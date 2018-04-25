5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a new Chevrolet Equinox from Don Brown Chevrolet and so far A++++++++ service. I found the vehicle I wanted online and send a price quote request to the dealer. This was the first time I'd ever attempted to shop online for a car. I was impressed by the professionalism of the internet salesperson. He was able to answer all my questions and the response time was less than a hour! I was given the best offer by Don Brown and when I got there nothing changed! I will be buying all my vehicles from Don Brown Chevrolet!!!!!!!!!!!! Paul G. Read more