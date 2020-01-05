service Rating

If I could leave 0 stars, I would! I’m absolutely DISGUSTED with this dealership! My husband and I bought a Chevy captiva from Pinegar in December of 2015. Granted, the buying experience was just fine however, the service department is a whole other story. 1 year ago we had some warranty repair done at PInegar. They had the car for about 2 weeks or so and during the whole time we were given the run around on time... no biggie.. I just wanted the car FIXED. We got a call saying they needed to keep it longer because some how the flywheel was bent. Now, I’ve spoken to a lot of car people since then and every single one has said that’s not something that is just easily bent...sooo it sounds like someone there was careless... BUT they did fix it..so moving on. We finally got our car back. Fast forward ONE whole year later. First real cold temps hit and The very same problem that needed to be fixed the first time is now an issue AGAIN!! I was told the rear main seal was fixed..but it’s interesting that something that isn’t supposed to blow out in first place has done so for the second time in a year!! You would think that if it were done properly the first time there wouldn’t be an issue. But that’s not the case at all.. nope..oh! And ...let’s not forget that we also found LEAK STOP in the oil, a broken oil pan (that has evidence of someone trying to cover up the crack with SILICONE), free hanging wires ( the clips were broken off) that rubbed against the axle causing the O2 sensor to short out, AND last but not least... a cracked housing for the transmission!!! .... over $2000 worth of damage!!! ABSOLUTELY everything that is broken is consistent with everything that would have been handled during steps to fix a blown rear main seal... interesting isn’t it.. Now I’m wondering.. was it a lazy mechanic that did a shotty job in the first place or was this all done purposely so we would have to bring it back... is this how they handle warranty repairs? And to think we were planning on trading the vehicle in here.. NOT NOW!! I will never buy from them again. I should’ve have stayed with reliable in Springfield. I will make it a point to tell everyone I know about this INCLUDING showing them the pictures of the obvious attempted cover up. I’m also still waiting for my call back from a certain manager but I guess that’s not going to happen, so it looks like I’ll have to come in. ..I would also like to add.. because of all this I cannot continue with school this semester because of this cost.. SO THanK you very much, PINEGAR!! Read more