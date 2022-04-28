Suntrup Nissan
Customer Reviews of Suntrup Nissan
2014 Kia Sorento - Painless
by 04/28/2022on
Purchased a used 2014 Kia Sorrento from SUntrup Nissan. Our sales contact , Aaron Voege was excellant. No pushy, gave us many options, personable and honest. Would recommend him and Suntrup Nissan. Adele took care of our finances and she was excellant.
2014 Kia Sorento - Painless
by 04/28/2022on
Purchased a used 2014 Kia Sorrento from SUntrup Nissan. Our sales contact , Aaron Voege was excellant. No pushy, gave us many options, personable and honest. Would recommend him and Suntrup Nissan. Adele took care of our finances and she was excellant.
10/10 Purchasing Experience at Suntrup Nissan
by 04/26/2022on
We were referred to Suntrup Nissan by friends. Our daughter was in the market for a "new" used car and we were helping her negotiate her first solo car purchase. We worked with Oz Osman who was amazing! Oz truly listened to our needs, wants and price range and presented several options to test drive. He didn't hover and gave us space to test drive each vehicle on our own. We didn't really find "the one" and by the end of the day I was feeling a little defeated. Oz asked us to be open minded and consider some brand new models. I really didn't think he could get us into a brand new car in our price range, but he got the deal done! We had our own financing in place, but Joe Dawidouski (Business Manager) was able to get us a better rate than our bank. Both gentleman were great to work with and made the whole process much less stressful than other experiences we've had. We ended up with great car at a great price and a great interest rate - 10/10 HIGHLY RECOMMEND and will be going back to Suntrup Nissan for future car purchases! Thank you Oz and Joe!
Horribly disappointed
by 01/10/2022on
Horribly disappointed! I was told through text that we had a deal and the car was going through inspections only to find out 3 days later that the car was at a different lot and hasn't even gone through their service department yet. Next, I was told that I had to deal with the other lot and they would not honor the price that was agreed upon. Trust me when I say shaddy business. After three wasted days my daughter is still without a car.
Don't trust them!!!
by 11/02/2021on
I am very disappointed in the customer service provided at Suntrup Nissan. I have attempted over the last three months to get a recall on my car taken care of. I finally was able to make an appointment for yesterday at 8:30 am so I got up extra early and dropped my car off leaving my keys in a completed drop off envelope, sealed my keys inside it and dropped them in the drop box. I then proceeded to call 4 times throughout the day to check on the progress of my vehicle which resulted in me leaving 4 messages with out a return call. I show up at 4:30 in the evening after arranging for someone to take me there after work only to find out that no one even removed touched my car. It was still sitting in the spot I parked it in. Then when I finally got someone to check the drop box, the guy in the service department couldn't find my key or a work order for my car, The envelope they pulled out was blank which surprised me because I had filled out the entire envelope complete with my VIN and license number. So needless to say I will not give them another shot at my business. And I strongly recommend that if you value your time and sanity not to give them yours either. Pride in a job well done has completely gone out the window!! Not a happy person. I now have to go further out of my way to another dealership to try to get my car taken care of. Wish me luck.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service!!!
by 07/06/2021on
I could not have been any happier with the service I received from Will Zibers on Monday! The service was second to none. I would recommend anyone looking for a new or used vehicle see the team at Suntrap!! Thanks Will and John B!
Great Service, Great Price, Great Experiance
by 05/12/2021on
Bought a pre-owned vehicle from Terry C. The price was more than fair, and the service on the vehicle was great. They also drove and delivered my vehicle to me. This was a great experience. Thanks for making it easy.
Long wait
by 04/15/2021on
I called to see if I needed an appointment for an oil change. “No problem” they said. “Just stop in and we can get it done while you wait”. Well, when I arrived they said it would take an hour and 45 minutes and they could not get me in for 3 weeks if I scheduled. I waited close to 2 hours for an oil change and wash (when you buy a car they tell you that you can drop in for a wash any time). Frustrating when you call and are told no problem!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My nissan journey at suntrup
by 04/03/2021on
The service . Our salesperson joe d. And Collin have had my back since day one. I feel like it has been a one on one experience. I love my rogues. Had more than one. Always hookup with joe d and Collin. Adela is great in finance. Ryan t in service dept is also a favorite
Very professional
by 02/19/2021on
Scott at Suntrup Nissan South Linbergh was very friendly and helpful. Everything was taken care of in a timely manner, multiple times! Seems like a trustworthy guy! Thank you Scott for helping me get my vehicle together
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 03/26/2019on
My car started going downhill a lot faster than I was hoping for/anticipating. Although we personally were in a pinch trying to get a good, reliable car relatively quickly, Miles didn't rush us at all. This was only my second time buying a car, so I was extremely intimidated and anxious going into the situation, but Miles was so kind and very easy to work with. My fiance and I were both there to get a new vehicle and he didn't hesitate to pull a couple cars for us each to test drive. We both decided to go with the second car we had looked at, and Miles was just great throughout the whole experience. Armin did our financing, and he was just as easy going as Miles. We were offered different warranties and although we declined them, he didn't push us into anything. Todd assisted Miles and helped us negotiate some trade in values and lowered the price on a vehicle to match another dealership and was a gem to work with as well! The whole team was very easy going and a pleasure to work with. I'll definitely recommend them to anyone looking to buy. *Update: with the first warmer days upon us, I found out the AC isn't working correctly in my 2016 Civic, and Miles was very quick to respond to my worry, and even looked into the warranties and steered me in the right direction to get it taken care of. Extremely good customer service!
Great Experience for a Female Buyer
by 11/26/2018on
As a single female buyer, I thoroughly appreciated the entire team at Suntrup Nissan - from finance to the sales team to everyone in between. Such a phenomenal experience. My sales guy, Staphen Mason, was about finding me the car that fit me and that I loved for a payment that I felt confident with. I came with an idea of a car that I wanted and after driving it, realized it wasn't the car for me. Stephan knew his product and made a recommendation that ended up being the car I bought. It was perfect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales experience
by 10/24/2018on
Joe Dawidouski Our sales consultant went above and beyond helping us in the purchase of our new 2018 Frontier. His dedication and years of sales experience did not go unnoticed. Thank you again Joe for your great negotiation skills and patience. They did not go unnoticed.. Please ask for Joe Dawidouski at Suntrup if you are in the market for a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of 2018 Nissan Pathfinder
by 04/23/2018on
I can't say enough about the sales experience! Our sales Rep Nadja was so wonderful! She is the BEST!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Joe dawidowski is the best!
by 03/29/2018on
I'm so happy I choose suntrip Nissan. Joe dawidowski took such good care of me and was so helpful throughout the entire process. He explained everything to me, He was patient, and I never felt like he was pushing me to buy. He went above and beyond to make sure I was as happy as I possibly could be while finance worked their magic and got me a great loan. I can't say enough how nice everyone at suntrip was. I'll definitely be back next time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Loving my new Murano
by 03/14/2018on
Collin Costello was great to work with. He found the car with all the options and the price I was looking for. He followed up with a video email after purchase to make sure I was satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to buy a new vehicle
by 03/05/2018on
Buying a new vehicle can be a stressful experience, especially when it's been a long time since you have done it. Daniel Linton was both friendly and professional as a salesman. He took the time to answer any questions I had about the trucks I was looking at and the financing process. If there was something he was unsure about, he was quick to double check instead of making something up to make it seem as if he knew everything. It was a good experience overall and I would definitely recommend Daniel at Suntrup if you are looking at a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
More Money...... LostCar
by 02/14/2018on
This experience was horrendous. I went into the dealer fully understanding my situation and had the mean to make the situation whole. I left a day an half later to go to another dealer because Suntrup was not able to get their stuff in order. They kept trying to finance me for a bigger car, and even after I said let move down to a little smaller SUV they continued to run me for the bigger. I finally had to say, take the path finder off the table, I was a rouge. All the while, they kept coming to me with a request for more money and more money. Almost to the point that all I was financing was the negative equity in my car. We finally found a car I liked, and lender willing to work with me, however Suntrup kept pushing me to sign papers before seeing the car. They had misplaced the car and spent over 2.5 hours trying to locate said car, they finally located it and then could not find keys. At no time did a member of management or the finance team come to talk to me. They just kept sending out the sales man, who was pushing me to sign for a car site unseen. Long story short, this dealer lost out on a $28K sale.
Seamless Transaction
by 02/02/2018on
My husband and I needed to trade in my previously leased vehicle. Even though we went over the mileage, Suntrup Nissan was still able to give us a great deal on a brand new SUV. We were treated with nothing but respect the moment we walked in the door. Our sales person, Amanda Wilkerson was great.. I highly recommend her.. she was determined to give us a great deal! It seems like this dealership really cares about customer satisfaction and it shows!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Preowned car purchase !
by 01/18/2018on
We love the Mini Cooper we purchased for my son. There was a slight mis communication after the sale but Steve in financing and his staff has gone above and beyond to make things Great! Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/18/2018on
Great group enjoyed experience and service. Highly Recommend to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership in town!
by 01/16/2018on
I just bought my second new car in a year! Both from Suntrup Nissan. I was so impressed by Daniel Linton and the Suntrup team that I didn't even consider another dealership. The team actually remembered me. It is nice to receive that kind of customer service. They make the buying process easy. I am a very happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments