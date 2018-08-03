Skip to main content
Bening Ford of Perryville

909 S Perryville Blvd, Perryville, MO 63775
Customer Reviews of Bening Ford of Perryville

Best truck buying experience

by Lariat13 on 03/08/2018

My Ford F-150 was approaching The 200000 mile mark. So while out to lunch in Perryville Missouri thought we would just check out what was available at what prices at Bening Ford. A young man named Lance politely ask if we had any questions let him know. We drove 3 trucks that day they were all nice and fairly priced. One black lariat interested me in all areas We touched base with Lance and drove home.On our way home my wife and I both liked the trucks but what mostly stood out was the pleasant experience of looking for a truck there! So to make the story short, 1 month later 9 visits to other dealerships Went back to Lance at Bening Ford and bought that truck in small town USA. Wait there's more! After having the truck I noticed a few things I didn't care for called Bening Ford guess what? They made it right! I've bought at least 20 cars,never have I felt compelled to right a review. So hats off to Lance and Bening Ford Peryville Mo (google it) and I recommend at least call Them before you purchase a vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
