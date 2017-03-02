Skip to main content
2117 S Main St, Maryville, MO 64468
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tri-State Ford Lincoln

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by 1yellowmustang on 02/03/2017

Very happy with our buying experience. Tim Jackson was an excellent sales person. He really went out of his way to make a successful deal. All the employees treated us so nice and friendly. We recommend this dealership and will buy from again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

CAR BUYING EXPIERENCE

by charlie184 on 07/07/2016

1- they lied to me about my trade value 2-they changed the APR in the finance office 3-in general, there was a difference between what the salesman said and what happen later in the finance office. 4-too many games being played

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

At Tri State Ford Lincoln, we don't just focus on the the car sale; we focus on serving you for a lifetime and keeping you genuinely happy while saving you time and money. Doesn't that sound great? We want to prove it to you by having the best selection of New and Used, Pre-owned Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM. Along with Chevrolet, Lexus, Buick, GMC, and Honda. Our ever-evolving inventory is constantly changing.

Our service department is top of the line, equipped with the best Certified Technicians, to ensure that your vehicle is taken care of just as you would want it to be. Quick and easy is their motto to make sure that our Bedford, Clarinda, Des Moines, Lenox, Shenandoah, Gravity, IA, Omaha, Falls City, NE, MARYVILLE, St Joseph, Mound City, Kansas City, and Weston Platte City, MO, and Kansas City, Overland Park, KS customers time is used in a valuable manner.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

