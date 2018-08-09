.
Bait and switch
09/08/2018
Twice I have caught them saying they have a Escape at a great price, only to find out they don't have that one and never did. Today 9-8-18 they advertised a Escape for $17,899 on Facebook . I went to their website to find out what the stock # was because they didn't show one on Facebook. Surprise they don't have one for that price. I don't think anyone purchased it in the 5 min. it took to do the research.
"we don't put any value on a mans word"
03/04/2018
I was shopping for a used truck and found one I liked at republic ford. A couple of days later I decided the truck was what I wanted so I called the salesman I had dealt with and went back and forth with him as expected, finally I told him I was on my way, it would take about an hour to drive there. When I arrived the same salesman was closing a deal on the same vehicle. I confronted the sales manager and he said that they don't put any value in a mans word, If that wasn't the most disrespectful thing I have heard lately! I agreed whole heartedly with him! I told him that they had proven that point to me. They wasted my afternoon and they used me to pressure the sale to the other customer which probably got them a few hundred dollars more in the sale. I got an apology, a little gas put in my vehicle for my trouble, and learned that when it comes to used car salesman you can't bank on a mans word.
I went there to look at a escape that was advertised for $14,995 online.
01/23/2018
It was advertised online for $14,995, and they had 4 of them on 1/21/18. I went there today 1/23/18 and they said that was a error and they didn't have any of them at that price. They started talking about one for 18,000 and change , I didn't go there to get one at that price. It was a bait and switch. I am turning it over to AG office for investigation. I will never buy a auto from them and I told him that he could go blank himself.
Excellent customer service and quality work
11/30/2016
Best customer service I've experienced at a dealership. They go out of their way to be friendly. Just an oil change and they do everything to make it as easy as possible. Always quality work.
Praising Republic Ford-Lincoln
11/26/2016
The service and attention I have received from Republic Ford and specifically Joe Moser is the BEST! They should show all other Ford/Lincoln dealers service departments the way to do it.
Great service shop
05/13/2016
We have purchased 5 vehicles from Republic ford. One of the big reasons we choose Republic ford is they have an excellent service center to back up their vehicles. Not one bad experience in over 5 years.
Vehicle Service
09/25/2014
As always, I brought my car in for its regular maintenance service. Plus I had a minor warrantee repair needed. They got me in right away, serviced my car promptly and completed the warrantee repair as well. I could not be happier with any dealership. I ONLY go to Republic Ford for any problems.
Sales Rating
09/25/2014
I have been to several Ford dealerships in the area and have found that Republic Ford is the ONLY dealer that I will return to, period. This is my second new car purchase, both with Republic Ford and I could not be any happier. They make you feel like family and KEEP it that way.
THESE GUYS ARE THE REAL DEAL!!
09/24/2014
If you are looking for a no hassel and no game approach of buying a car- Republic Ford and Dave D. deliver beyond expectations! This group is first class and Dave is second to none. I buy all my autos here and for good reason. They are the best!
