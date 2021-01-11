1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Example #1, the purchase bait and switch. Bought a used Sienna from Heartland Chevrolet (HC), who at the time claimed to have put "new" tires on the vehicle as part of the purchase. As I later discovered, the "new" tires were not manufacturer (Toyota) recommended. The Sienna model doesn't even have a place for a spare tire. That's why the recommended tire is "run flat", not conventional tires HC installed on the vehicle. So not only did they put tires not designed for the vehicle, but also created a safety risk in the event of an actual flat tire! And, absolutely no notice of these facts were ever given by HC before or after the sale of the vehicle. When I alerted HC regarding the matter, neither HC sales nor the service dept. wanted to take ownership for the issue and address it adequately. Example #2, same Sienna, same tires in question. At 30k miles into these once "new" tires, one tire, out of nowhere, goes flat. Because there's no spare, I have to get the Sienna towed to the nearest tire dealer. I find out all four tires need to be replaced. The tire store apparently can't even patch the tire that went flat because the treads are so worn. Which was strange, because, based on my own research, the "new" tires HC installed on the vehicle at the time of purchase should have a 65k tire tread life-expectancy, and would be under warranty. After numerous attempts, I finally got ahold of the HC service dept, and they claimed there's no warranty on tires they install at purchase because "they bought them". Huh?, Seriously!? So, let me get this straight, I buy a car partly based on the fact that there's new tires, but HC is claiming "they paid for them", so there's no warranty!? I reached out to HC numerous times, to both the service and sales departments, to ensure I got their position correct. (Just as proof, below is a link to the General Tire warranty policy that HC was delinquent in honoring) Sadly, I wasn't surprised by this brazen disregard for customer satisfaction given the situation previously described. I ended up buying all four replacement tires myself. and then, after roughly a week of back and forth, HC said they would process a warranty claim after all, but, and here's the gotcha, "I would need to bring the old tires in for inspection", which were already disposed of when I replaced the defective HC tires. What did they expect (and I suspect they knew very well), they had told me point blank that "there is no warranty" to make a claim. I didn't have time to haggle with HC, who clearly wasn't really concerned about the satisfaction of their customers and I needed functioning tires on a vehicle used to transport my family. Of course Heartland never acknowledged any of these tricks, the costs or risks exposed to me and my family by their deceptive practices. I'm assuming based on this experience, that Heartland Chevrolet is perfectly fine losing business in the long-term in order to save themselves a few hundred dollars to resolve problems they obviously caused. Read more