Van Subaru
Customer Reviews of Van Subaru
New Purchase
by 01/12/2022on
Absolutely no bait and switch. Exceeded my expectations. I’ve already recommended this dealer to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Subaru Service
by 01/15/2022on
They have a high standard of service that is why I always to to Van' s Subaru. I would never consider any other Subaru dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outback Service
by 12/21/2021on
Great professional service as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 12/06/2021on
Great sales staff! Glad I purchased from this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our Subaru
by 08/12/2016on
We simply love our Subaru, how it drives, the comfort, storage capacity and all. We are a Subaru family--our cousins in Colorado Springs, niece in Independence MO, brother in Amarillo TX, sister in Pittsburgh PA, her daughter whose Forester we are driving while she is overseas. We are a Subaru family! Thanks for all you do, Subaru!
Brake Service
by 08/07/2016on
Scheduled service was completed in time and with the expected professionalism. I used Van's friendly shuttle service to get to work that day. Overall, very pleased with their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well worth the drive
by 04/23/2016on
Live in Illinois near St. Louis. Checked out the Subaru dealerships there. My son bought an Outback from Van Subaru in Kansas City from Ted Leeper and got a good deal. He suggested we check this dealership. I am so glad he did. It was so worth the 250 mile drive. Ted was friendly, informative and professional. He and the dealership delivered on every promise and beat all the dealerships by us by a significant amount. The trip was well worth the drive. I have told all of my friends that they should check out Van, Ted and the KC BBQ.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service not preformed
by 04/03/2016on
PSA: Please do not buy a car from these people you are wasting your time. Use them as as show room and leverage that at another dealership. They do not stand behind their word or their product. Let me tell you about my experience at Van Subaru. After purchasing our car we were told to come back for the New Car Detail So a month goes by and we finally get to it. We live an hour away. We made our appointment 2 days before and was informed it would take no more then 90 minutes for what we needed. The apt was scheduled for 1330, we get there at 1335. Everything is fine thus far. 1530, 2 hours rolls by and we go check on it (never called). Lisa they are just now getting to it, i have no idea what they are doing You will just have to wait until we call Lisa was very unpleasant, rude, and otherwise unhelpful in any relevant manner.. She was not even willing to go walk back there and check on it for me. - mind you its a long walk. 1600 I call up there and was informed by Brenda that we would getting a call when it was done no one ever called. She, also, had no way to go check on the status or even make an attempt to get my information about my car. Limbo continues 1645, I get a rude call from Lisa stating it was ready. - Marginally better attitude but that is because it was recorded. Once I got there Lisa was kind enough to walk the to the printer to get my receipt and tell me nothing was wrong and that the work was preformed correctly. Lies Do not bother with any after purchase support unless it is transferable to a different dealership Enclosed are the pictures of what you can expect to get for a New Car detail, which they charge 179.99 for Proof: https://imgur.com/a/HTLfB
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
charged for work that was not done
by 12/19/2015on
Took my Crosstrek for oil change, tire rotation and to have bulb replaced in tail light assembly. The next day the tail light bulb was still out and when I complained I was informed I need waste another whole morning sitting while they change the bulb again. I am searching for another place to take my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Positive experience & friendly people!
by 04/20/2015on
I can't thank Van Subaru enough for making the car buying experience for me and my family such positive one! Our specific needs for SUV were carefully heard and analyzed. No one tried to force us to purchase the higher end SUV model or the more expensive warranties or any such thing. Eddie Jenkins (Sales Consultant), Joe Antal (General Manager), Chris Wood (Sales Manager), and Jacob Oberfoell (Finance Manager) were an absolute pleasure to work with. I really appreciate their friendliness, honesty, patience, and guidance. In addition, Aaron Hansberry (Sales Manager) and Lisa Van V. (Service Advisor) were extremely helpful in explaining some neat features of our new Forester during the first service center visit for placement of some accessories. I would highly recommend the Van Subaru Family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
seamless
by 01/21/2015on
Based off the reviews I was hesitate about going to this dealership. Needless to say all that changed. This was a seamless buying experience. My salesperson was Marvin and he did an excellent job.
Internet prices NOT TRUE & NO NEGOTIATING!!
by 08/22/2014on
If you believe what's on the internet, stop right there. They will take that price and add fees close to $1000 more! Also, they pull a KBB price even higher than that, and refuse to negotiate! Horrible used car dept. mgr. Save yourself the trip and time. Go elsewhere. If I could, I'd give no stars!
Service advisor rude and unknowlegeable
by 04/23/2014on
Son's new STI had a problem and visited all three area dealers none of whom treated us very well or resolved the problem. The absolute worst was Van's. I absolutely would not buy a car from them and experience with the others (Olathe and Lee's Summit) have me reconsidering buying a Subaru, period.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trying to buy a Subaru
by 03/14/2014on
I have not been happy with the sales service. The fiugures of my trade changed from week to week . Return calls take weeks. I have choose to look at other Dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1999 Subaru Outback Service on Head Gasket
by 07/31/2013on
I was misinformed, disrespected, & lead on by people who are suppose to have integrity Service Technician-Preston General Manager- Joe A. I took a 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback 2.5 liter into Van Subaru for service because it was having issues & not getting enough power. A certified technician overlooks the car & informs the service rep that My Cylinder Heads are not getting enough compression & whoever did them last put them on incorrectly. So the service rep tells me that my cylinder heads need to be machined & put back on. That it would cost me $1700 at the most, that they would have to send the cylinder heads to Subaru to be done. Come to find out later that Subaru does not machine heads they sent it to a reputable local machine shop here in kcmo. I was lied to I call a week later & they have not even started on the job. I had to call them to find out that they were running behind. Horrible Customer Service The service rep states that it will be finished within 3 days. The service rep calls me back in 2 days & states that the machine shop stated the cylinder heads were not repairable that I needed to purchase new cylinder heads & cams & that would be an additional $1900 making a total cost of $3900. I told him that is nonsense that he did not inform me before I gave him permission to take the heads off that this could be worse case scenario. So I ask to speak with his master technician & manager. "Bait & Switch" So as Im speaking with the master technician/ manager. This manager tried talking over me, provoked an argument with me, interrupted me & hung up on me. He told me to not be mad at him because I didnt buy a good car; that hes trying to help me fix the piece of junk. "rude, disrespectful, & very unprofessional. So I decide to go up there & speak with the general manager of the entire store with a service technician, & the manager service technician who disrespected me present. They only offered me a $700 off the $3800 because of there mistakes or I pay them $500 to put it back together & I take my car. I told them that is nonsense I will go downtown & file paper work for a civil case against them because of there corruption & them misleading me. They decided to put my car back together for $350. & now I am out of $350. they robbed me for $350 Bottom line: If I was informed before giving Subaru permission to remove the cylinder heads. That it would cost up to $3800. I would have not given Subaru the permission to take apart my motor. I believe the situation to be bait & switch & here is why. 1.Service Technician did not notify me of worse case scenarion, he stated that it would cost $1700. Whether his intentions were good or not; it is his job to inform me 2.I gave the service technician multiple chances to tell me what the worse case scenario situation would be by telling him what I had checked & what had been replaced. & even after a technician checked it & stated that the motor was put together improperly he still did not inform me 3.The technician manager argued with me, talked over me, interrupted me & hung up on me. He also told me that it wasnt his fault that I bought a bad car & he reffered to my car as being a piece of junk. He was very rude disrespectful & unprofessional. 4.They were not timely & promising on there words. I tried resolving the issue by attempting to get my car fixed for $2500 which was a very reasonable price. parts were $1400 & I was going to give them $1100 for labor. But the general manager would not do it. So he decided to put my car back together for $350 & rob me of my money. Bottom line is that service department is full of [non-permissible content removed] & that dealership is garbage.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
best car buying experience I have ever had
by 04/28/2013on
Easy experience, got the best price right away, no going back and forth. Whole thing done over the phone. I went in, was greeted by my salesperson right away, it took him 5 minutes to locate exactly what I wanted and arrange to have it brought there. Pickup was also great, I was treated like a queen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 02/08/2013on
Sales man was very rude..and he never even gave us his name or shook our hands. The finance department tried to give a much higher rate than what was first agreed upon.. 6% vs the 2% we were first told. With a 750 credit score I found it very hard to believe that suddenly 6% was the best they could find. After walking out they did come back with the 2% again. Unfortunately the this was the only Subaru dealer in the area that had the new car we wanted. I did buy the car but I will buy the extended warranty from another dealer and I will not even be taking my car back for the free oil change, I would rather walk barefoot on hot nails than have to deal with one more minute with these very rude sales and finance departments. The Subaru sales man was not only rude and short and disrespectful to myself and spouse but also to one of the service department workers. Never again will I visit this sales lot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Dealer Experience
by 01/20/2013on
Went to Van Subaru to look at and hopefully buy a new Impreza. Was immediately greeted by the most stereotypical salesman you could think of (fake smile, slicked back hair, etc.) who wasn't particularly familiar with the product. He handed me off to an older gentlemen who at least knew what he was talking about and quickly determined there was a car on the lot that met my requirements (manual transmission). After 10 minutes of looking for the car we finally located it, just in time for another salesmen to walk up and ask for the keys so he could take somebody who had just showed up for a test drive. My salesman just handed them on over and they left, needless to say I was a little [non-permissible content removed]. That was the only manual Impreza on the lot and we waited a good 30 minutes for the other people to return and finally left. We returned later that evening to test drive the car and they announced they had just sold it but that they could order one in for us and then kept asking for our personal information so they could pester us more. If you want to buy a car from actually good salesmen and a good dealer just make the drive to Lee's Summit Subaru, I've learned my lesson.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great job
by 02/08/2012on
I was very happy with my dealings with this dealership. Although it did take me several minutes to find someone to assist me, I much prefer that to your typical dealership, where a salesman pounces on you the moment you set foot on the lot. Marvin was my salesperson, and he did a great job answering my questions. It was clear that he was a big Subaru fan himself, and that certainly was infectious as I determined which route to take. The dealership worked to get me the best deal, and in the end we were able to come to an agreement that worked for all sides. I did purchase a maintenance agreement during the financing, so I will have an opportunity to check out the service side of things as well. So far, I think they did a great job to create a new Subaru Owner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect Car Purchasing Experience
by 10/14/2011on
We recently purchased a 2012 Subaru Outback Limited from Van Subaru in Kansas City. Our salesman Marvin Powers was professional, curteous, and not high pressure, by any means. In our first visit he exposed us to both the Forester and Outback. Explained all the features, and let us test drive both models. It was most pleasant to find a salesman of any product that knew his product so well. That can be uncommon. The entire dealership provided for a comfortable transaction, with a price slightly lower than Edmund's TMV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Subaru Forester Premium
by 03/20/2011on
I was very satisfied with the way this dealership handled my purchase. They immediately sent me an email reply late on a Sunday, even after the dealership was closed. They beat the other two quotes I received online and were very professional. I was in and out of the dealership in a jiffy with my new 2011 Forester. It was an enjoyable experience from the sales team to the Finance Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes