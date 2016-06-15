5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Michael Cox by far exceeded my expectations. It truly was a no pressure, no hassle experience. I drove straight from work at Whiteman AFB and he already had the car and keys ready for me. No asking me to sign anything or numerous questions, simply just asked if I had any questions and to take as much time as I needed. Before I started driving I noticed that part of the plastic on the passenger side mirror was missing. He thoroughly apologized for not being able to look over the car before I can in and not noticing it. To replace it, it was going to up the price on the car by $250. He personally went to the general manager to see if they could replace it without raising the price because he felt badly that I had driven all that way without knowing that a part would need to be replaced. I looked up the car later that night and they had indeed raised the price online. When we went inside to discuss trade-in and financing he was so helpful in explain every processing and showing me everything he was doing. Could I have shopped around more and possibly gotten a $3,500 trade-in special on my junker that another dealership is offering this month? Sure, but the experience I had made me not want to buy from anywhere else. I have done hours and months of research on different cars, comparing prices, etc. and I knew I was getting a great deal from them. When I went to financing (I want to say Brian helped me), the great experience was the same. I had a very competitive rate from USAA and they were still able to find one slightly lower. He went through and explained everything step by step and took the time to go in to detail about everything I had questions on. I am typically never a reviewer, but with as great of service I received I told Michael I would. As a first time buyer I GREATLY appreciate the time they took with me and I would buy from Michael any day of the week! Read more