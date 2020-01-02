Service Rookie
by 02/01/2020on
First time with our old Acura used by our daughter. Clear advice, with only items fixed as required. Items that could wait did, but later returned for completion. Very decent people. We are not of unlimited means and they guided us through to fix the car. Awesome.
Great Deal / Great Time
by 05/15/2016on
I was in the market for a used car after my 2004 Acura RL was totaled. I searched online and found a couple of cars that I liked on St. Louis Acuras website. I sent an email (after store hours) to let them know I was interested. I was surprised when I received an email back a few minutes later from Ryan Barker with their Internet Sales Department. He thanked me for my interest and stated, His goal was to help me get a great deal and have a great time. I laughed when I read it because most of my past car buying experiences were not what I would describe as "a great time". Well, Im happy to tell you that my car buying experience with St. Louis Acura and Ryan Barker was first class. It was a smooth transaction from start to finish without any high-pressure sales tactics or silly games. Ryan achieved his goal. He sold me an awesome car and I got a great deal and actually had a great time. If youre in the market for a new or used vehicle, you should do yourself a favor and give Ryan a call. P.S. David in the Finance department was also a pleasure to deal with on financing my loan.
Excellent service before and after the sale
by 02/25/2014on
I have purchased two used vehicles from Ty and lease a new Acura for my wife. We service both vehicles through Gul or Ryan. They always make sure we are completely satisfied and complete the work in a timely manner.
Excellent Experience
by 02/12/2014on
This is the second car I have bought from Mungenast. My sales person was Ty E. and he is excellent. He is easy and honest. Mungenast has taken care of everything. I am very satisfied with this dealership.
Dishonest Service Technician @ Mungenast St. Louis Acura
by 02/06/2014on
Please read this before you take your vehicle to Mungenast St. Louis Acura for service! You at least deserve to be informed of the experience we had with this service department. Most recently, I took my 2004 Acura MDX with 180,000 miles to Mungenast to have a safety recall issue resolved, as well as an oil change. While the vehicle was there, I also requested that they check out a power steering leak and a loud noise the fan was making. I was told that the "technician found noisy bearing in blower motor." In a previous year, the fan made a loud noise and the prior mechanic (not at Mungenast) found an acorn and leaves which were causing the problem. I inquired about this, but the Mungenast advisor said the technician checked it and there was no debris; he said the noise was caused by bad bearings and quoted me $495 to replace the blower motor. I was also told that both the power steering pump and feed hose were leaking, and was quoted $1,325 to replace the feed hose and "rebuild" the pump. In addition to the above, they said I needed timing belt/water pump service for $1,350 (they performed this service 72K ago and it is not due), bother inner CV boots leaking @ $650 and compliance bushings split @ $790. The advisor also indicated that there was a problem with the starter that we would need to address in the near future and quoted $830. They also said we needed front brakes immediately and quoted $365 to resurface rotors and replace pads. Needless to say, we were not going to spend this amount of money on a car with 180K miles, so we declined the services and decided it was time to consider a new car (which obviously was their goal). Since we needed time to shop for a new car, we took the Acura MDX to our neighborhood repair shop to have the front brakes replaced. We mentioned that we were shopping for a new car and shared with them what we were told by the Mungenast service department. The mechanic said that he was surprised that Mungenast did not charge us to check the blower motor because it was rather "labor intensive." He said that there would be a $70 labor charge to check the blower motor, and that if we needed a new motor the charge would be $173 including labor (much less than the $495 quoted by Mungenast). He also offered to check the power steering leak. We were pleasantly surprised today when he called and told us that the blower motor did not need to be replaced. Upon inspection, he found a dead mouse in the blower motor. The charge was $70 for labor. Obviously, the Mungenast technician had not inspected our blower motor before quoting us $495 to replace. He did agree that we need to replace the power steering pressure hose which was leaking, but did not find a problem with the pump. The charge including labor to replace the hose was $353 (Mungenast quoted $1,325 for hose and pump). The charge to replace the front brakes and turn rotors was $232 (Mungenast quoted $365). The total repair charge for our car was $655 plus tax ----- Mungenast indicated that we needed $2,185 in repairs for these three items alone. What concerned us most was the dishonesty on the part of the Mungenast technician and/or advisor. They outright lied when they said they checked the blower motor for debris. We have been very happy with our Acura MDX, but we will never do business with Mungenast St. Louis Acura again and could not recommend them to anyone. A vehicle is an expensive asset to maintain, and we need to trust the person that advises us on repairs. Shame on the Mungenast service department!
Beware Mungenast Acura, St Louis
by 09/27/2013on
My wife was hit head on by a drunk driver several days ago but I managed to talk her into driving 100 miles to this dealership to look at an Acura TL. We may as well walked into a delapidated pawn shop to buy a car - I think they would have been more honest. We explain upfront when I make the appointment we Have $6K to put down and want the payments under $590 for 60 months. Salesman Simmons makes an offer on a White TL SH-AWD with 6K miles on it for $6K down, $566 a month for 60 months at .9% interest including tax - drive out the door deal. Wife's happy, I'm happy we accept the deal. Wife notices something not quite right with salesman - I dismiss her observation -like a dummy. They put us in a room, fill out papers and wait. 20 minutes later Salesman returns stating people in Illinois can't have the special .9% interest rate and shows some paper with typing on it to supposedly prove his point. Red flags go up on both myself and wife! Little while later salesman returns second time claiming original deal didn't include taxes on vehicle but we can get the.9% financing - I guess Acura decided people from Illinois were worthy of their sales incentive after all! I'm not buying into the game and confront him about the original offer including sales tax. Salesman leaves stating he'll fix everything. It's almost 6:30 pm by now and we've set in this cubicle for another 30 minutes without word from the salesman. We decide to go eat and I advise salesman call me if the original deal goes through otherwise we'll buy a car somewhere else. Oddly enough a minute or two after we leave salesman can talk and wants us to come back because everything's fixed. I dig deeper - What are the numbers? He responds the payments up to $610 a month for 65 months! I say no deal. In the next few minutes I take 3-4 more calls from dealership each time trying to do everything but what was originally agreed upon - I respond no to each. Last call I get is from sales manager who is extremely rude telling me how foolish I am to think taxes were included in the original offer and then proceeds to cut me off each and every time I issue a rebuttal. At the point he says "I'm not paying your ----- taxes!" I advised him "Thank you I will purchase a car elsewhere " and ended the call. I turn and apologize to my wife (who's still hurting from the accident and practically in tears from Mungenast shady business practices) and who has suffered through a two hour trip because I urged her to visit this underhanded outfit! If you go to this dealership all I can say is - BUYER BEWARE!!!!!! This is a true and accurate account of events at Mungenast Acura Dan Reardon
Happy so far keep it up Green team
by 09/07/2012on
I am very satisfied with the treatment I received at this dealership. Staff did an excellent job taking care of my every question and need patiently and with respect. Service was quite timely, customer care was excellent...they truly went the extra mile to earn my business which of course they have.
Worst finance department
by 09/04/2011on
I bought a car at this delearship. The sales team was okay. The person I was working with for finance he was so pushy for me to buy the extended warranty. WhenI said I didnt needed it. He was not courteos at all from them. I had to wait for almost 2 months to get my title. This guy never responded to my email and all lies. The girl in title department was following him in lies. They were th worst people I ever dealt. Neve would recommend or go this dealership ever. Please stay away!!!...I would give no stars as review. But the its not allowed. SO giving them a one star.
Mungenast Acura
by 11/13/2010on
After my experience at this dealership, I know that I will never again buy a vehicle from them again. During the test drive the car was dirty, even though I set up an appointment to test drive it the day before, so I couldn't get a good look of the exterior. They washed it while I was filling out the paperwork and when I got home I noticed that it had a lot of dents in the hood, after 3 emails to my salesman asking if they'd pop out the dents nothing has happened. Plus they like sending me letters with my name misspelled saying "By now you have undoubtedly received many positive comments about your vehicle". No, in fact I get a lot of comments about why there are so many dents in the hood. Never again will I do business with this company or Jeffery Dexheimer, the salesman who doesn't care or help his customers.