Al West Nissan

2540 N US Hwy 63, Rolla, MO 65401
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Al West Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(7)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Karen Karen Karen

by Linda Anderson on 06/09/2021

I love the employees. Karen is great and I really like David.( the guy who puts it all together. I've bought many vehicles from you and loved them all and always feel comfortable. Karen has been my guide through my last few vehicles and always guided me right. When I take it in for service I always feel at home among people I can trust. That's why I keep coming back and send my friends. You have sold to 4 of my friends that I know of because I speak of your kindness and fairness.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
7 Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My first Nissan

by Banana on 04/22/2021

My salesperson was Jade and she was awesome. She helped me get the vehicle that I was looking for. She answered all my questions and explained everything really well.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2021 Maxima Platinum

by Robert on 03/06/2021

Purchased a 2021 maxima platinum. Karen (sales lady) was very helpful. 2nd Maxima we have bought from her and we have been very happy with both.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New truck purchase

by Conrad Reed on 08/23/2020

All in all pleasant experience. No high pressure, sales lady Jade was pleasant to work with & had great product knowledge.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Waste of time

by teehorn on 04/06/2014

I asked repeatedly the price of the vehicle and it took 3 hours and them "test driving" and appraising my vehicle to finally get a price....low ball doesn't even begin to explain what they "appraised" my vehicle at.....go somewhere else....a $7 pizza hut coupon as a welcome gift isn't worth the trip or the time

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great Experience

by Mr_LW on 03/20/2013

I was very impressed and satisfied with my sales experience and purchase at Al West, particularly with my salesperson Carol H. She was very professional, knowledgeable, attentive, helpful and sincere about taking care of me as her customer. I would highly recommend Al West for your next vehicle purchase and ask for Carol H.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Sales Review

by jen1845 on 01/28/2013

My husband and I spoke to Nick P. and Tom. They gave us all the information that we needed and answered all our questions. They were very professional. We will definitely come to AL West again. We have recommended Nick and Tom to our friends. Please know we were very impressed.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
