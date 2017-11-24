Skip to main content
Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City

1901 Prairie View Rd, Platte City, MO 64079
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City

7 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thoroughbred Ford

by Lcourtne0714 on 11/24/2017

Cody was awesome! He was kind and patient and worked very hard to find a solution for me after my vehicle was stolen from another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F-150 XLT Purchase

by mikesmops on 07/07/2016

Jeff at Thoroughbred Ford did a great job locating the truck that met our requirements. I were kind of picky as to the features we wanted and in most cases you would probably need to custom order our specs but they sorted through all of their sales sheets and found the one that fit our needs. The dealership was honest and straightforward in all aspects of the sale which has not always been our experience when purchasing a vehicle. Great truck, great price, great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by ryan1216 on 06/30/2016

service was perfect. salesman answered every question i had and showed me the options on the car. very happy with the dealer. i will recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership and great Sales Staff

by Meelah39 on 06/26/2016

My salesperson John Loewenstein was totally on top of what I needed.He was very attentive and very professional and made my buying experience comfortable and even authorized some additional concerns with my used car purchase after I had taken possession. There were some minor things I wanted looked at on my car and John made sure I could get my car in to service to check them. Also,the Service department was very professional and listened to my concerns about my car, assesses the needed repairs and explained to me exactly what was repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealership

by smatias on 10/18/2015

Staff was very helpful. The main dealership didn't want to help out the Platte City dealership with a Edge they had on their lot. The Platte City dealership made us feel very special and even put us in an Edge until Monday when the one from Midway Ford could be delivered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by jfischer16270 on 06/06/2015

Purchasing my F350 from Thoroughbred Ford was the absolute easiest car buying experience I have ever had. They offered a very fair price for my trade-in, and worked a deal that was well within the price range I needed. I will definitely be purchasing from Thoroughbred Ford again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales experience for Ford Escape

by mccoll on 06/08/2010

I had a great experience with this salesman/dealership in buying a 2010 Ford Escape. My salesman Cliff went the extra mile in helping me get what I wanted. I wanted a manual transmission Escape and those are very rare to find in a dealer's current inventory. I also did not finance my purchase and was able to sell my old vehicle to a private buyer (vs trading it in) - hence the N/A marks in those respective areas below...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
