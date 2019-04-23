sales Rating

I recently purchased a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with 69k miles. The truck looked good and ran good. My experience with the sales department went pretty well. We bought my wife a car from there a week earlier and it went so well I decided to go ahead and get this truck. After having the truck for 2 days the service four wheel drive light came on. I tried to put it into four wheel drive and it didn't work at all. I called them and they said to bring it in. They fixed it at no charge. At this point I was a little disappointed but still happy with my overall experience. Two days later the check engine light came on. I brought it back in. They said everything seemed to be working right and that they would just reset the light and see what happens. Two days later the check engine light comes back on. I brought the truck back in. This time they say that there are multiple issues including the mass airflow sensor among other things. They are willing to cover some of the expense but they want me to pay $170 for my share. Then after talking to them they tell me that there is a chance these repairs will fix the check engine light but there might still be other things wrong. So to recap I just paid $23000 for a truck that I was told was in mint condition and before I'd had it three weeks I had to take it back to get it fixed 3 times and now they want me to pay for things that may not even fix the problem. There is no way they didn't know about at least a few of these issues when they sold me the truck. I'm sure they were just resetting the lights regularly until they sold the truck. Very dishonest dealership practices. If you are buying a new car here you might be ok but I'll never trust a used car from here again. They definitely aren't going to make sure they are selling you the good car they are promising. Read more