Had a error code on my 3/4 ton 2017 duramax. It said the particulate filter needs a dealer regeneration. ( this is a way to clean the soot out of the filter). I took it to Reed Chevrolet on June 21st and told them it needed a dealer regen. Phil took the keys and started the process. An hour later Phil came back and said they needed to run an analysis. Cost 100$. I had already told them what GM said it needed, but okay do the Analysis. About an hour later Phil came back and said it needed a new pipe or hose that needed replaced. 500$. Okay if that will fix it go ahead. I went home at this point. Beginning to wonder if these guys are just changing parts because they don’t know what is wrong. Parts changers. Phil called a couple hrs Later and said it needed a new Turbo. 2800$. Really getting worried that these guys are just changing parts. Up to about 3500$ at this point, hoping I can get my truck back for under 4 grand. The next day I talk to Phil, he will call me when he knows something. Phil calls on Wednesday and says all parts are in, but it is a big job. Should be done Thursday afternoon sometime. no call Thursday, No call Friday. I finally called at 4:30 Friday afternoon and Tom said it was still not done. Had to order more parts. Will be ready Monday. Really paranoid about these guys just changing parts. Try to condition myself about the bill. Monday morning they said it was good to go. I ask Them who the tech was and if he was certified. The best guy they had. 35 years experience. The Home office even called him when they had problems they couldn’t solve. His name is Rodney. I paid my bill. An incredible 5256.13$. Not sure why Phil told me the turbo cost 2800$ to replace. When I got in my truck and went to leave it still had the same error code on it that it had when I brought it in. Regen problem. Needed dealer regen. So 8 days, 5254.$ and still not fixed. Phil took it back to the shop, and they did a dealer regen twice and guess what. The error code cleared. Picked up the next day. Phil said he test drove it twice and couldn’t get the error code to come back on. I drove the truck home, but I am worried about driving it now. Will it break down on the rode somewhere. The service manager got back from vacation and called me and said he would tow the truck back to their shop and work on it some more. He apologized for the problems. I don’t have any faith in these guys. It’s not the time problem. It’s not even the cost. It’s the workmanship. 8 days, 5200$ and still the same problem it had when I brought it in. I wish I had looked up reviews before I took it to them. I really messed up. Terry L. Read more