Al West Nissan
Customer Reviews of Al West Nissan
Karen Karen Karen
by 06/09/2021on
I love the employees. Karen is great and I really like David.( the guy who puts it all together. I’ve bought many vehicles from you and loved them all and always feel comfortable. Karen has been my guide through my last few vehicles and always guided me right. When I take it in for service I always feel at home among people I can trust. That’s why I keep coming back and send my friends. You have sold to 4 of my friends that I know of because I speak of your kindness and fairness.
My first Nissan
by 04/22/2021on
My salesperson was Jade and she was awesome. She helped me get the vehicle that I was looking for. She answered all my questions and explained everything really well.
2021 Maxima Platinum
by 03/06/2021on
Purchased a 2021 maxima platinum. Karen (sales lady) was very helpful. 2nd Maxima we have bought from her and we have been very happy with both.
New truck purchase
by 08/23/2020on
All in all pleasant experience. No high pressure, sales lady Jade was pleasant to work with & had great product knowledge.
Waste of time
by 04/06/2014on
I asked repeatedly the price of the vehicle and it took 3 hours and them "test driving" and appraising my vehicle to finally get a price....low ball doesn't even begin to explain what they "appraised" my vehicle at.....go somewhere else....a $7 pizza hut coupon as a welcome gift isn't worth the trip or the time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 03/20/2013on
I was very impressed and satisfied with my sales experience and purchase at Al West, particularly with my salesperson Carol H. She was very professional, knowledgeable, attentive, helpful and sincere about taking care of me as her customer. I would highly recommend Al West for your next vehicle purchase and ask for Carol H.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 01/28/2013on
My husband and I spoke to Nick P. and Tom. They gave us all the information that we needed and answered all our questions. They were very professional. We will definitely come to AL West again. We have recommended Nick and Tom to our friends. Please know we were very impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable