Customer Reviews of Don Brown Chevrolet
Paul Deyoung is an amazing salesman!
by 04/25/2018on
We have been coming to Don Brown for years now and always request for Paul Deyoung! He is very personable and actually cares about getting you in the right car for the right price. He constantly asks questions and just knows customer service. I tell everyone if they are looking for a car to go to Don Brown and ask for Paul! Super happy!!
Always treats me right!
by 10/02/2014on
I bought my last two cars from Don Brown Chevrolet. They're fair-priced, found me a lender, and made the horrendous process of buying a car a little more comfortable. My last car was even an "as is," and I've had no trouble with it for years!
Don Brown Chevrolet was worth the drive for us!
by 12/18/2010on
I purchased a new Chevrolet Equinox from Don Brown Chevrolet and so far A++++++++ service. I found the vehicle I wanted online and send a price quote request to the dealer. This was the first time I'd ever attempted to shop online for a car. I was impressed by the professionalism of the internet salesperson. He was able to answer all my questions and the response time was less than a hour! I was given the best offer by Don Brown and when I got there nothing changed! I will be buying all my vehicles from Don Brown Chevrolet!!!!!!!!!!!! Paul G.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We are a 2nd generation family owned and operated dealership that has been serving the Eastern side of Missouri for 30 years. We have been committed to providing our customers with a comfortable, total ownership experience since the doors were opened by Don Brown, our founder, in 1984. Our customers are treated like family and will work as a team to make sure they leave satisfied every time. We call this the Don Brown Deal! Stop by today to experience the Don Brown Deal for yourself!