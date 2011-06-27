Jim Trenary Chevrolet

Jim Trenary Chevrolet

Toys and TV for the children.
501 Auto Mall Dr, O Fallon, MO 63368
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Trenary Chevrolet

44 sales Reviews
about our dealership

JIM TRENARY CHEVROLET IN O'FALLON - SERVING ST. LOUIS, MO CHEVROLET CUSTOMERS

Jim Trenary Chevrolet has been locally owned in O'Fallon since 1993. With over 19 years of serving St. Charles, we are your O'Fallon Chevrolet dealer of choice. We are also ideally located just off Highway 40 for our St. Louis, MO Chevrolet residents. With a large selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, we are guaranteed to meet your car buying needs. At our dealership, we believe the customers' experience is the most important factor of purchasing a vehicle. Jim Trenary Chevrolet invites Chevy drivers to check our online reviews for Chevrolet ratings and compare us to our peers. O'Fallon Chevrolet customers can stop by and test drive the perfect Chevy model they have been looking for. We proudly invite St. Louis, MO Chevrolet customers to our dealership in O'Fallon, MO.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

