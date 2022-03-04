Bob Sight Ford
Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Ford
Best vehicle buying experience ever!
by 04/03/2022on
George and Eric provided the greatest vehicle buying experience of our lives! From the relaxed attitude regarding our test drive, through the discussion regarding trade-in and payment options, the whole process was stress free. We got the terms we needed without the headache and the negotiating. It was awesome! Then Eric continued the epic experience with his friendly banter and clear explanations during the signing of the contract. Simple and straightforward, no guesswork, and great customer service from George, Eric, and ALL of the friendly staff! We will be back when we are ready to buy again. Thank you!
Grateful for Bob Sight
by 04/19/2022on
From the moment I started looking for a car, they have taken care of me.... they have been patient & most importantly, honest. When something little has gone wrong, they treat it like a big deal because they know it is important to me. Even when I had a little chip in my windshield. They did not have to help, but they did. Every person I have been in contact with has treated me with respect and friendliness. Especially Zach Sight and Ronnie Vargas. Even in the service department! During this visit, Ward took care of me and assured me they knew exactly what was wrong and that my warranty would cover it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service call
by 04/14/2022on
The technician was very friendly and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Total Satisfaction!
by 04/01/2022on
Treated very well. Tommy came out to greet me even before I turned my truck off. Cashier was very friendly even alerted me prior to comming of street closure. Most attentive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't go anywhere else !!!
by 04/01/2022on
I just love this dealership. Since purchasing my car in 2020 with Emery to my service appt yesterday. Everyone is very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. I even sent my son here and he bought a truck last year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best experience purchasing a vehicle EVER!
by 03/28/2022on
Everyone was extra friendly at Bob Sight Ford, especially David Whittaker. I have purchased several cars over the years and this location made me feel the most welcome! I loved our experience and we will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline
by 03/21/2022on
Emeri made it fast and easy even with the internet going out at the dealership. Throughly explained the features with our new car. We drove 2.5 hours to this dealership and will definitely recommend for a fast, easy buying process. Very pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service and Repair
by 03/10/2022on
I have always been treated with respect and they listen when I have a concern or issue with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Former teachers, and currently managing family rental property
by 03/09/2022on
We liked and appreciated the casual, low-key approach to the entire customer experience. Never felt pushed at anytime, and I felt Emery was attentive to our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy & Fun
by 03/06/2022on
Bob Sight Ford has the easiest buying process! It is actually fun to buy a vehicle from them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Car purchase
by 03/02/2022on
Very helpful. Not pushy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Works Service
by 03/02/2022on
quick service and explained what they did
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/02/2022on
My coolant light came on and I asked if they could top it off until I could get it in and Cody helped when I got there and did just that. They were very courteous and helped us out since we only have the one car. Because the waiting room is not where I want to spend 6 hrs waiting
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob Sight Ford
by 02/21/2022on
The quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service on my truck!
by 02/16/2022on
Very professional service, excellent speed of service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The way a dealership should be operated!
by 02/16/2022on
The service appointment was easy to make, and the service started on time. Everyone is extremely courteous, friendly, and respectful. Keep up the good work and you will have me as a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/14/2022on
Everything. Brian was my service person this time, and he couldn't be any nicer. I like there is a tv monitor in the waiting room as to where your vehicle is, in the process. Nothing I dislike at Bob Sight Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 02/11/2022on
My wife and I had an amazing experience at Bob Sight. George was extremely helpful, laid back, answered all our questions, and took care of us. We just bought a vehicle, and, I want to come right back and buy another. It was great. I am really appreciative of the experience and the atmosphere. Chris the finance manager was great too. This is not hyperbole; we were very thankful for the experience we had at the dealership. The trade-in process, numbers process, and financing process was smooth, easy, no-pressure, and enjoyable. Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The way car dealers should be
by 02/09/2022on
Professional polite and treated with respect, the way it should be. Thank you so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Bronco Outer Banks- 4 Door, Antimatter Blue with MIC Top
by 02/04/2022on
Ronnie was always very responsive right from my initial Bronco Reservation in October of 2020, during the actual ordering of my Bronco in January of 2021 and until delivery of my 2021 Bronco in February of 2022.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My experience
by 01/31/2022on
Garret was a great salesperson. Emery answered all of my questions prior to me going to the dealership. Finance was aboveboard and got me the rate i was looking for. Trade in price was acceptable and I drove off with the truck I wanted. Couldn’t ask for a better experience. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
