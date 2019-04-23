Dave Cross Motors - Yukon Purchase
by 04/23/2019on
The team at Dave Cross Motors is absolutely fantastic! They made purchasing our new vehicle a pleasure. The process was very straight forward and I felt like I had a direct line to both sales and finance throughout. We were very appreciative of the wonderful service and plan to return for future GMC purchases!
1 Comments
Great car buying experience
by 04/13/2017on
I did a trade appraisal online and within minutes I was contacted by Charles I told Charles what I was looking for and when I got to the dealership my new truck was waiting for me great job Charles
2009 GMC Sierra1500
by 02/10/2017on
I recently purchased a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with 69k miles. The truck looked good and ran good. My experience with the sales department went pretty well. We bought my wife a car from there a week earlier and it went so well I decided to go ahead and get this truck. After having the truck for 2 days the service four wheel drive light came on. I tried to put it into four wheel drive and it didn't work at all. I called them and they said to bring it in. They fixed it at no charge. At this point I was a little disappointed but still happy with my overall experience. Two days later the check engine light came on. I brought it back in. They said everything seemed to be working right and that they would just reset the light and see what happens. Two days later the check engine light comes back on. I brought the truck back in. This time they say that there are multiple issues including the mass airflow sensor among other things. They are willing to cover some of the expense but they want me to pay $170 for my share. Then after talking to them they tell me that there is a chance these repairs will fix the check engine light but there might still be other things wrong. So to recap I just paid $23000 for a truck that I was told was in mint condition and before I'd had it three weeks I had to take it back to get it fixed 3 times and now they want me to pay for things that may not even fix the problem. There is no way they didn't know about at least a few of these issues when they sold me the truck. I'm sure they were just resetting the lights regularly until they sold the truck. Very dishonest dealership practices. If you are buying a new car here you might be ok but I'll never trust a used car from here again. They definitely aren't going to make sure they are selling you the good car they are promising.
Dave Cross Motors - New car sales
by 06/15/2016on
Sales professional Ken Auch was great to work with. He made spending a lot of money an almost pleasant experience!
New 2016 Buick Encore
by 04/15/2016on
Superior customer service and a real interest in the people who come to shop for a car are what separates Dave Cross Motors from other dealers. This is 2nd car we've purchased from Dave Cross Motors and we always seek out Matt Cross. His friendly, no pressure attitude and professionalism make him someone I always recommend to others. Matt's customer service skills are outstanding!
2015 Encore
by 07/17/2015on
Matt at Dave Cross Buick GMC will go completely out of his way to make sure you are getting what you want at the price you want it. We have purchased 6 automobiles and have never been disappointed in the outcome, service, customer service and the wonderful caring staff. I have been to other places and this is the best.
Great Service as always!
by 08/30/2014on
My wife and I were greeted with enthusiasm, and made to feel welcomed by David Lee Cross. Dave kept us informed as to the progress on our service and got us out of the dealership much quicker than I was expecting. As always, we left the dealership feeling appreciated for our business.
SUCH A RUSH
by 08/14/2014on
Would like to know since I did get service (Oil Changed) on my vehicle, why wasn't it wash and.. did it really get the 27 inspection??
1 Comments
Great service as always
by 06/24/2014on
My wife was warmly greeted by David Lee Cross and made to feel welcomed and appreciated. Dave kept my wife informed as to what they were doing to our car and when it was completed. My wife needed to be at a Dr's appointment at 9:30 and Dave got her out of the dealership in time for her appointment. We always have a positive experience with your service department thanks to David.
1 Comments
Have brougth my Buicks to Dave Cross for years and very happy with them
by 03/26/2014on
I have been coming to Dave Cross Buick for years and been Very happy with them. Dave has been very helpful all these years and I wouldn't go any other place but Daves. Their new place is very pretty and clean and friendly.
1 Comments
Drives like new
by 05/18/2013on
Took my 2010 GMC, Yukon XL Denali in to have the transmission fluid flushed and to have the front and rear differential fluid / oils changed. The vehicle runs like brand new now, just like the day I drove it off of the lot. Didn't realize changing the fluids would make such a big difference.
Two for One!
by 02/19/2013on
Tim (our salesman) was great! In fact, so great that my friend who on the way to the dealership had been saying she would never buy a brand new car and not a Buick at that, drove away with a 2013 LaCrosse! The experience was great but I would like to see the length of time it takes to sign the paperwork once the decision has been made and financing secured, be shorter.
Do NOT Go To Dave Cross for Service!
by 04/01/2011on
They were rude and slow. They did not have the knowledge to fix my vehicle. They claimed it was fixed, we drove there expecting a finished product and got our vehicle in worse shape than before. They gave us false deadlines and the service manager did not help one bit.
Takes forever/inappropriate behavior!
by 06/09/2010on
My car has been in for repairs three time in the past 63 days. From these 3 visits, I have replaced/had fixed: Water pump, oil leaks, coolant leaks, flushes to clean out all the leaking fluids, A/C broken, transmission failed. It has been at Dave Cross for 36 of the last 63 days. It is still there as of today, it has been 3 weeks. They have given me a rental for all 3 times they had the car but by the time purchase minimal insurance for the rental...the complimentary rental has cost me $375. It sucks to pay a monthly car payment, monthly car insurance for a car you can't drive and then pay more for rental car insurance (so they don't take my whole deductible for a door ding). If this dealership was better equipped and staffed maybe they could get the work done more quickly and reduce these extra costs. Not to mention, the married service advisor called me shortly after the car was dropped off for repairs to let me know that the problem might be under warranty but he couldn't promise (likely bc the car hadn't even been evaluated yet per a call I had received that morning from the manager saying they were swamped and he wouldn't be able to get my car looked at that day) and then proceed to invite me to a movie that night because he and his friends were going to the movies since his wife was out of town. Ridiculously unprofessional and inappropriate behavior!!!!!
Very pleasant experience
by 05/12/2009on
Dave Cross Motors has exceeded all my expectations in purchasing cars. I have purchased several cars from Dave Cross Motors and each experience was very pleasant and very professional. Matt and Chad have been very helpful and attentive, without being pushy. I willcontinue to buy my cars from these gentlemen.
1 Comments