car from another VW dealer in the area. I don't think car dealers are understanding that the pressure tactics will not work on mature buyers, and the truth is we know that they are going to [violative content deleted] and we don't mind it so much when we can google the invoice price and decide how much we're willing to [violative content deleted] based on how they treat us [consumers].
Unprofessional
by 05/17/2010on
Salesman acted nice until I told him I wasn't going to buy that day. He then played the let him wait forever trick. He wasn't very knowledgeable as he didn't even know what the financing rates were. I suggest going elsewhere.
Buying a car CAN be fun!
by 01/10/2010on
How often can you say that buying a car is a happy experience? Not many.. A recent trip to Suntrup turned out to be one.. As usual, I went to the dealership expecting to be hassled from the time I drove on the lot, but upon arriving at Suntrup, we were greeted and ask if we needed assistance. We ask if we could just look around and they said yes. Maybe that was because they were busy, but never the less, it wasn't something I have been used to when walking on a car dealership lot. I had done a lot of home work, so I knew they were supposed to have a vehicle I was looking at purchasing. We located the particular vehicle and determined it was what we were looking for. Now comes all the hassle to try to get the vehicle at the price we want. Much to our surprise, with little to no haggling, we were able to get the price we had set for purchasing and get on our way much faster than expected.
Finally Stress Free sales tactics.
by 01/09/2010on
My husband and I had very limited time to find our "perfect" car due to our second car being totaled in an accident. We went to several Volkswagen dealers. All telling us different things about the car we wanted. So and confusion on to the stress and frustration we were feeling. Not a good combination. Poor Anthony. Part marriage counselor part sales guy. He took the time to show us the book on the particular vehicle we wanted to clear up all the confusion and gave us a chance to be alone to discuss everything. We did not feel pressure to buy even though we did buy from him. He truly seemed like he wanted to change our car buying experience from miserable to enjoyable. And he did. Thanks Cowboy.
I love My VW
by 01/06/2010on
I spent a lot of time looking at every review out there this week before making my final decision. I hope you find as much use in this review in your decision on where to buy your next VW. After a little research, and all the suntrup plate frames I see on the road, I knew that i should probally just start at Suntrup to look at the volkswagen cc. The whole experiance was great, the salesman that helped me was able to amaze me with all the things my new car can do. Everyone there including the sales manager came to congratulate me as i was leaving. That was very neat! I want to refer everyone to go see Anthony for their next vw. They know how to make a customer happy. Believe me, you may be able to get the same car but you wont get the same service!
I guess car buying can be simple
by 01/05/2010on
I did my homework before buying my new Touareg 2, and that included using the "what others are paying" service from Edmunds, so that my expectations of what my new vehicle would cost were very realistic. I was amazed that the Suntrup offer was in fact a little less. After haggling for a minute over floor mats (it was the principle of the thing) I found myself driving off in my New 2009 Touareg in less than 2 hours after I arrived. Best car buying experience ever!
I bought my first VW!
by 01/04/2010on
I recently purchased my VW Passat from Suntrup, and I could not be more pleased with my experience with this business. The employee that helped me was named JD, and I would just like to compliment him on the wonderful customer service he offered me. Before coming to Suntrup, I looked around at other dealerships in the area, and was very disappointed in the poor customer service I experienced. Upon arriving at Suntrup I was warmly greeted by JD, helped every step of the way. He was not pushy or overbearing like most car dealers tend to be, which was a refreshing change, and made me more eager to do business with this company. I really felt like this company had my best interest in mind, and wanted to find the perfect car to fit my individual needs. I don't know much about cars, and was worried that I would encounter someone who just wanted to make a quick sale and send me on my way. However, with JD's help I was able to find the perfect car, and I could not be more satisfied! Please let him know that I really appreciate all of his help and his genuine kindness. Thank you!
Simple, Fun and a Great Deal!! Thanks JD
by 12/31/2009on
Excuse me for I have never written on one of these but I had such a good experience I felt the need. Just recently I had purchased a Jetta for my daughter. I had her go to all the dealers and look around before I went. She came back home and to my suprise she said that there was only one place where a salesman actually took the time to explain the car and its features. One dealer even told her to go get her dad and we can talk! She told me SUNTRUP was the place where we needed to go. She had me call the salesman she talked to and he was very professional over the phone. We set an appointment and came in the next day. When we arrived JD was busy and he was still able to find time to work with us. He pulled up the car my daughter liked without asking and let us go for a ride! When we came back he asked if we wanted to see any others and I said no, I think this in the one. From the time we got there till we left it was just under 2 hours! I didn't think I would have fun buying my daughter a car but I did! Thank you JD I will refer you to everyone I know!
STAY AWAY!!
by 09/01/2009on
The salesman we spoke with (Brian F.) after seeing there deals on the internet told us everything we wanted to hear to get us in the dealership. Once in the dealership his story quickly changed. We were constantly told that the previous price we discussed was impossible and that there was nothing he could do then. Brian F. flat out lied to my wife and I over and over again. Only wish we could have recoreded the conversation and played it back once in the dealership. We even spoke with the sales manager who was very rude to us. All and all they wasted 2 hours of our time.