At Tri State Ford Lincoln, we don't just focus on the the car sale; we focus on serving you for a lifetime and keeping you genuinely happy while saving you time and money. Doesn't that sound great? We want to prove it to you by having the best selection of New and Used, Pre-owned Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM. Along with Chevrolet, Lexus, Buick, GMC, and Honda. Our ever-evolving inventory is constantly changing.

Our service department is top of the line, equipped with the best Certified Technicians, to ensure that your vehicle is taken care of just as you would want it to be. Quick and easy is their motto to make sure that our Bedford, Clarinda, Des Moines, Lenox, Shenandoah, Gravity, IA, Omaha, Falls City, NE, MARYVILLE, St Joseph, Mound City, Kansas City, and Weston Platte City, MO, and Kansas City, Overland Park, KS customers time is used in a valuable manner.