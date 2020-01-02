service Rating

Please read this before you take your vehicle to Mungenast St. Louis Acura for service! You at least deserve to be informed of the experience we had with this service department. Most recently, I took my 2004 Acura MDX with 180,000 miles to Mungenast to have a safety recall issue resolved, as well as an oil change. While the vehicle was there, I also requested that they check out a power steering leak and a loud noise the fan was making. I was told that the "technician found noisy bearing in blower motor." In a previous year, the fan made a loud noise and the prior mechanic (not at Mungenast) found an acorn and leaves which were causing the problem. I inquired about this, but the Mungenast advisor said the technician checked it and there was no debris; he said the noise was caused by bad bearings and quoted me $495 to replace the blower motor. I was also told that both the power steering pump and feed hose were leaking, and was quoted $1,325 to replace the feed hose and "rebuild" the pump. In addition to the above, they said I needed timing belt/water pump service for $1,350 (they performed this service 72K ago and it is not due), bother inner CV boots leaking @ $650 and compliance bushings split @ $790. The advisor also indicated that there was a problem with the starter that we would need to address in the near future and quoted $830. They also said we needed front brakes immediately and quoted $365 to resurface rotors and replace pads. Needless to say, we were not going to spend this amount of money on a car with 180K miles, so we declined the services and decided it was time to consider a new car (which obviously was their goal). Since we needed time to shop for a new car, we took the Acura MDX to our neighborhood repair shop to have the front brakes replaced. We mentioned that we were shopping for a new car and shared with them what we were told by the Mungenast service department. The mechanic said that he was surprised that Mungenast did not charge us to check the blower motor because it was rather "labor intensive." He said that there would be a $70 labor charge to check the blower motor, and that if we needed a new motor the charge would be $173 including labor (much less than the $495 quoted by Mungenast). He also offered to check the power steering leak. We were pleasantly surprised today when he called and told us that the blower motor did not need to be replaced. Upon inspection, he found a dead mouse in the blower motor. The charge was $70 for labor. Obviously, the Mungenast technician had not inspected our blower motor before quoting us $495 to replace. He did agree that we need to replace the power steering pressure hose which was leaking, but did not find a problem with the pump. The charge including labor to replace the hose was $353 (Mungenast quoted $1,325 for hose and pump). The charge to replace the front brakes and turn rotors was $232 (Mungenast quoted $365). The total repair charge for our car was $655 plus tax ----- Mungenast indicated that we needed $2,185 in repairs for these three items alone. What concerned us most was the dishonesty on the part of the Mungenast technician and/or advisor. They outright lied when they said they checked the blower motor for debris. We have been very happy with our Acura MDX, but we will never do business with Mungenast St. Louis Acura again and could not recommend them to anyone. A vehicle is an expensive asset to maintain, and we need to trust the person that advises us on repairs. Shame on the Mungenast service department! Read more