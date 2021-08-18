1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Poor customer service in the servicing department, this last episode killed any love I had for Pundmann. I booked an appointment for my Explorer with a transmission issue noted by a quick lube place. This was 12/17/21. The appointment was 3 months out, 3/17/22. I know every place is hurting due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. I thought 3 months was acceptable and Pundmann has always had long lead times for repairs (I've been a customer since I moved out to St. Charles County in the 2000's). Day of, I dropped my car off at 9AM only to be called at 3PM by the service writer; "oh hey, we didn't book enough time to fix the leak. The best we can do is re-schedule you for a new appointment in July." Another 4 months. He was at least nice enough to say he didn't think I should drive my car that long with the transmission leak and suggested I find another dealership. Well, Pundmann Ford, I have found another dealership who fixed me up and YOU have lost my business for forever. Read more