Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2326 W Osage St, Pacific, MO 63069
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+!!!

by Jon Newton on 08/17/2021

Anthony, and Chris are both fantastic salesman. They both have gone above, and beyond for us as customers. My wife, and I had a great experience from the moment we walked through the door. And hasn't change now after our purchase. We never felt rushed or any sort of pressure. They answered any, and all questions we had. So far we are very satisfied customers. And love the free weekly carwash! We love our new jeeps, and glad we had a great purchase experience. We highly recommend 👌 👍🏼.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Reviews
Sort by:
41 cars in stock
0 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Challenger
Dodge Challenger
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
