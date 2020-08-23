New truck purchase
by 08/23/2020on
All in all pleasant experience. No high pressure, sales lady Jade was pleasant to work with & had great product knowledge.
New truck purchase
by 08/23/2020on
All in all pleasant experience. No high pressure, sales lady Jade was pleasant to work with & had great product knowledge.
Waste of time
by 04/06/2014on
I asked repeatedly the price of the vehicle and it took 3 hours and them "test driving" and appraising my vehicle to finally get a price....low ball doesn't even begin to explain what they "appraised" my vehicle at.....go somewhere else....a $7 pizza hut coupon as a welcome gift isn't worth the trip or the time
Great Experience
by 03/20/2013on
I was very impressed and satisfied with my sales experience and purchase at Al West, particularly with my salesperson Carol H. She was very professional, knowledgeable, attentive, helpful and sincere about taking care of me as her customer. I would highly recommend Al West for your next vehicle purchase and ask for Carol H.
Sales Review
by 01/28/2013on
My husband and I spoke to Nick P. and Tom. They gave us all the information that we needed and answered all our questions. They were very professional. We will definitely come to AL West again. We have recommended Nick and Tom to our friends. Please know we were very impressed.