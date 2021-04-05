1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I don’t even know where to begin. We had such an awful experience with this dealership that I felt inclined to share my experience with others, to hopefully keep anyone else from having this done to them too. My husband’s GMC Yukon started making an awful sound on his way home from work. We only work 1 mile from our house so he went straight home and waited for me to get home from work. He immediately drove it to Dave Cross. He has a personal relationship with one of the sales guys and thought that taking it to this dealership would prove to be worth the added “dealer mark-up.” Well, we left it on a Friday afternoon and were told it would be Monday before they could look at it. The following week came and he received diagnosis #1, TRANSFER CASE. We approved for the work to be completed and another week later went to pick up the vehicle. Yes, it took this dealership 2 weeks to diagnosis and replace one part. We got to the dealership and didn’t even get out of the parking lot before he took it right back into the service department. The vehicle was worse than when we dropped it off. They obviously didn’t drive it before calling to say the work was complete and obviously misdiagnosed the problem. Another week goes by and we received diagnosis #2, FRONT DIFFERENTIAL. We approved for the work to be completed and 1 week later went to pick up the vehicle. We are now at one month without his vehicle. We got to the dealership and the vehicle was worse than when we dropped it off. Again, they obviously misdiagnosed the problem. Mind you, we have now spent $4,500 on repairs that didn’t fix the problem and actually made matters worse. We are pretty upset at this point and make MULTIPLE phone calls to the service tech, service manager and director of operations inquiring on ways for them to make this right. No one wants to take any responsibility for their misdiagnosis and now says that since those two repairs didn’t fix the problem, they can rule those out as the issue and “think” it has to be the transmission. Oh, and that’s another $5,000 to replace! We tell them that since we’ve already paid $4,500 for unnecessary repairs, and we have little faith in their service team’s ability to properly diagnosis the issue, we will pay $500 for them to replace the transmission (that would bring us to paying $5,000 total which is what they quoted for the transmission). They will not budge on pricing, keep making excuses for their techs and saying that the parts they replaced did in fact need to be replaced because all 3 parts went out and failed AT THE SAME TIME! The likelihood of that happening is literally impossible. We were backed into the worst position possible and have no other option than to walk away from the vehicle and start over with buying his another vehicle, which we don’t have a down payment for since we’ve spent $4,500 in the past month. I specifically asked if they were going to take $5,000 off the trade-in value since we’ve already paid $4,500 for other unnecessary repairs and they said NO. However, they did just that which left us upside down in the vehicle so we were not only out $4,500, but now had negative equity and no money for a down payment. Literally, not one single person in this dealership cared at all for the situation THEY created. Had the problem been diagnosed properly from the beginning, we would have paid $5,000 for a new transmission and been done with it (if that’s really what was wrong?!?!). After sharing our story with an unbelievable amount of people, we have learned this is how this dealership operates. Not one person that we have spoken to had anything positive to say about their service department. My boss took his vehicle there EIGHT times before they finally fixed the problem with his Yukon. I can’t warn people enough about this dealership. Oh, and let me be clear, my husband’s vehicles are meticulously maintained and serviced before it’s even due so it’s not like he was driving a clunker! Read more