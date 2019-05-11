No Pressure Deal
by 11/05/2019on
Logan my sales person did an excellent job with the whole car buying process. My wife and I went into the dealership and within seconds I was talking to a sales person. We asked all the pertinent questions and then Logan did a search to find the car with my perimeters. As luck would have it, we did not find one. We then, with Logan’s help, built a Mustang that I wanted. We ordered and about six weeks later, I was in it. The whole process was extremely easy and no one in the dealership put any pressure on us. This was the best buying experience I had ever had. Much thanks to Logan.
Great Experience
by 08/13/2019on
Everyone we dealt with made the process easy. Tony, our salesman, did a great job accommodating our needs and I appreciate him taking care of us!! Thank you Amy, in financing, for the laughs!! My wife and I were still laughing on our way home. I have purchased several vehicles and I can honestly say, "this was the best car buying experience I have ever had".
Extremely satisfied
by 04/22/2019on
Great experience all the way around. The salesmen and finance department was great, and the whole experience was easy. I would recommend Don Vance anytime. I always like keeping my business in the community.
stay away
by 11/05/2018on
worst from entry to exit talked to like I was 2 years old
2009 DODGE TRUCK RAM 1500 PICKUP
by 10/24/2018on
Company shouldn't sale Extended Warranties that aren't any Good. My husband purchase a 2009 Dodge Ram that was lifted and had fancy wheels. Sales sold him Extended Warranty that doesn't work for his truck. His truck front end messed up within him having it for less then 3 months. Took truck to Certified Mechanic that said the wheels that were on the truck were for a 2wheel drive truck NOT a 4x4 truck, which in return was messing the front-end up. So my husband got new wheels that actually were for 4x4 trucks. Then taking truck back to Dealership they said the Warranty wouldn't work since he changed the wheels. We still don't see how they can do that.. Not very professional. Couldn't even get refunded for the warranty charge..
Perfection
by 07/14/2018on
Because Don Vance had the car we wanted at the best price, we drove out of town to do business with this dealership. Not a minute was wasted. Gary had everything ready for us -- no pressure, he had just taken our needs seriously and knew how to genuinely help us. Similarly, Joe was as efficient, attentive, and respectful as anyone I've ever encountered when it came time to sign and pay. Normally (basically every time I've ever purchased a car), I have had to negotiate to get to a price that I thought was good; the experience at Don Vance was a first for me, in that the advertised price was already excellent and I happily paid it upon confirming that there were no extra fees, exceptions, surprises, etc. This was a good, solid deal provided by pros who know how to treat customers right.
Good Deal and no pressure
by 07/04/2018on
My wife and I were on our way to Clinton Lake in east central Ill. for our annual family camping outing. Stopped in your dealership to check out a diesel pickup I had talked to Dan Miller about on the phone. Dan's day off I found out. They had Daytona show us the truck. We were hooked to our 5th wheel camper. We disconnected, manager took my truck for a test drive. We were on a tight time frame, so we left with the information. Talked to Dan Miller later on in the week, and were able to come to an agreement on difference of price. Talked to Andy on the phone and he was able to get me an acceptable interest rate I could live with. We picked up our new used truck on the way home from our family outing. Dan and Daytona and Andy were very helpful in every manner. I don't give 5 star ratings easily. They earned it, Thanks again guys. Rick and Shirley Sizemore.
Not honoring online price
by 02/21/2018on
I called Don Vance Ford for their price on a vehicle that I had the stock number and VIN for. The price they showed online, which was also sent directly to my phone for proof...was no where near what they told me when I called back. All they stated was an online error that they would not uphold. Very Shady. The first gentleman I called didn't even call me back as he stated he would. I had to call them back. I would give zero stars if able.
2017 Ford Explorer Base
by 04/20/2017on
My wife & I stopped in to this dealership scene we live in Marshfield & wanted to trade in my 2015 Ram Quad cab for a new Explorer that we simply feel in love with,but due to me owing a Little to much on my truck the deal couldn't be made.As heart broken as we were ,We just wanted to let Mr.Joshua Barnhart and the rest of the Don Vance Ford team now that we love the hard work in trying to get this deal done. We will try again hopefully next year.Really Love the Ford Explorer.Again to all involved in this thank you all so much for the hard work,love the Martin Family.
Fast & Easy
by 04/10/2013on
Have a huge inventory...no hidden charges...fast & friendly
f150 surercrew 4x4 eco v6
by 02/20/2012on
the sales person was excellent. he just couldn,t get the truck to get better gas milage