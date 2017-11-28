5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me state first-off that I have bought over a hundred cars over the last twenty years, but only one other car brand-new. I typically shop nationwide for the best price once I know exactly what I want. The reason why I walked into Crossley Ford was strictly to narrow my choice down between two Ford plug-in models (Fusion Energi or the C-Max Energi) by test-driving them. Crossley Ford was one of the only dealerships in our area that had both. Well, actually they didn't have the Fusion Energi, but one of their employees was driving one as a company car and they were nice enough to allow us to test-drive it. My salesperson used absolutely no pressuring techniques (beyond the required follow-up by e-mail that you run into at any dealership) on several visits. I basically narrowed my search down to two other dealerships with the lowest possible pricing and brought their offers back to my salesperson at Crossley. He was very creative and able to get within a grand of the best deal, in spite of the fact that they had to actually bring in the Fusion Energi with the exterior and interior color combination I wanted from a dealership in Iowa. With the zero-interest financing and really good deal on extended warranty and service plan, I walked out very happy and completely covered for the first 125,000 miles. Because I'm so thrilled with my new car, I've already helped my salesperson guide another customer toward the Energi. Read more