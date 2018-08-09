Republic Ford Lincoln

Republic Ford Lincoln

1740 US Hwy 60 E, Republic, MO 65738
(866) 332-5130
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Republic Ford Lincoln

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
9 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bait and switch

by ray on 09/08/2018

Twice I have caught them saying they have a Escape at a great price, only to find out they don't have that one and never did. Today 9-8-18 they advertised a Escape for $17,899 on Facebook . I went to their website to find out what the stock # was because they didn't show one on Facebook. Surprise they don't have one for that price. I don't think anyone purchased it in the 5 min. it took to do the research.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

"we don't put any value on a mans word"

by Randy on 03/04/2018

I was shopping for a used truck and found one I liked at republic ford. A couple of days later I decided the truck was what I wanted so I called the salesman I had dealt with and went back and forth with him as expected, finally I told him I was on my way, it would take about an hour to drive there. When I arrived the same salesman was closing a deal on the same vehicle. I confronted the sales manager and he said that they don't put any value in a mans word, If that wasn't the most disrespectful thing I have heard lately! I agreed whole heartedly with him! I told him that they had proven that point to me. They wasted my afternoon and they used me to pressure the sale to the other customer which probably got them a few hundred dollars more in the sale. I got an apology, a little gas put in my vehicle for my trouble, and learned that when it comes to used car salesman you can't bank on a mans word.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

I went there to look at a escape that was advertised for $14,995 online.

by ray on 01/23/2018

It was advertised online for $14,995, and they had 4 of them on 1/21/18. I went there today 1/23/18 and they said that was a error and they didn't have any of them at that price. They started talking about one for 18,000 and change , I didn't go there to get one at that price. It was a bait and switch. I am turning it over to AG office for investigation. I will never buy a auto from them and I told him that he could go blank himself.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent customer service and quality work

by Lincolnmkz35 on 11/30/2016

Best customer service I've experienced at a dealership. They go out of their way to be friendly. Just an oil change and they do everything to make it as easy as possible. Always quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Praising Republic Ford-Lincoln

by Cosmopolitan50 on 11/26/2016

The service and attention I have received from Republic Ford and specifically Joe Moser is the BEST! They should show all other Ford/Lincoln dealers service departments the way to do it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service shop

by RLSimpson on 05/13/2016

We have purchased 5 vehicles from Republic ford. One of the big reasons we choose Republic ford is they have an excellent service center to back up their vehicles. Not one bad experience in over 5 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle Service

by redriverd on 09/25/2014

As always, I brought my car in for its regular maintenance service. Plus I had a minor warrantee repair needed. They got me in right away, serviced my car promptly and completed the warrantee repair as well. I could not be happier with any dealership. I ONLY go to Republic Ford for any problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales Rating

by RedRiverD on 09/25/2014

I have been to several Ford dealerships in the area and have found that Republic Ford is the ONLY dealer that I will return to, period. This is my second new car purchase, both with Republic Ford and I could not be any happier. They make you feel like family and KEEP it that way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

THESE GUYS ARE THE REAL DEAL!!

by JWCMLC1 on 09/24/2014

If you are looking for a no hassel and no game approach of buying a car- Republic Ford and Dave D. deliver beyond expectations! This group is first class and Dave is second to none. I buy all my autos here and for good reason. They are the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
