Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City
Thoroughbred Ford
by 11/24/2017on
Cody was awesome! He was kind and patient and worked very hard to find a solution for me after my vehicle was stolen from another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F-150 XLT Purchase
by 07/07/2016on
Jeff at Thoroughbred Ford did a great job locating the truck that met our requirements. I were kind of picky as to the features we wanted and in most cases you would probably need to custom order our specs but they sorted through all of their sales sheets and found the one that fit our needs. The dealership was honest and straightforward in all aspects of the sale which has not always been our experience when purchasing a vehicle. Great truck, great price, great customer service.
Great Service
by 06/30/2016on
service was perfect. salesman answered every question i had and showed me the options on the car. very happy with the dealer. i will recommend
Great Dealership and great Sales Staff
by 06/26/2016on
My salesperson John Loewenstein was totally on top of what I needed.He was very attentive and very professional and made my buying experience comfortable and even authorized some additional concerns with my used car purchase after I had taken possession. There were some minor things I wanted looked at on my car and John made sure I could get my car in to service to check them. Also,the Service department was very professional and listened to my concerns about my car, assesses the needed repairs and explained to me exactly what was repaired.
Dealership
by 10/18/2015on
Staff was very helpful. The main dealership didn't want to help out the Platte City dealership with a Edge they had on their lot. The Platte City dealership made us feel very special and even put us in an Edge until Monday when the one from Midway Ford could be delivered.
Great Experience
by 06/06/2015on
Purchasing my F350 from Thoroughbred Ford was the absolute easiest car buying experience I have ever had. They offered a very fair price for my trade-in, and worked a deal that was well within the price range I needed. I will definitely be purchasing from Thoroughbred Ford again!
Best sales experience for Ford Escape
by 06/08/2010on
I had a great experience with this salesman/dealership in buying a 2010 Ford Escape. My salesman Cliff went the extra mile in helping me get what I wanted. I wanted a manual transmission Escape and those are very rare to find in a dealer's current inventory. I also did not finance my purchase and was able to sell my old vehicle to a private buyer (vs trading it in) - hence the N/A marks in those respective areas below...