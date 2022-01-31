1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The following is an email I have sent to Volkswagen corporate. It accounts for my very regrettable experience that I am still enduring with Suntrup Volkswagen. I am a Florida resident. I was in Missouri on business. I leased a Tiguan R-Line for my wife from Suntrup (salesperson Blaze Schrieber) because it was very difficult to find the specific configuration in Florida. I wanted to drive the truck back to Florida and surprise my wife. And surprise her I did. The vehicle lease was started on 16 SEP. When I left the dealership, I was under the impression that there were no problems with the lease contract and no problems getting me a Florida plate. It was explained to me that there was a separate company that handled out-of-state registration. The salesperson did not know if I would get a check cut to take care of the registration myself, or would receive the license plate. But assured me in any event, one or the other would happen. As time went on, I realized I still did not have a license plate. The temporary Missouri tags were expiring, thus leaving my wife’s gift of a car undrivable. I sent numerous emails, left multiple voicemails, and talked to a lot of operators on the phone. I did not get a single reply over the course of days. One of the issues at Suntrup is that they make it difficult to call the dealership directly. Instead, the calls go to a central call center so your calls can be efficiently ignored. The phone call is transferred, and then I get a machine. Every single time. A machine. Never a human. For hours and for days, never human on the other side of that transfer. I finally got the phone number for Sales Manager Beau Schwartz and left him at least five voicemails. He never returned my calls. Heck, it’s been more than 3 months since this happened (and it’s still going on) and I’ve still never had the chance to speak to Sales Manager Beau Schwartz. So it makes me wonder if he’s doing any managing at all. Alright so if you’re lost, it is now October (9th). I sent a text to the Salesperson’s personal phone. When he came back from vacation, he told me “it sounds like you’ve been through the wringer”. I mean by this point it had already been a month since I bought the car. He had dealership plates that expire at the end of December 2019 sent to me while they worked on the financing. He explained he needed to look into things to see what’s going on. On the 14th of October Blaze tells me the lease never went through and that they needed my pay stub. How am I supposed to know they need my pay stub if no one tells me? Where is the communication? Where is the continuity? Where is the desire to get the job done and make some gosh darn money? I mean tell me if I’m looking at this from the wrong angle, but if I’m a dealership and I give someone something that’s worth $30,000 dollars, I want the money for it. I want the financing wrapped up and good to-to-go ASAP. As the dealership, it’s my responsibility to tell the customer “he we need more info” instead of waiting until the car’s temporary registration expires. On December 18th after checking in with Blaze yet again, he tells me he’s reaching out to his titling clerk and is waiting to hear back from her. I don’t care if it’s the holidays, the titling clerk hasn’t gotten back yet, or any other excuses – I should have had a follow up by now and I have not. What do I have to do to get my car registered? I was told the registration is part of the lease (as far as my costs go), so I sure as heck am not going to spend the money twice. Why has it been 104 days since I bought my car and I still don’t have any more answers than I did the day I got the car? Why has not a single person with authority reached out to me? Why does Suntrup not communicate with their customers? Why would I ever want to buy another Volkswagen again? Read more