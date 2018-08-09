sales Rating

I was shopping for a used truck and found one I liked at republic ford. A couple of days later I decided the truck was what I wanted so I called the salesman I had dealt with and went back and forth with him as expected, finally I told him I was on my way, it would take about an hour to drive there. When I arrived the same salesman was closing a deal on the same vehicle. I confronted the sales manager and he said that they don't put any value in a mans word, If that wasn't the most disrespectful thing I have heard lately! I agreed whole heartedly with him! I told him that they had proven that point to me. They wasted my afternoon and they used me to pressure the sale to the other customer which probably got them a few hundred dollars more in the sale. I got an apology, a little gas put in my vehicle for my trouble, and learned that when it comes to used car salesman you can't bank on a mans word. Read more