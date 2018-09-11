sales Rating

I found a 2018 Ford Edge at Suntrup Ford in Kirkwood and was told the motor and drivetrain were under warranty for as long as I own the car, so that was a big selling point for me. I bought it on Sept. 19th. I mentioned to the salesperson Tiffany when we test drove it about a shake in the car when applying the brakes and she laughed if off and said it was the brakes and that it was normal. I had it check by a dealer close to me and was told my rotors on the front were bad. The Suntrup insisted they weren't. They also had sold me a car that the windshield wipers didn't worked. On my way home from Suntrup, after being told the rotors weren't bad, a light came on the dashboard. I went straight to Autozone because I knew they would diagnose it at no charge. The code P0303 came up and it indicated that cylinder 3 had to many misfires within a predetermined period of time. Then I got the same free diagnosis from O'Reilly's. This is a huge problem in the motor of a vehicle that I just bought 2 weeks ago on top of having bad rotors. I went back today to have my wipers fixed and told it will cost me $139.99 for them to run a diagnosic test on my car... It's only been 2 weeks since I bought this car. Why would I have to pay for it? They also said they won't fix whatever is wrong anyway unless I paid for it. Part of the disappointment was that everyone seemed so nice there. They joked around and treated me like one of their own, but not when you have a problem. Nobody even acknowledged that I was there. This is not fair to me. They had to have known there were problems or they should have if the car was really inspected it like it's supposed to be. I have car back ( Oct 31 ) and it's running great. Dave Sinclair found the problem right away and it was internal and that my engine needed to be replaced. They found that my rotors needed fixed and they did that, my car no longer shakes when I brake and then they also found a hole in the air charge cooler and fixed that. Ford replaced my engine, which was a blessing... Suntrups warranty which means nothing because they don't honor it. I'm only asking for what I paid out of pocket, though they owe me for 6 weeks of not having the use of my car and aggravation and they won't even answer the Attorney General emails or the BBB.. That should tell you a lot about this dealership... This is the reply from Suntrup after not answering for almost a month: After reviewing customer concern and vehicle history with Suntrup Ford we found that a used vehicle check was performed on June 25, 2019 along with State and emission inspections. At that time the vehicle had 40,247 miles on it. With a state inspection, Suntrup Ford follows the State guideline on brakes as found on page 14 in the state inspection manual. The vehicle in question passed all guidelines. Customer purchased the vehicle on September 19, 2019 and returned on September 30, 2019 with a concern that the washer fluid for the wipers wasn't working. Suntrup Ford looked at this concern, at no charge to the customer, and found the washer jet and hose were clogged, at that time the parts were ordered. On October 3, 2019, the customer returned to have parts installed, again at not charge to the customer. Suntrup Ford has no documentation showing the customer had any other concerns. However, Suntrup Ford would like to insure our customer is satisfied with their experience at our dealership, therefore would like to extend a $400.00 store credit to Terry Fonke. This is my reply: If it passed all guidelines why did the roters need turned? And just because it passed inspection doesn't necessarily mean that it was inspected properly.. Especially since the engine also had to be replaced. 40,247 miles on it? When I bought this car it had 40,963 miles it. 716 miles were driven after the inspections were done... Someone apparently was driving this car... Maybe it's time that you pay more attention as to what goes on... Oct 3 - I came in to have my windshield washer fixed was also the day the service department checked my rotors and said there was "nothing wrong" with them, when I knew there was because when I touched the brakes the whole car shook. Dave Sinclair found the problem right away... And fixed them.. My Oct 3 appointment: MIDDLE-RANGE DIAGNOSTIC FEE FOR RESEARCH INTO MODERATE PROBLEMS $139.99_______(INITIALED) VEHICLE CHECK-UP WITH ALIGNMENT CHECK C/S WINDSHIELD WASHER PART IS IN C/S MIGHT NEED NEW CYLINDER See the complaint was made, but there was no paperwork other than this email to show that I came in with these problems with my car.. It's pretty convenient for you to NOT give customers service documentation.. That way they have no proof of being there.. Also I have every email coming and going.. A $400 credit that I would never get use of because "There's nothing wrong with your car" according to your service department... NEVER.. You will NEVER touch my car.. I don't trust anyone of you.. All I want is the money I paid to get my car fixed and running right..