Heartland Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Heartland Chevrolet
Made things right
by 11/01/2021on
This is an update of the review “felt disrespected” on Oct.30, 2021. We received a call from the gm at Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty, Mo in response for the misunderstanding, so kudos to him for making things right.
Made things right
by 11/01/2021on
This is an update of the review “felt disrespected” on Oct.30, 2021. We received a call from the gm at Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty, Mo in response for the misunderstanding, so kudos to him for making things right.
Felt disrespected
by 10/30/2021on
My young adult son is shopping for his first car and found one that he was interested in at Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty, Mo. We arrived on a Saturday morning and after driving around the lot a few times and not seeing the vehicle that we’d come for, decided to go inside as no one bothered to come out to greet us. We were greeted with a warm hello by the receptionist and the sales person who ultimately helped us. We test drove two cars, one of which was not the make or model that we’d initially come for. We left and came back to discuss purchasing the car that was no where on our radar. However upon our return, the sales persons attitude was quite arrogant as he informed us that it’s a sellers market and there would be no bargaining, incentives, or price adjustments. Needless to say we left. Extremely disappointing experience as we’d hoped it would be a place where our family could build a relationship with the Heartland staff and managers for our families future car purchases. Huge miss on Heartland Chevrolet’s part.
Easy, fast and priced
by 05/01/2021on
Went into sale my car and the staff were very attentive and helpful. They reviewed the vehicle and gave me a great deal.
We had are taking there after being in accident, and was treated like nothi
by 03/11/2021on
We had are taking there after being in accident, and was treated like nothing. They was very disrespectful to my wife talk down to like she didn't know anything about cars. Told us that after getting rear-ended at 55 mph, and having our fram bent down. That it would be okay they literally hit it with a hammer and called it good. You can do still feel the way in fram.remind you that I pull around loads with this trucks, and when it falls guess who I'm going after. So don't take your car here especially if you're a women
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Heartland Works to Make Things Right
by 09/14/2019on
***Updated on the "HC will cut corners post". After expressing my concerns regarding my tire issues, the General Manager of Heartland, Steve Isaacs, himself called me to address the matter. I was relieved to find out he actually wanted to help make things right. Not only did he make things right, he acknowledged areas where Heartland has opportunities to improve and will make changes to ensure a better customer experience.
Be advised: Heartland Chevrolet Will Cut Corners
by 09/03/2019on
Example #1, the purchase bait and switch. Bought a used Sienna from Heartland Chevrolet (HC), who at the time claimed to have put "new" tires on the vehicle as part of the purchase. As I later discovered, the "new" tires were not manufacturer (Toyota) recommended. The Sienna model doesn't even have a place for a spare tire. That's why the recommended tire is "run flat", not conventional tires HC installed on the vehicle. So not only did they put tires not designed for the vehicle, but also created a safety risk in the event of an actual flat tire! And, absolutely no notice of these facts were ever given by HC before or after the sale of the vehicle. When I alerted HC regarding the matter, neither HC sales nor the service dept. wanted to take ownership for the issue and address it adequately. Example #2, same Sienna, same tires in question. At 30k miles into these once "new" tires, one tire, out of nowhere, goes flat. Because there's no spare, I have to get the Sienna towed to the nearest tire dealer. I find out all four tires need to be replaced. The tire store apparently can't even patch the tire that went flat because the treads are so worn. Which was strange, because, based on my own research, the "new" tires HC installed on the vehicle at the time of purchase should have a 65k tire tread life-expectancy, and would be under warranty. After numerous attempts, I finally got ahold of the HC service dept, and they claimed there's no warranty on tires they install at purchase because "they bought them". Huh?, Seriously!? So, let me get this straight, I buy a car partly based on the fact that there's new tires, but HC is claiming "they paid for them", so there's no warranty!? I reached out to HC numerous times, to both the service and sales departments, to ensure I got their position correct. (Just as proof, below is a link to the General Tire warranty policy that HC was delinquent in honoring) Sadly, I wasn't surprised by this brazen disregard for customer satisfaction given the situation previously described. I ended up buying all four replacement tires myself. and then, after roughly a week of back and forth, HC said they would process a warranty claim after all, but, and here's the gotcha, "I would need to bring the old tires in for inspection", which were already disposed of when I replaced the defective HC tires. What did they expect (and I suspect they knew very well), they had told me point blank that "there is no warranty" to make a claim. I didn't have time to haggle with HC, who clearly wasn't really concerned about the satisfaction of their customers and I needed functioning tires on a vehicle used to transport my family. Of course Heartland never acknowledged any of these tricks, the costs or risks exposed to me and my family by their deceptive practices. I'm assuming based on this experience, that Heartland Chevrolet is perfectly fine losing business in the long-term in order to save themselves a few hundred dollars to resolve problems they obviously caused.
Oil change and Tire rotation
by 02/27/2019on
Great experience. Quick and Friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
True Nice People!
by 05/06/2017on
I understand that a majority of people take to the internet to review dealers when they are upset. I am writing today because I am delighted. My wife and I were looking for a different vehicle to "downsize" from a Tahoe we had. We have a daughter turning 16 in the near future and need to start saving for a vehicle for her. We stopped by Heartland and met with Cody Angel. He was very thorough in our evaluation of new an used vehicles and we came to one we decided on. Working with Grant White and Trey in Finance was great. They provided all of the options for financing and let us know the pros and cons of each decision. The great thing about all of this is that they were also FAST and efficient. I have purchased numerous vehicles from numerous dealerships and I would say this is definitely one of the better ones.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
More like HEARTLESS CHEVROLET. DO NOT BUY FROM HEARTLAND!
by 11/23/2016on
The worst car buying experience I ever had. I am from Georgia I dealt with Cody Angel before I flew in to pick up the car I specifically asked to make sure everything is taken care of and I was promised it is. Gave the $7,700 deposit in cash and drove the car back to Georgia on Oct 27 and November 9th (past 10 days) I got a phone call and an email stating the financing didn't go through as they said my paystub is not real well I guess my job is not real too. The manager Grant called my employer verified my employment but my boss is not comfortable giving what they are asking. I told them I will return the car and give me my deposit money back. I called Grant this morning as he wouldn't respond to me and to our surprised a tow truck was here just an hr ago to pick up the car. We didn't even fight it. My wife asked if she can just get the stuff in the car before they take it she ran inside to get the keys as I was asking explanation why they are towing it when I'm resolving the issue with Heartland but the towing company decided to be rude drag the car wit our stuff still in it. They damaged the car. So when you get your 2016 gmc terrain with damaged it is NOT OUR fault. You can ask your towing company to fix any damages as he is the one who decides to drag it didn't flat bed it just drag it as he is speeding. So we filed a police report they pulled the VIN and we found out that Heartland Chevrolet sold the car to a company in Oklahoma. Heartland Chevrolet you owe me $7700. Do what is right. You know what is fraud you taking my money and taking the car in that fashion when I already said I will ship it back. You had it repo'd so I don't get my deposit back. That was done purposely. You should be ashamed of your tag line. Nice people buy from nice people. You are heartless and no problems doing people out of their HARD EARNED money.
DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE FROM THIS PLACE!
by 04/02/2015on
These people will do anything to make a sale. They are [non-permissible content removed] from the people running it to the salesman. They sold me a wrecked vehicle that has severe internal damage. Not knowing this because they gave me a clear car fax report. When I told them about it, they basically said your problem you deal with it, after I attempted to call them 10 times leaving multiple messages. These people don't care about you whatsoever. Again do not waste your time with this place
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
3 Comments
I WISH ALL DEALERSHIPS WERE LIKE THIS
by 03/12/2015on
I have had the opportunity to interact with most all of the departments at this dealership. I have purchased three vehicles from the sales department. I have all of my vehicles, including my wife's Cadillac, serviced there and, unfortunately have used the body shop more than once. We have always been treated with the upmost respect and courtesy. I consider my salesperson, Mike, and the owner, Chris, my friends. Vehicle maintenance can be a pain but not at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments