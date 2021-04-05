Dave Cross Motors
Customer Reviews of Dave Cross Motors
BEWARE
by 05/04/2021on
I don’t even know where to begin. We had such an awful experience with this dealership that I felt inclined to share my experience with others, to hopefully keep anyone else from having this done to them too. My husband’s GMC Yukon started making an awful sound on his way home from work. We only work 1 mile from our house so he went straight home and waited for me to get home from work. He immediately drove it to Dave Cross. He has a personal relationship with one of the sales guys and thought that taking it to this dealership would prove to be worth the added “dealer mark-up.” Well, we left it on a Friday afternoon and were told it would be Monday before they could look at it. The following week came and he received diagnosis #1, TRANSFER CASE. We approved for the work to be completed and another week later went to pick up the vehicle. Yes, it took this dealership 2 weeks to diagnosis and replace one part. We got to the dealership and didn’t even get out of the parking lot before he took it right back into the service department. The vehicle was worse than when we dropped it off. They obviously didn’t drive it before calling to say the work was complete and obviously misdiagnosed the problem. Another week goes by and we received diagnosis #2, FRONT DIFFERENTIAL. We approved for the work to be completed and 1 week later went to pick up the vehicle. We are now at one month without his vehicle. We got to the dealership and the vehicle was worse than when we dropped it off. Again, they obviously misdiagnosed the problem. Mind you, we have now spent $4,500 on repairs that didn’t fix the problem and actually made matters worse. We are pretty upset at this point and make MULTIPLE phone calls to the service tech, service manager and director of operations inquiring on ways for them to make this right. No one wants to take any responsibility for their misdiagnosis and now says that since those two repairs didn’t fix the problem, they can rule those out as the issue and “think” it has to be the transmission. Oh, and that’s another $5,000 to replace! We tell them that since we’ve already paid $4,500 for unnecessary repairs, and we have little faith in their service team’s ability to properly diagnosis the issue, we will pay $500 for them to replace the transmission (that would bring us to paying $5,000 total which is what they quoted for the transmission). They will not budge on pricing, keep making excuses for their techs and saying that the parts they replaced did in fact need to be replaced because all 3 parts went out and failed AT THE SAME TIME! The likelihood of that happening is literally impossible. We were backed into the worst position possible and have no other option than to walk away from the vehicle and start over with buying his another vehicle, which we don’t have a down payment for since we’ve spent $4,500 in the past month. I specifically asked if they were going to take $5,000 off the trade-in value since we’ve already paid $4,500 for other unnecessary repairs and they said NO. However, they did just that which left us upside down in the vehicle so we were not only out $4,500, but now had negative equity and no money for a down payment. Literally, not one single person in this dealership cared at all for the situation THEY created. Had the problem been diagnosed properly from the beginning, we would have paid $5,000 for a new transmission and been done with it (if that’s really what was wrong?!?!). After sharing our story with an unbelievable amount of people, we have learned this is how this dealership operates. Not one person that we have spoken to had anything positive to say about their service department. My boss took his vehicle there EIGHT times before they finally fixed the problem with his Yukon. I can’t warn people enough about this dealership. Oh, and let me be clear, my husband’s vehicles are meticulously maintained and serviced before it’s even due so it’s not like he was driving a clunker!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Defective Battery
by 04/07/2021on
Most certainly a Dislike! If there was a zero rating, I would have preferred to used that! They are the rudest, incompetent and arrogant people I have ever encountered. It starts from Dave Cross all the way down to their service and parts area. All over a defective battery that they refused to replace unless they could diagnose our SUV and charge $325 to start with. This amount doesn't include the service of whatever problem they found. Even after having our battery diagnosed and charged at another car service establishment and they confirmed what we thought in the 1st place. The battery was bought 9 months ago. When I spoke with Dave Cross about replacing the battery, he told me to get out of his business and not to come back or he would call the police. HOW RUDE! I guess customers don't matter to him.
Dave Cross Motors - Yukon Purchase
by 04/23/2019on
The team at Dave Cross Motors is absolutely fantastic! They made purchasing our new vehicle a pleasure. The process was very straight forward and I felt like I had a direct line to both sales and finance throughout. We were very appreciative of the wonderful service and plan to return for future GMC purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 04/13/2017on
I did a trade appraisal online and within minutes I was contacted by Charles I told Charles what I was looking for and when I got to the dealership my new truck was waiting for me great job Charles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2009 GMC Sierra1500
by 02/10/2017on
I recently purchased a 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 with 69k miles. The truck looked good and ran good. My experience with the sales department went pretty well. We bought my wife a car from there a week earlier and it went so well I decided to go ahead and get this truck. After having the truck for 2 days the service four wheel drive light came on. I tried to put it into four wheel drive and it didn't work at all. I called them and they said to bring it in. They fixed it at no charge. At this point I was a little disappointed but still happy with my overall experience. Two days later the check engine light came on. I brought it back in. They said everything seemed to be working right and that they would just reset the light and see what happens. Two days later the check engine light comes back on. I brought the truck back in. This time they say that there are multiple issues including the mass airflow sensor among other things. They are willing to cover some of the expense but they want me to pay $170 for my share. Then after talking to them they tell me that there is a chance these repairs will fix the check engine light but there might still be other things wrong. So to recap I just paid $23000 for a truck that I was told was in mint condition and before I'd had it three weeks I had to take it back to get it fixed 3 times and now they want me to pay for things that may not even fix the problem. There is no way they didn't know about at least a few of these issues when they sold me the truck. I'm sure they were just resetting the lights regularly until they sold the truck. Very dishonest dealership practices. If you are buying a new car here you might be ok but I'll never trust a used car from here again. They definitely aren't going to make sure they are selling you the good car they are promising.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dave Cross Motors - New car sales
by 06/15/2016on
Sales professional Ken Auch was great to work with. He made spending a lot of money an almost pleasant experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 Buick Encore
by 04/15/2016on
Superior customer service and a real interest in the people who come to shop for a car are what separates Dave Cross Motors from other dealers. This is 2nd car we've purchased from Dave Cross Motors and we always seek out Matt Cross. His friendly, no pressure attitude and professionalism make him someone I always recommend to others. Matt's customer service skills are outstanding!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Encore
by 07/17/2015on
Matt at Dave Cross Buick GMC will go completely out of his way to make sure you are getting what you want at the price you want it. We have purchased 6 automobiles and have never been disappointed in the outcome, service, customer service and the wonderful caring staff. I have been to other places and this is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service as always!
by 08/30/2014on
My wife and I were greeted with enthusiasm, and made to feel welcomed by David Lee Cross. Dave kept us informed as to the progress on our service and got us out of the dealership much quicker than I was expecting. As always, we left the dealership feeling appreciated for our business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SUCH A RUSH
by 08/14/2014on
Would like to know since I did get service (Oil Changed) on my vehicle, why wasn't it wash and.. did it really get the 27 inspection??
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service as always
by 06/24/2014on
My wife was warmly greeted by David Lee Cross and made to feel welcomed and appreciated. Dave kept my wife informed as to what they were doing to our car and when it was completed. My wife needed to be at a Dr's appointment at 9:30 and Dave got her out of the dealership in time for her appointment. We always have a positive experience with your service department thanks to David.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Have brougth my Buicks to Dave Cross for years and very happy with them
by 03/26/2014on
I have been coming to Dave Cross Buick for years and been Very happy with them. Dave has been very helpful all these years and I wouldn't go any other place but Daves. Their new place is very pretty and clean and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drives like new
by 05/18/2013on
Took my 2010 GMC, Yukon XL Denali in to have the transmission fluid flushed and to have the front and rear differential fluid / oils changed. The vehicle runs like brand new now, just like the day I drove it off of the lot. Didn't realize changing the fluids would make such a big difference.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Two for One!
by 02/19/2013on
Tim (our salesman) was great! In fact, so great that my friend who on the way to the dealership had been saying she would never buy a brand new car and not a Buick at that, drove away with a 2013 LaCrosse! The experience was great but I would like to see the length of time it takes to sign the paperwork once the decision has been made and financing secured, be shorter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do NOT Go To Dave Cross for Service!
by 04/01/2011on
They were rude and slow. They did not have the knowledge to fix my vehicle. They claimed it was fixed, we drove there expecting a finished product and got our vehicle in worse shape than before. They gave us false deadlines and the service manager did not help one bit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Takes forever/inappropriate behavior!
by 06/09/2010on
My car has been in for repairs three time in the past 63 days. From these 3 visits, I have replaced/had fixed: Water pump, oil leaks, coolant leaks, flushes to clean out all the leaking fluids, A/C broken, transmission failed. It has been at Dave Cross for 36 of the last 63 days. It is still there as of today, it has been 3 weeks. They have given me a rental for all 3 times they had the car but by the time purchase minimal insurance for the rental...the complimentary rental has cost me $375. It sucks to pay a monthly car payment, monthly car insurance for a car you can't drive and then pay more for rental car insurance (so they don't take my whole deductible for a door ding). If this dealership was better equipped and staffed maybe they could get the work done more quickly and reduce these extra costs. Not to mention, the married service advisor called me shortly after the car was dropped off for repairs to let me know that the problem might be under warranty but he couldn't promise (likely bc the car hadn't even been evaluated yet per a call I had received that morning from the manager saying they were swamped and he wouldn't be able to get my car looked at that day) and then proceed to invite me to a movie that night because he and his friends were going to the movies since his wife was out of town. Ridiculously unprofessional and inappropriate behavior!!!!!
Very pleasant experience
by 05/12/2009on
Dave Cross Motors has exceeded all my expectations in purchasing cars. I have purchased several cars from Dave Cross Motors and each experience was very pleasant and very professional. Matt and Chad have been very helpful and attentive, without being pushy. I willcontinue to buy my cars from these gentlemen.
