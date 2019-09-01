sales Rating

Been to this dealer twice. Once for my daughter and was told what vehicle she could buy. We pulled up 3 or 4 more vehicles online with the same price. We had to complain to a manager to get them to show her the other vehicles. She found a car that she wanted and completed the paperwork with mom as a cosigner. We were told by three different people that the payment was what we asked for. When my wife and her went to sign paperwork the payment was not what we were told. Dishonest so I spoke to general manager and complained. Got a lot of we are sorry but nothing else. Went again for my son. Salesman was nice and helpful showed us the cars we requested. My son chose the car he liked and we proceeded to start buying the car and informed them how big of payment he could afford. It took over a hour and a half and 3 tries to give us what we should have got the first time. I told them we wanted no extras so he could keep to his budget. Then we waited over two more hours just to see the finance person. On the last page of the contract I noticed a 890 dollar charge. I questioned it and was told to call back in the morning to ask about it I called the next day and was told to come in resign papers. When we arrived we had to wait of course AGAIN. Finally the used car manager came and talk to us. He explained that it was a charge for 3m protection and nitrogen for the tires. He told me that all used cars come with this fee even though I couldn't find it on the internet. Otherwise after being there another hour and a half nothing could be done about it. They are not upfront about anything, they are so slow its ridicules and I really belief they are not honest. Been there twice for horrible service and would recommend going elsewhere for a vehicle. I have bought a lot of vehicles and they are by far the worst. Salesman and finance guy were nice and helpful but that is where it ends. I cannot say one good thing about this dealership and I will not ever go back. They own the Buick dealership I get my Buick serviced at but will not get a chance to sell me another one. If you go there plan on spending the day there Read more