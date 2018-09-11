suntrup kirkwood
tiffany was the best salesperson we have ever had the pleasure of working with
Don't trust. They lie & warranty is a joke
by 11/26/2019on
I found a 2018 Ford Edge at Suntrup Ford in Kirkwood and was told the motor and drivetrain were under warranty for as long as I own the car, so that was a big selling point for me. I bought it on Sept. 19th. I mentioned to the salesperson Tiffany when we test drove it about a shake in the car when applying the brakes and she laughed if off and said it was the brakes and that it was normal. I had it check by a dealer close to me and was told my rotors on the front were bad. The Suntrup insisted they weren't. They also had sold me a car that the windshield wipers didn't worked. On my way home from Suntrup, after being told the rotors weren't bad, a light came on the dashboard. I went straight to Autozone because I knew they would diagnose it at no charge. The code P0303 came up and it indicated that cylinder 3 had to many misfires within a predetermined period of time. Then I got the same free diagnosis from O'Reilly's. This is a huge problem in the motor of a vehicle that I just bought 2 weeks ago on top of having bad rotors. I went back today to have my wipers fixed and told it will cost me $139.99 for them to run a diagnosic test on my car... It's only been 2 weeks since I bought this car. Why would I have to pay for it? They also said they won't fix whatever is wrong anyway unless I paid for it. Part of the disappointment was that everyone seemed so nice there. They joked around and treated me like one of their own, but not when you have a problem. Nobody even acknowledged that I was there. This is not fair to me. They had to have known there were problems or they should have if the car was really inspected it like it's supposed to be. I have car back ( Oct 31 ) and it's running great. Dave Sinclair found the problem right away and it was internal and that my engine needed to be replaced. They found that my rotors needed fixed and they did that, my car no longer shakes when I brake and then they also found a hole in the air charge cooler and fixed that. Ford replaced my engine, which was a blessing... Suntrups warranty which means nothing because they don't honor it. I'm only asking for what I paid out of pocket, though they owe me for 6 weeks of not having the use of my car and aggravation and they won't even answer the Attorney General emails or the BBB.. That should tell you a lot about this dealership... This is the reply from Suntrup after not answering for almost a month: After reviewing customer concern and vehicle history with Suntrup Ford we found that a used vehicle check was performed on June 25, 2019 along with State and emission inspections. At that time the vehicle had 40,247 miles on it. With a state inspection, Suntrup Ford follows the State guideline on brakes as found on page 14 in the state inspection manual. The vehicle in question passed all guidelines. Customer purchased the vehicle on September 19, 2019 and returned on September 30, 2019 with a concern that the washer fluid for the wipers wasn't working. Suntrup Ford looked at this concern, at no charge to the customer, and found the washer jet and hose were clogged, at that time the parts were ordered. On October 3, 2019, the customer returned to have parts installed, again at not charge to the customer. Suntrup Ford has no documentation showing the customer had any other concerns. However, Suntrup Ford would like to insure our customer is satisfied with their experience at our dealership, therefore would like to extend a $400.00 store credit to Terry Fonke. This is my reply: If it passed all guidelines why did the roters need turned? And just because it passed inspection doesn't necessarily mean that it was inspected properly.. Especially since the engine also had to be replaced. 40,247 miles on it? When I bought this car it had 40,963 miles it. 716 miles were driven after the inspections were done... Someone apparently was driving this car... Maybe it's time that you pay more attention as to what goes on... Oct 3 - I came in to have my windshield washer fixed was also the day the service department checked my rotors and said there was "nothing wrong" with them, when I knew there was because when I touched the brakes the whole car shook. Dave Sinclair found the problem right away... And fixed them.. My Oct 3 appointment: MIDDLE-RANGE DIAGNOSTIC FEE FOR RESEARCH INTO MODERATE PROBLEMS $139.99_______(INITIALED) VEHICLE CHECK-UP WITH ALIGNMENT CHECK C/S WINDSHIELD WASHER PART IS IN C/S MIGHT NEED NEW CYLINDER See the complaint was made, but there was no paperwork other than this email to show that I came in with these problems with my car.. It's pretty convenient for you to NOT give customers service documentation.. That way they have no proof of being there.. Also I have every email coming and going.. A $400 credit that I would never get use of because "There's nothing wrong with your car" according to your service department... NEVER.. You will NEVER touch my car.. I don't trust anyone of you.. All I want is the money I paid to get my car fixed and running right..
George Meyer
by 07/24/2019on
GREAT JOB MIKE Moxley keeps his word and gets the job done
MKZ SERVICE
by 05/17/2019on
Mike is always very helpful and courteous Great employee
Suntrup Ford Service Review
by 03/22/2019on
Overall, very good. Easy to get an appointment and check in. I needed a safety recall check, and an oil change. They recommended a 5K maintenance that covered the oil change and several other checks, which I appreciated, as I'm taking a road trip soon and can rest easy that everything is in good order. They actually completed all the work the day before my scheduled appointment (I'd dropped the car off early), so I was able to pick up the car early the next morning. My only complaint is that I had to wait nearly ten minutes for my car to be brought around, and they did not seem particularly busy at the time.
Great Service
by 02/15/2019on
I had simple work done, but they were quick and the work was done right.
Chad Boxdorfer "Service Representative"
by 02/03/2019on
Anytime I contact Chad Boxdorfer at the dealership he is very helpful and flexible in meeting my needs. My service calls are dealt with promptly as i wait. Appointment times are met and promptly started at the time of arrival. Just an excellent overall experience coming into the dealership. What is nice when you own a Ford routine service is usually all that is required for the life of the vehicle.
Suntrup Ford quick lane
by 10/24/2018on
Very pleasant experience. Everyone was friendly and very nice. My car was serviced without an appointment in short time, while I watched a Hallmark movie in the customer lounge.
warranty repair & service
by 10/19/2018on
Fast Efficient Courteous Economical
Excellent and fast work
by 10/15/2018on
I recently had recall work completed. The work was done quickly and the workers were great!
Suntrup Ford steped up and fixed my problem
by 09/21/2018on
An issue with the AC that had been a problem for the last 2000 miles of a grand vacation, was correctly dealt with by the Service Department at Suntrup Ford.
I am going elsewhere
by 09/18/2018on
I have used Suntrup Ford in Kirkwood for years, mainly because of convenience of location. However, I have never felt that they have slowed down and really paid attention to details. At other auto repair places, the best agents are thorough, fair-minded, and explain the repair in detail, giving me options and making sure I understand what's going on. Here, it's basically, "Here's what we found, here's the cost, take it or leave it." In this last repair, I have two tires that are "in the red" -- the tread is wearing thin. Given that I bought the tires from them, and not that long ago, I would think that would warrant a comment. I got none. They didn't even change the oil change sticker to remind me when my next servicing will be. So, sorry guys, but this is just not working out.
Dishonest and After Your Hard Earned Money
by 12/11/2014on
Around 28 Oct we left our Ford Escape with the dealership from which we purchased it for an apparent transmission repair, under warranty. The dealership didn't specialize in Ford and so it was moved to Suntrup Ford in Kirkwood. On 03 Nov I was contacted by the initial dealership that Suntrup would be contacting me with details about the issue, but also said that the tech at Suntrup had stated he had broken one of the diagnostic connections in the transmission while working on the Escape. A Suntrup service rep. contacted me the same day stating that the transmission valve body needed replaced to repair my initial complaint and additionally stated that the diagnostic connection "seemed loose" and had "fallen into the transmission" but that this wasn't covered by my warranty and I would have to pay for that repair in addition to the warranty covered valve body replacement. Further it was stated that the diagnostic had taken in excess of 3+ hours, which after referencing numerous other transmission and auto mechanic shops I learned was roughly 2 hours above what this diagnostic should have taken. I was quoted as responsible for $521.59 in addition to what the warranty company would cover ($930). The initial dealership and I agreed that this all seemed sketchy and began investigating. It was found that the diagnostic connection which had been broken was a part of the valve body and would be replaced as result of the valve body replacement, an apparent attempt at double-charging me for a single part. The initial dealership talked to Suntrup and was unable to have explained what took 3+ hours to diagnose. After negotiating the pricing, authorization to repair was given by me and Suntrup replaced the valve body and claimed the vehicle was repaired on 11 Nov. I went to pick it up from the initial dealership only to find that the transmission issue remained and in addition there was now a vibration when stopped and in Drive. The vehicle was returned to Suntrup around 14 Nov. Suntrup claimed they were unable to recreate the transmission problem and thus had nothing they could work on. On 17 Nov a service rep from the initial dealership went to retrieve the vehicle only to have it present the transmission & new vibration issue before even getting off Suntrup's lot. The initial dealership's rep immediately recreated the issue with a Suntrup technician in the Escape. Suntrup again evaluated at the vehicle, offered a $2,000 repair option that "might" fix the problem, but stated they weren't sure it would work. At this point the initial dealership and I agreed that Suntrup was attempting to overcharge us and that we needed to move the vehicle to a different Ford dealership for diagnosis and repair. In doing so the initial dealership's rep requested all paperwork from the Suntrup dealership documenting the diagnostics and services done on my Escape. Suntrup, as I understand it, was unable to provide documentation that proper diagnostics had been performed on the Escape during either of the periods when it had been in their possession. In subsequent days, while at a different Ford dealership the Escape was diagnosed with an issue completely different from those presented to us by Suntrup and the entire transmission had to be replaced. The vehicle was not returned to me with a properly functioning transmission until 09 Dec. The vibration which developed while at Suntrup was found to be a motor mount which had conveniently gone bad while in the possession of Suntrup, and was not covered by warranty. This has not yet been repaired as result. Avoid Suntrup at all costs.
Mustang sale gone bad !
by 05/16/2014on
Early March my wife and I were at Kirkwood Suntrup Ford making a cash deal on a 2014 Mustang convertible. Our salesman, Cal, was handling this transaction. We couldn't agree on the cash price. We dickered for days. By the end of the week, we remembered Cal mentioned a $750 incentive by financing through Ford. We called Cal to verify and he confirmed it. Then we talked to Financing to be sure there were no penalties or points to pay for prepayments. Seemed fine and we scheduled our test drive the next morning. The car had been the last car in the showroom and we didn't want to drag it out if we couldn't come to terms. Next morning we drove the car and decided to buy. My wife even bought 2 new Mustang hats for riding in the convertible. During the last signing of paperwork in financing we realized the price did not change to reflect the $750 incentive. Cal was called in to the office and when confronted with this he claimed that he thought there was a $500 0r $700 incentive, not even the $750 he was so sure of when he talked to us. We could hear Kirk, the manager, yelling at Cal in his office. We realized this was a no go and I said this was a deal breaker and went out to my vehicle to wait for my wife, who was returning the new hats. Kirk came out to talk and said he didn't want to lose the deal. He offered some options but not the $750. I informed him that we were upset and no deal would be made that day. Meanwhile my wife was out of sight returning the hats when she heard screaming and cussing coming from the meeting room. Kirk had his salesmen in the room and was really going at it with the group. That's when my wife heard Cal deny saying anything about an incentive. She went into the room and confronted Cal, saying he was a liar. The room went silent and my wife came out extremely angry. We left but called the dealership to get corporate's phone number. They told us they didn't have the number and couldn't get it. Unbelievable ! We will never do business with Suntrup Ford again. Beware !
Overpriced but friendly
by 04/08/2012on
Have had just two oil changes and they were good about it. However, had major issues with a blowout in tire. I ended up going to Dobbs and it cost me less, tow and tire. Ford claims to be competitive in tire prices but Suntrup is not! Dishonest sales and GM
Stay Clear!
by 04/08/2012on
no spare/donut tire. Not even an option. Wasn't told about. Wouldn't have bought this one without a real spare/donut. Incredible to think Ford would sell their Muscle car without one. Suntrup Kirk the GM at dealership brushed me off when I asked him how he could turn a negative into a positive. When offered a chance to come clean, I was just a post-script sales number to him. He had no interest in standing behind the products he sells. Shame on them.
