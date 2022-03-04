5 out of 5 stars service Rating

From the moment I started looking for a car, they have taken care of me.... they have been patient & most importantly, honest. When something little has gone wrong, they treat it like a big deal because they know it is important to me. Even when I had a little chip in my windshield. They did not have to help, but they did. Every person I have been in contact with has treated me with respect and friendliness. Especially Zach Sight and Ronnie Vargas. Even in the service department! During this visit, Ward took care of me and assured me they knew exactly what was wrong and that my warranty would cover it. Read more