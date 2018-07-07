5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had the best experience of buying my first car. When I got there I didnt know what I specifically wanted. Two of the employees, Jeff and Lance were extremely helpful on helping me find whats best for me. I test drove the cars I was interested in and finally came to a conclusion. They helped me find the best deal possible and didnt give up until they knew they were giving me the best deal. I walked off with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata as a 19 year old! Best experience ever! Read more