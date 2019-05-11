sales Rating

My wife and I were on our way to Clinton Lake in east central Ill. for our annual family camping outing. Stopped in your dealership to check out a diesel pickup I had talked to Dan Miller about on the phone. Dan's day off I found out. They had Daytona show us the truck. We were hooked to our 5th wheel camper. We disconnected, manager took my truck for a test drive. We were on a tight time frame, so we left with the information. Talked to Dan Miller later on in the week, and were able to come to an agreement on difference of price. Talked to Andy on the phone and he was able to get me an acceptable interest rate I could live with. We picked up our new used truck on the way home from our family outing. Dan and Daytona and Andy were very helpful in every manner. I don't give 5 star ratings easily. They earned it, Thanks again guys. Rick and Shirley Sizemore. Read more