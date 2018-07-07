Enterprise Car Sales Clayton
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Clayton
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Great Experience!!
by 07/07/2018on
I had the best experience of buying my first car. When I got there I didnt know what I specifically wanted. Two of the employees, Jeff and Lance were extremely helpful on helping me find whats best for me. I test drove the cars I was interested in and finally came to a conclusion. They helped me find the best deal possible and didnt give up until they knew they were giving me the best deal. I walked off with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata as a 19 year old! Best experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 new, 54 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership