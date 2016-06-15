Rob Sight Ford
Customer Reviews of Rob Sight Ford
How buying a car should be
by 06/15/2016on
Alex Deery is awesome - zero pressure, friendly, helpful and the best price. This was my first time purchasing a Ford and I was not impressed with some of the other dealerships I visited (especially Olathe Ford). I was dreading the entire process and it was pretty much the opposite of what everyone thinks of when they think of car dealerships. Even the dreaded F&I piece was friendly and there was no pressure to buy additional services. The dealership itself is clean and everyone I encountered was very friendly and not pushy or annoying. I will be telling everyone I know to go check out Rob Sight when they are in the market for their next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FIRST TIME BUYERS START HERE
by 08/19/2015on
Michael Cox by far exceeded my expectations. It truly was a no pressure, no hassle experience. I drove straight from work at Whiteman AFB and he already had the car and keys ready for me. No asking me to sign anything or numerous questions, simply just asked if I had any questions and to take as much time as I needed. Before I started driving I noticed that part of the plastic on the passenger side mirror was missing. He thoroughly apologized for not being able to look over the car before I can in and not noticing it. To replace it, it was going to up the price on the car by $250. He personally went to the general manager to see if they could replace it without raising the price because he felt badly that I had driven all that way without knowing that a part would need to be replaced. I looked up the car later that night and they had indeed raised the price online. When we went inside to discuss trade-in and financing he was so helpful in explain every processing and showing me everything he was doing. Could I have shopped around more and possibly gotten a $3,500 trade-in special on my junker that another dealership is offering this month? Sure, but the experience I had made me not want to buy from anywhere else. I have done hours and months of research on different cars, comparing prices, etc. and I knew I was getting a great deal from them. When I went to financing (I want to say Brian helped me), the great experience was the same. I had a very competitive rate from USAA and they were still able to find one slightly lower. He went through and explained everything step by step and took the time to go in to detail about everything I had questions on. I am typically never a reviewer, but with as great of service I received I told Michael I would. As a first time buyer I GREATLY appreciate the time they took with me and I would buy from Michael any day of the week!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 03/10/2015on
I came to the dealer to find a new car. Much to my surprise, I found one on the pre-owned lot instead. I took the car home and my wife loved it!! So, we returned to buy the car. I never imagined that I would find a car of this caliber on a pre-owned lot and the process was easy and stress free! The sales staff is great to work with and the "No Hassle" low price certainly is the ONLY way to go! Thank you Alex and Jeff - you made a believer out of me!
Best Ford Dealership!
by 03/06/2015on
You are selling yourself short if you don't see these guys, Great group of employees with fair pricing. Having once worked in the car business, I can say this store was extremely professional and made me feel like I was walking out with a great deal! No pressure environment was nice to be around. Love my new F-150.
Old and New Subaru Owner
by 02/12/2015on
Overall I was very satisfied with my experience with Rob Sight Ford. I purchased a used Subaru and traded in my old Subaru. They offered me a pretty reasonable price for my old car. I went there to look at a car (I had like 5 on my last for that day) and in couple of hours I ended up with that car without looking at the others. As they say the prices are right (The others couldn't even compete with that) and reflects the real value of the car. The Finance Manager did magic and got me a pretty good deal. I am happy with my "new" ride and I would definitely recommend this place.
Rob Sight Review
by 02/05/2015on
Marc was very helpful and knowledgeable about their inventory. This is the second car we have purchased here and will buy our next car here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low Pressure, Friendly and Best Price
by 02/04/2015on
I've worked with Keith @ Rob Sight in the past and had a favorable impression coming in to this latest car shopping experience. This go round, Keith was again pleasant to work with, kindly let me shop and browse as I saw fit and waited patiently for me to contact him when I was ready to deal numbers. I asked 6 dealers in the metro area to quote the same vehicle while providing all of the nuts and bolts numbers so I could evaluate each offer fairly and find where an offer maybe wasn't the best it could be. Keith was the quickest to respond, detailed every fee, rebate and discount, answered every inquiry I had and was the best of all of the offers on his first shot. I'm sure we all expect different experiences when shopping for cars but Keith and Rob Sight allowed me to shop how I was comfortable (in person browsing and driving, online/phone negotiations) and provided the best price. In my books, that's as good as it gets.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying made easy
by 01/24/2015on
I felt comfortable the moment I stepped on the premises. Bobby Sight and every employee I met were courteous and helpful. This was the first time buying a car was a pleasant experience. The business manager, Brian Phillips made the paper work part of the purchase an easy and friendly task. Bobby Sight made every effort to satisfy my questions and addressed all of my concerns. My 2013 Ford Edge is perfect! Go see Bobby Sight and his team, you'll be glad you did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SUV purchase
by 01/21/2015on
Have dealt with these folks before, and again a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 01/17/2015on
We had not purchased a new car in 12 years. Sales staff made it a most enjoyable experience. We checked with other dealers and Rob Sight gave us the best offer up front, no confrontation on best offer first time.
Fair and Square
by 01/08/2015on
Our low-key salesman disclosed quickly that they had a no-haggle policy plus a $199 administration fee. Such fees create a negative customer impression...why not charge for utilities and rent as well? Admin is a cost of doing business. We researched similar vehicles on line and found this one to be as advertised, well-maintained, clean and sound. When we looked under the hood, we were surprised to see that it had not been detailed, because, we were told, that doing so would damage electronic components. Perhaps so, but that does not rule out some hand work and careful scrubbing. I can't imagine selling a vehicle that has a dirty engine bay. Our salesman spent a good deal of time trying to determine from the previous owner if the timing belt had been replaced...we appreciated his effort. The dealership should have performed this anyway as a part of scheduled maintenance. You wouldn't sell a car with past-due oil or bald tires. Our salesman followed up with answers to additional emaled questions from us, also appreciated. Price was fair, staff was courteous, F&I was quick and easy, but it still took four hours for a cash deal...but, we've bought a lot of cars over the years and that's no surprise. Reseach is the key to buying a dependable vehicle at a reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Alex
by 12/21/2014on
Alex was very helpful and informative. She was not pushy to make a sale and answered all of our questions. Thanks
Very easy
by 12/11/2014on
I had a great experience with Keith. Very easy to work with and no pressure. I would definitely work with him again.
Excellent Service
by 12/03/2014on
Everyone at Rob Sight we dealt with especially our salesman Marc Sullivan who sold us our new car with a trade in was excellent. The process was fun, easy and fast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place
by 11/27/2014on
I have purchased two cars from Keith at Rob Sight Ford. I highly recommend this dealership. All my requests were met with ease, all my communications while waiting on the car to come in were always responded to, and when I took delivery everything was perfect. Won't hesitate to buy there again and I love my new 2015 Mustang GT! Amazing car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Laid back no pressure
by 11/08/2014on
We had researched what we wanted and checked their internet store. We saw a great deal on the car we wanted and called to make sure it was available. We drove there right away and was impressed by the no pressure and no hassle from the sales force when we got there. All were really friendly and let us test drive no problem. The rep we dealt with was very knowledgable about the car and extremely friendly. I will start with this dealer on my next vehicle purchase.
Love Rob Sight Ford
by 10/30/2014on
My new car purchasing experience at Rob Sight Ford was wonderful. Keith, my salesman, walked me through the process with such patience and was so knowledgeable about the vehicle that I selected. I would highly recommend Keith and Rob Sight Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and Honest
by 10/23/2014on
From the moment we stepped on the lot, we were treated with respect and friendliness. We had come to the Pre-Owned Car section to test drive a car we had seen online. Sandra, the salesperson, had the car ready and available when we arrived. She was transparent about all the car's information and the pricing. We left the dealership undecided about a vehicle. Sandra provided names and numbers of people we could call because she was going to be gone the next two days. We called later that evening and put down a down payment on the car. She came in on her day off to finalize the sale. We were very impressed! The "financial guy" we talked to the day we picked up the car was quite polite and helpful. He, too, was transparent in his pricing of warranties and services. The "no pressure" approach made the whole transaction effortless. We were introduced to Jesse in Maintenance after we finalized the purchase. We met him again a few minutes later when we were ready to leave the lot and noticed a nail in the tire. Jesse took care of the tire with a smile. He also helped to Sync my radio and my phone. All together, the experience of buying a car was a pleasant one - which is not common. I appreciated the transparency of pricing, the low pressure of the decision-making, and the respectfulness with which we were treated. We purchased an additional warranty so I am sure we will be doing business again! I would definitely recommend this dealership to my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy does it
by 10/18/2014on
After purchasing two Lincoln Navigators at Rob Sight (sales person Michele Knudson), it was the first place I started when it was time for a 'Gator replacement. Started thinking about a 2015 Expedition but soon shifted to an Explorer Limited. They had one with the color and equipment I wanted on order, quoted a good price up front, lent me the car overnight after it came in, and, to clinch the deal, offered a fair price for the 2004 'Gator. No drama, just easy. Michele walked me through all the new-to-me electronic bells and whistles and I was off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to do business with
by 10/09/2014on
The whole process was an absolute breeze & truly no-hassle. I was a little aprehensive about walking into a dealer alone; however, M. Cox was very friendly, professional, & answered all my questions. After researching extensively online I went in knowing what I wanted & never felt rushed or pressured into getting more than I wanted or needed. Ended up purchasing a 2014 Fiesta & so far can't say a single bad thing about my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick & painless
by 09/16/2014on
The quickest buying experience I have ever had. They did everything quickly and got me exactly what I wanted for a better price than I thought.