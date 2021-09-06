5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I love the employees. Karen is great and I really like David.( the guy who puts it all together. I’ve bought many vehicles from you and loved them all and always feel comfortable. Karen has been my guide through my last few vehicles and always guided me right. When I take it in for service I always feel at home among people I can trust. That’s why I keep coming back and send my friends. You have sold to 4 of my friends that I know of because I speak of your kindness and fairness. Read more