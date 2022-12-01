1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was misinformed, disrespected, & lead on by people who are suppose to have integrity Service Technician-Preston General Manager- Joe A. I took a 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback 2.5 liter into Van Subaru for service because it was having issues & not getting enough power. A certified technician overlooks the car & informs the service rep that My Cylinder Heads are not getting enough compression & whoever did them last put them on incorrectly. So the service rep tells me that my cylinder heads need to be machined & put back on. That it would cost me $1700 at the most, that they would have to send the cylinder heads to Subaru to be done. Come to find out later that Subaru does not machine heads they sent it to a reputable local machine shop here in kcmo. I was lied to I call a week later & they have not even started on the job. I had to call them to find out that they were running behind. Horrible Customer Service The service rep states that it will be finished within 3 days. The service rep calls me back in 2 days & states that the machine shop stated the cylinder heads were not repairable that I needed to purchase new cylinder heads & cams & that would be an additional $1900 making a total cost of $3900. I told him that is nonsense that he did not inform me before I gave him permission to take the heads off that this could be worse case scenario. So I ask to speak with his master technician & manager. "Bait & Switch" So as Im speaking with the master technician/ manager. This manager tried talking over me, provoked an argument with me, interrupted me & hung up on me. He told me to not be mad at him because I didnt buy a good car; that hes trying to help me fix the piece of junk. "rude, disrespectful, & very unprofessional. So I decide to go up there & speak with the general manager of the entire store with a service technician, & the manager service technician who disrespected me present. They only offered me a $700 off the $3800 because of there mistakes or I pay them $500 to put it back together & I take my car. I told them that is nonsense I will go downtown & file paper work for a civil case against them because of there corruption & them misleading me. They decided to put my car back together for $350. & now I am out of $350. they robbed me for $350 Bottom line: If I was informed before giving Subaru permission to remove the cylinder heads. That it would cost up to $3800. I would have not given Subaru the permission to take apart my motor. I believe the situation to be bait & switch & here is why. 1.Service Technician did not notify me of worse case scenarion, he stated that it would cost $1700. Whether his intentions were good or not; it is his job to inform me 2.I gave the service technician multiple chances to tell me what the worse case scenario situation would be by telling him what I had checked & what had been replaced. & even after a technician checked it & stated that the motor was put together improperly he still did not inform me 3.The technician manager argued with me, talked over me, interrupted me & hung up on me. He also told me that it wasnt his fault that I bought a bad car & he reffered to my car as being a piece of junk. He was very rude disrespectful & unprofessional. 4.They were not timely & promising on there words. I tried resolving the issue by attempting to get my car fixed for $2500 which was a very reasonable price. parts were $1400 & I was going to give them $1100 for labor. But the general manager would not do it. So he decided to put my car back together for $350 & rob me of my money. Bottom line is that service department is full of [non-permissible content removed] & that dealership is garbage. Read more