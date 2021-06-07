1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am very disappointed in the customer service provided at Suntrup Nissan. I have attempted over the last three months to get a recall on my car taken care of. I finally was able to make an appointment for yesterday at 8:30 am so I got up extra early and dropped my car off leaving my keys in a completed drop off envelope, sealed my keys inside it and dropped them in the drop box. I then proceeded to call 4 times throughout the day to check on the progress of my vehicle which resulted in me leaving 4 messages with out a return call. I show up at 4:30 in the evening after arranging for someone to take me there after work only to find out that no one even removed touched my car. It was still sitting in the spot I parked it in. Then when I finally got someone to check the drop box, the guy in the service department couldn't find my key or a work order for my car, The envelope they pulled out was blank which surprised me because I had filled out the entire envelope complete with my VIN and license number. So needless to say I will not give them another shot at my business. And I strongly recommend that if you value your time and sanity not to give them yours either. Pride in a job well done has completely gone out the window!! Not a happy person. I now have to go further out of my way to another dealership to try to get my car taken care of. Wish me luck. Read more