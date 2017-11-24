5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My salesperson John Loewenstein was totally on top of what I needed.He was very attentive and very professional and made my buying experience comfortable and even authorized some additional concerns with my used car purchase after I had taken possession. There were some minor things I wanted looked at on my car and John made sure I could get my car in to service to check them. Also,the Service department was very professional and listened to my concerns about my car, assesses the needed repairs and explained to me exactly what was repaired. Read more